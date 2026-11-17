The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE), has prescribed the Class 11 Physics syllabus for the 2026-27 academic session. Students studying Physics in the Science stream can check the complete syllabus to understand the chapters, topics and marks allotted to each unit before beginning their examination preparation. The syllabus includes 10 major units and 14 chapters, covering important concepts of mechanics, motion, energy, gravitation, heat, gases, oscillations and waves. According to the board's examination scheme, Class 11 Physics carries a total of 100 marks. Of these, 70 marks are allotted to the theory examination, while the remaining 30 marks are assigned to practical examinations. The theory paper is conducted for 3 hours and 15 minutes. Students should study all the prescribed topics and give equal attention to numerical problems, conceptual understanding and practical work.

Students can find the unit-wise marks distribution and detailed chapter-wise topics below. RBSE Class 11 Physics Exam Pattern 2026-27 The Rajasthan Board has divided the Physics examination into two parts: theory and practical. The examination structure is given below. Examination Marks Duration Theory 70 3 hours 15 minutes Practical 30 4 hours Total 100 - Rajasthan Board Class 11 Physics Syllabus 2026-27 Unit-Wise Marks Distribution The RBSE Class 11 Physics syllabus consists of 10 units. Each unit covers specific chapters and carries a prescribed weightage in the theory examination. Unit Unit Name Chapters Marks I Physical World and Measurement Chapter 1 4 II Kinematics Chapters 2 and 3 10 III Laws of Motion Chapter 4 5 IV Work, Energy and Power Chapter 5 6 V Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body Chapter 6 7 VI Gravitation Chapter 7 6 VII Properties of Bulk Matter Chapters 8, 9 and 10 13 VIII Thermodynamics Chapter 11 4 IX Behaviour of Perfect Gases and Kinetic Theory of Gases Chapter 12 4 X Oscillations and Waves Chapters 13 and 14 11 Total 14 chapters 70

The Properties of Bulk Matter unit carries the highest weightage of 13 marks, followed by Oscillations and Waves with 11 marks and Kinematics with 10 marks. RBSE Class 11 Physics Syllabus 2026-27 Chapter-Wise Detailed Topics The following section explains all 14 chapters in simple language so students can understand exactly what they need to study. Unit 1: Physical World and Measurement Chapter 1: Units and Measurements This chapter introduces the basic concepts of measurement used in Physics. Students will study: International System of Units (SI)

Measurement of physical quantities

Fundamental and derived units

Measurement of length

Measurement of mass

Measurement of time

Accuracy and precision of measuring instruments

Errors in measurement

Significant figures

Dimensions of physical quantities

Dimensional formulae and dimensional equations

Dimensional analysis and its applications

Students will learn how different physical quantities are measured, how to identify measurement errors and how to use dimensions to check physical equations. Unit 2: Kinematics This unit explains how objects move and how their motion can be described mathematically. It includes two chapters. Chapter 2: Motion in a Straight Line The chapter covers the following topics: Position and displacement of an object

Path length and distance travelled

Average velocity

Average speed

Instantaneous velocity and speed

Acceleration

Uniform and non-uniform motion

Motion with uniform acceleration

Equations of motion for uniformly accelerated objects

Graphical representation of motion Students will understand how an object moves along a straight path, how its speed changes and how to calculate its distance, velocity and acceleration.

Chapter 3: Motion in a Plane The following topics are included: Scalars and vectors

Multiplication of vectors by real numbers

Addition and subtraction of vectors using graphical methods

Resolution of vectors

Analytical method of vector addition

Motion in a plane

Motion with constant acceleration in a plane

Projectile motion

Uniform circular motion This chapter explains motion in two dimensions. Students will learn how to study the movement of objects in different directions, including a ball thrown into the air and objects moving in a circular path. Unit 3: Laws of Motion Chapter 4: Laws of Motion Students will study the following concepts: Aristotle's fallacy

Law of inertia

Newton's First Law of Motion

Newton's Second Law of Motion

Newton's Third Law of Motion

Conservation of momentum

Equilibrium of a particle

Common forces in mechanics

Circular motion

Solving problems in mechanics

This chapter explains why objects move, stop or change direction. Students will understand Newton's three laws, friction, force, inertia and momentum through practical examples. Unit 4: Work, Energy and Power Chapter 5: Work, Energy and Power The chapter includes:

Concept of work

Kinetic energy

Work-energy theorem

Work done by a variable force

Work-energy theorem for a variable force

Concept of potential energy

Conservation of mechanical energy

Potential energy of a spring

Power

Collisions Students will learn how force produces work, how energy changes from one form to another and how power measures the rate of doing work. Unit 5: Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body Chapter 6: System of Particles and Rotational Motion The prescribed topics include: Centre of mass of a two-particle system

