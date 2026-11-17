Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 11 Physics Syllabus 2026-27: Download PDF Here
Check the complete Rajasthan Board Class 11 Physics Syllabus 2026-27, including all 10 units, 14 chapters, detailed topics, marks distribution and practical examination pattern.
The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE), has prescribed the Class 11 Physics syllabus for the 2026-27 academic session. Students studying Physics in the Science stream can check the complete syllabus to understand the chapters, topics and marks allotted to each unit before beginning their examination preparation. The syllabus includes 10 major units and 14 chapters, covering important concepts of mechanics, motion, energy, gravitation, heat, gases, oscillations and waves.
According to the board's examination scheme, Class 11 Physics carries a total of 100 marks. Of these, 70 marks are allotted to the theory examination, while the remaining 30 marks are assigned to practical examinations. The theory paper is conducted for 3 hours and 15 minutes. Students should study all the prescribed topics and give equal attention to numerical problems, conceptual understanding and practical work.
Students can find the unit-wise marks distribution and detailed chapter-wise topics below.
RBSE Class 11 Physics Exam Pattern 2026-27
The Rajasthan Board has divided the Physics examination into two parts: theory and practical. The examination structure is given below.
|Examination
|Marks
|Duration
|Theory
|70
|3 hours 15 minutes
|Practical
|30
|4 hours
|Total
|100
|-
Rajasthan Board Class 11 Physics Syllabus 2026-27 Unit-Wise Marks Distribution
The RBSE Class 11 Physics syllabus consists of 10 units. Each unit covers specific chapters and carries a prescribed weightage in the theory examination.
|Unit
|Unit Name
|Chapters
|Marks
|I
|Physical World and Measurement
|Chapter 1
|4
|II
|Kinematics
|Chapters 2 and 3
|10
|III
|Laws of Motion
|Chapter 4
|5
|IV
|Work, Energy and Power
|Chapter 5
|6
|V
|Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body
|Chapter 6
|7
|VI
|Gravitation
|Chapter 7
|6
|VII
|Properties of Bulk Matter
|Chapters 8, 9 and 10
|13
|VIII
|Thermodynamics
|Chapter 11
|4
|IX
|Behaviour of Perfect Gases and Kinetic Theory of Gases
|Chapter 12
|4
|X
|Oscillations and Waves
|Chapters 13 and 14
|11
|Total
|14 chapters
|70
The Properties of Bulk Matter unit carries the highest weightage of 13 marks, followed by Oscillations and Waves with 11 marks and Kinematics with 10 marks.
RBSE Class 11 Physics Syllabus 2026-27 Chapter-Wise Detailed Topics
The following section explains all 14 chapters in simple language so students can understand exactly what they need to study.
Unit 1: Physical World and Measurement
Chapter 1: Units and Measurements
This chapter introduces the basic concepts of measurement used in Physics. Students will study:
- International System of Units (SI)
- Measurement of physical quantities
- Fundamental and derived units
- Measurement of length
- Measurement of mass
- Measurement of time
- Accuracy and precision of measuring instruments
- Errors in measurement
- Significant figures
- Dimensions of physical quantities
- Dimensional formulae and dimensional equations
- Dimensional analysis and its applications
Students will learn how different physical quantities are measured, how to identify measurement errors and how to use dimensions to check physical equations.
Unit 2: Kinematics
This unit explains how objects move and how their motion can be described mathematically. It includes two chapters.
Chapter 2: Motion in a Straight Line
The chapter covers the following topics:
- Position and displacement of an object
- Path length and distance travelled
- Average velocity
- Average speed
- Instantaneous velocity and speed
- Acceleration
- Uniform and non-uniform motion
- Motion with uniform acceleration
- Equations of motion for uniformly accelerated objects
- Graphical representation of motion
Students will understand how an object moves along a straight path, how its speed changes and how to calculate its distance, velocity and acceleration.
