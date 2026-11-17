Rajasthan SET Certificate 2026 (OUT): Direct Link to Download SET Certificate PDF at uok.ac.in
Rajasthan SET Certificate 2026: The University of Kota has declared the Rajasthan SET 2026 result, with 9,191 candidates qualifying. Qualified candidates can download their lifetime-valid e-certificate and scorecard from sso.rajasthan.gov.in via SSO ID. The certificate is valid only in Rajasthan for Assistant Professor recruitment.
Key Points
- Rajasthan SET 2026 results declared on Nov 6, 2026, with 9,191 candidates qualified.
- E-certificate download window is from Nov 17, 2026, to Nov 30, 2026, via sso.rajasthan.gov.in.
- Certificate is valid for life within Rajasthan for Assistant Professor recruitment.
Rajasthan SET Certificate 2026: The University of Kota has released the Rajasthan SET Certificate 2026 for candidates who qualified in the State Eligibility Test. The result was declared on 6 November 2026, and 9,191 candidates out of 1,39,383 who appeared have qualified. Successful candidates can now download their scorecard and e-certificate from the Rajasthan SSO portal at sso.rajasthan.gov.in by logging in with their SSO ID. The certificate is valid for life, but only within Rajasthan, and it is required for Assistant Professor recruitment in the state's universities and colleges. Here is a step-by-step guide to download the certificate along with the direct link.
Rajasthan SET Certificate 2026 Highlights
The University of Kota has released the Rajasthan SET Certificate 2026 for qualified candidates. Here are the key details at a glance.
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Particulars
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Details
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Exam Name
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Rajasthan State Eligibility Test (RSET / Rajasthan SET) 2026
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Conducting Body
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University of Kota (UOK), Kota
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Exam Date
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13 September 2026(Across 37 subjects)
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Result Declared On
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6 November 2026(Roll number merit list & subject/category-wise cut-off PDF)
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Candidates Registered / Appeared
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1,77,901 registered | 1,39,383 appeared
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Candidates Qualified
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9,191(Provisionally qualified)
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Qualifying Percentage
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6.59%
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E-Certificate Download Window
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17 November 2026 to 30 November 2026
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Download Portal
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sso.rajasthan.gov.in(via Rajasthan SSO ID login)
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Official Website
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Certificate Validity
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Lifetime (Valid exclusively for Assistant Professor recruitment in Rajasthan)
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Used For
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Eligibility for appointment as Assistant Professor in universities and colleges across Rajasthan
Rajasthan SET Certificate 2026 Download PDF Link
Qualified candidates can now download their e-certificate and scorecard in PDF format through the Rajasthan SSO portal. The link below takes you to the official login page. Keep your SSO ID and password ready before you start.
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Rajasthan SET E-Certificate 2026
Steps to Download Rajasthan SET Certificate 2026
Qualified candidates can download the e-certificate and scorecard online through the Rajasthan SSO portal. Follow the steps below, and keep your SSO ID and password ready before you begin.
- Visit the official Rajasthan SSO portal at sso.rajasthan.gov.in.
- Click on the login option and enter your registered SSO ID and password.
- Open the Rajasthan SET 2026 service from your dashboard once it is available.
- Enter your roll number or application details, if asked.
- Your scorecard and e-certificate will appear on the screen.
- Download the PDF and save it on your device.
- Take a printout and keep it safe for document verification during recruitment.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com