Centre of mass of a system of particles

Motion of the centre of mass

Linear momentum of a system of particles

Vector product of two vectors

Angular velocity and its relation with linear velocity

Torque and angular momentum

Equilibrium of a rigid body

Moment of inertia

Radius of gyration

Theorems of perpendicular and parallel axes

Kinematics of rotational motion about a fixed axis

Dynamics of rotational motion about a fixed axis

Angular momentum in the case of rotation about a fixed axis

This chapter explains how objects rotate around an axis. Students will learn about the centre of mass, torque, angular momentum and the factors that affect rotational motion. Unit 6: Gravitation Chapter 7: Gravitation The topics covered are: Kepler's laws

Universal law of gravitation

The gravitational constant

Acceleration due to gravity

Variation of acceleration due to gravity with altitude and depth

Gravitational potential energy

Gravitational potential

Escape speed

Earth satellites

Energy of an orbiting satellite Students will understand why objects fall towards the Earth, how planets revolve around the Sun and how artificial satellites remain in orbit. Unit 7: Properties of Bulk Matter This unit carries 13 marks and includes three chapters. Chapter 8: Mechanical Properties of Solids Elasticity

Stress and strain

Hooke's law

Stress-strain curve

Elastic moduli

Young's modulus

Bulk modulus

Shear modulus

Poisson's ratio

Elastic potential energy

Students will learn how solid materials change their shape or size when force is applied and how they return to their original shape. Chapter 9: Mechanical Properties of Fluids Pressure

Pascal's law and its applications

Effect of gravity on fluid pressure

Hydraulic machines

Streamline and turbulent flow

Bernoulli's principle and its applications

Viscosity

Stokes' law

Terminal velocity

Surface tension

Angle of contact

Excess pressure across a curved surface

Capillary rise This chapter explains the behaviour of liquids and gases, including pressure, fluid movement, viscosity and surface tension. Chapter 10: Thermal Properties of Matter Temperature and heat

Measurement of temperature

Ideal gas equation and absolute temperature

Thermal expansion

Thermal expansion of solids, liquids and gases

Specific heat capacity

Calorimetry

Change of state

Latent heat

Heat transfer

Conduction

Convection

Radiation

Thermal conductivity

Newton's law of cooling

Students will understand how heat affects different materials, why substances expand when heated and how heat moves from one place to another. Unit 8: Thermodynamics Chapter 11: Thermodynamics The chapter includes: Thermal equilibrium

Zeroth law of thermodynamics

Heat, internal energy and work

First law of thermodynamics

Specific heat capacity

Thermodynamic state variables

Thermodynamic processes

Isothermal process

Adiabatic process

Isochoric process

Isobaric process

Second law of thermodynamics

Reversible and irreversible processes Students will learn how heat, temperature, energy and work are related and how energy changes during different physical processes. Unit 9: Behaviour of Perfect Gases and Kinetic Theory of Gases Chapter 12: Kinetic Theory The prescribed topics include: Molecular nature of matter

Behaviour of gases

Gas laws

Ideal gas equation

Kinetic theory of an ideal gas

Pressure exerted by an ideal gas

Kinetic interpretation of temperature

Degrees of freedom

Law of equipartition of energy

Specific heat capacities of gases

Mean free path

This chapter explains how gas molecules move continuously and how their movement affects pressure, temperature and other properties of gases. Unit 10: Oscillations and Waves This is the final unit of the Physics syllabus and carries 11 marks. Chapter 13: Oscillations Periodic and oscillatory motion

Simple harmonic motion (SHM)

Simple harmonic motion and uniform circular motion

Velocity and acceleration in SHM

Force law for simple harmonic motion

Energy in simple harmonic motion

Oscillations of a spring

Simple pendulum

Time period of a simple pendulum Students will study repeated movements, such as the motion of a swinging pendulum or a spring moving back and forth. Chapter 14: Waves Wave motion

Transverse and longitudinal waves

Displacement relation in a progressive wave

Speed of a travelling wave

Principle of superposition of waves

Reflection of waves

Standing waves in strings

Standing waves in organ pipes

Fundamental mode and harmonics

Beats

This chapter explains how sound and other waves travel, how waves reflect and how two waves can combine to produce different patterns. RBSE Class 11 Physics Practical Examination 2026-27 Apart from the theory paper, students must also prepare for the practical examination, which carries 30 marks. The practical examination is important because it tests students' ability to perform experiments, record observations, analyse results and understand Physics concepts through practical activities. Examination component Marks Practical examination 30 Theory examination 70 Total 100 Students should maintain their practical records, complete the experiments prescribed by their school and prepare for viva questions. The detailed practical work and assessment instructions should be checked in the Physics practical section of the official syllabus PDF.