The India vs Pakistan sporting rivalry will once again be in the spotlight as the 2 countries prepare to face each other in the SAFF Championship 2026 final on Tuesday, November 17.

SAFF stands for South Asian Football Federation, an international tournament comprising teams from the South Asian region.

India hold a strong record against Pakistan in men's international football and will look to extend their dominance in the title clash.

Explore the match details, head-to-head record, previous results and live streaming information for this crucial encounter.

India vs Pakistan Football Match: Final Details

The match will take place from 7:30 PM IST at the National Stadium in Dhaka. All the matches in this tournament were hosted by the same venue.