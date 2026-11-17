Rajasthan SET Certificate 2026: The University of Kota has released the Rajasthan SET Certificate 2026 for candidates who qualified in the State Eligibility Test. The result was declared on 6 November 2026, and 9,191 candidates out of 1,39,383 who appeared have qualified. Successful candidates can now download their scorecard and e-certificate from the Rajasthan SSO portal at sso.rajasthan.gov.in by logging in with their SSO ID. The certificate is valid for life, but only within Rajasthan, and it is required for Assistant Professor recruitment in the state's universities and colleges. Here is a step-by-step guide to download the certificate along with the direct link.

Rajasthan SET Certificate 2026 Highlights

The University of Kota has released the Rajasthan SET Certificate 2026 for qualified candidates. Here are the key details at a glance.