Chapter 3: Motion in a Plane
The following topics are included:
- Scalars and vectors
- Multiplication of vectors by real numbers
- Addition and subtraction of vectors using graphical methods
- Resolution of vectors
- Analytical method of vector addition
- Motion in a plane
- Motion with constant acceleration in a plane
- Projectile motion
- Uniform circular motion
This chapter explains motion in two dimensions. Students will learn how to study the movement of objects in different directions, including a ball thrown into the air and objects moving in a circular path.
Unit 3: Laws of Motion
Chapter 4: Laws of Motion
Students will study the following concepts:
- Aristotle's fallacy
- Law of inertia
- Newton's First Law of Motion
- Newton's Second Law of Motion
- Newton's Third Law of Motion
- Conservation of momentum
- Equilibrium of a particle
- Common forces in mechanics
- Circular motion
- Solving problems in mechanics
This chapter explains why objects move, stop or change direction. Students will understand Newton's three laws, friction, force, inertia and momentum through practical examples.
Unit 4: Work, Energy and Power
Chapter 5: Work, Energy and Power
- The chapter includes:
- Concept of work
- Kinetic energy
- Work-energy theorem
- Work done by a variable force
- Work-energy theorem for a variable force
- Concept of potential energy
- Conservation of mechanical energy
- Potential energy of a spring
- Power
- Collisions
Students will learn how force produces work, how energy changes from one form to another and how power measures the rate of doing work.
Unit 5: Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body
Chapter 6: System of Particles and Rotational Motion
The prescribed topics include:
- Centre of mass of a two-particle system
- Centre of mass of a system of particles
- Motion of the centre of mass
- Linear momentum of a system of particles
- Vector product of two vectors
- Angular velocity and its relation with linear velocity
- Torque and angular momentum
- Equilibrium of a rigid body
- Moment of inertia
- Radius of gyration
- Theorems of perpendicular and parallel axes
- Kinematics of rotational motion about a fixed axis
- Dynamics of rotational motion about a fixed axis
- Angular momentum in the case of rotation about a fixed axis
This chapter explains how objects rotate around an axis. Students will learn about the centre of mass, torque, angular momentum and the factors that affect rotational motion.
Unit 6: Gravitation
Chapter 7: Gravitation
The topics covered are:
- Kepler's laws
- Universal law of gravitation
- The gravitational constant
- Acceleration due to gravity
- Variation of acceleration due to gravity with altitude and depth
- Gravitational potential energy
- Gravitational potential
- Escape speed
- Earth satellites
- Energy of an orbiting satellite
Students will understand why objects fall towards the Earth, how planets revolve around the Sun and how artificial satellites remain in orbit.
Unit 7: Properties of Bulk Matter
This unit carries 13 marks and includes three chapters.
Chapter 8: Mechanical Properties of Solids
- Elasticity
- Stress and strain
- Hooke's law
- Stress-strain curve
- Elastic moduli
- Young's modulus
- Bulk modulus
- Shear modulus
- Poisson's ratio
- Elastic potential energy
Students will learn how solid materials change their shape or size when force is applied and how they return to their original shape.
Chapter 9: Mechanical Properties of Fluids
- Pressure
- Pascal's law and its applications
- Effect of gravity on fluid pressure
- Hydraulic machines
- Streamline and turbulent flow
- Bernoulli's principle and its applications
- Viscosity
- Stokes' law
- Terminal velocity
- Surface tension
- Angle of contact
- Excess pressure across a curved surface
- Capillary rise
This chapter explains the behaviour of liquids and gases, including pressure, fluid movement, viscosity and surface tension.
Chapter 10: Thermal Properties of Matter
- Temperature and heat
- Measurement of temperature
- Ideal gas equation and absolute temperature
- Thermal expansion
- Thermal expansion of solids, liquids and gases
- Specific heat capacity
- Calorimetry
- Change of state
- Latent heat
- Heat transfer
- Conduction
- Convection
- Radiation
- Thermal conductivity
- Newton's law of cooling
Students will understand how heat affects different materials, why substances expand when heated and how heat moves from one place to another.
Unit 8: Thermodynamics
Chapter 11: Thermodynamics
The chapter includes:
- Thermal equilibrium
- Zeroth law of thermodynamics
- Heat, internal energy and work
- First law of thermodynamics
- Specific heat capacity
- Thermodynamic state variables
- Thermodynamic processes
- Isothermal process
- Adiabatic process
- Isochoric process
- Isobaric process
- Second law of thermodynamics
- Reversible and irreversible processes
Students will learn how heat, temperature, energy and work are related and how energy changes during different physical processes.
Unit 9: Behaviour of Perfect Gases and Kinetic Theory of Gases
Chapter 12: Kinetic Theory
The prescribed topics include:
- Molecular nature of matter
- Behaviour of gases
- Gas laws
- Ideal gas equation
- Kinetic theory of an ideal gas
- Pressure exerted by an ideal gas
- Kinetic interpretation of temperature
- Degrees of freedom
- Law of equipartition of energy
- Specific heat capacities of gases
- Mean free path
This chapter explains how gas molecules move continuously and how their movement affects pressure, temperature and other properties of gases.
Unit 10: Oscillations and Waves
This is the final unit of the Physics syllabus and carries 11 marks.
Chapter 13: Oscillations
- Periodic and oscillatory motion
- Simple harmonic motion (SHM)
- Simple harmonic motion and uniform circular motion
- Velocity and acceleration in SHM
- Force law for simple harmonic motion
- Energy in simple harmonic motion
- Oscillations of a spring
- Simple pendulum
- Time period of a simple pendulum
Students will study repeated movements, such as the motion of a swinging pendulum or a spring moving back and forth.
Chapter 14: Waves
- Wave motion
- Transverse and longitudinal waves
- Displacement relation in a progressive wave
- Speed of a travelling wave
- Principle of superposition of waves
- Reflection of waves
- Standing waves in strings
- Standing waves in organ pipes
- Fundamental mode and harmonics
- Beats
This chapter explains how sound and other waves travel, how waves reflect and how two waves can combine to produce different patterns.
RBSE Class 11 Physics Practical Examination 2026-27
Apart from the theory paper, students must also prepare for the practical examination, which carries 30 marks.
The practical examination is important because it tests students' ability to perform experiments, record observations, analyse results and understand Physics concepts through practical activities.
|Examination component
|Marks
|Practical examination
|30
|Theory examination
|70
|Total
|100
Students should maintain their practical records, complete the experiments prescribed by their school and prepare for viva questions. The detailed practical work and assessment instructions should be checked in the Physics practical section of the official syllabus PDF.
How to Download RBSE Class 11 Physics Syllabus 2026-27 PDF?
Students can follow these steps to access the official syllabus:
- Visit the official website of the Rajasthan Board at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
- Open the syllabus section
- Look for the Class 11 syllabus for the 2026-27 academic session
- Open the subject-wise syllabus PDF
- Find Physics (Subject Code 40)
- Download the PDF and check the complete syllabus
Preparation Tips for RBSE Class 11 Physics
Students can follow these preparation tips to cover the syllabus effectively:
- Start with the basic concepts of each chapter before solving numerical questions
- Practise mathematical formulas and derivations regularly
- Give special attention to Kinematics, Properties of Bulk Matter and Oscillations and Waves according to their prescribed weightage
- Practise diagrams, graphs and numerical problems
- Revise important definitions, laws and principles
- Complete practical records and prepare for viva examinations
Executive
Anjali is an education journalist with over a year of experience in digital and business journalism. She has previously worked with BW Businessworld and ANI, where she gained experience in news writing, editing, research, and fact-checking. At Jagran Josh, she writes education news and covers competitive exams and current affairs, with a keen interest in delivering accurate, informative, and reader-focused content. She holds a BA from Miranda House, University of Delhi, and a postgraduate diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). Anjali enjoys reading and exploring new ideas and perspectives through books.