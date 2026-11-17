India vs Pakistan Football Match Today: Check SAFF Championship 2026 Final Details and Live Streaming
India vs Pakistan SAFF Championship 2026 final: Know all the match details, including date, time, venue and live streaming information.
The India vs Pakistan sporting rivalry will once again be in the spotlight as the 2 countries prepare to face each other in the SAFF Championship 2026 final on Tuesday, November 17.
SAFF stands for South Asian Football Federation, an international tournament comprising teams from the South Asian region.
India hold a strong record against Pakistan in men's international football and will look to extend their dominance in the title clash.
Explore the match details, head-to-head record, previous results and live streaming information for this crucial encounter.
India vs Pakistan Football Match: Final Details
The match will take place from 7:30 PM IST at the National Stadium in Dhaka. All the matches in this tournament were hosted by the same venue.
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Detail
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Information
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Tournament
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2026 SAFF Championship (15th Edition)
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Fixture
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India vs Pakistan (Final)
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Date
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Tuesday, November 17, 2026
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Kick-off Time
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7:30 PM IST (8:00 PM Local Time)
India vs Pakistan: Journey to the Final
India remained unbeaten in the tournament so far, defeating Bhutan 2–1 in the semi-final to reach the final.
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Stage
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Opponent
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Result
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Group Stage
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Pakistan
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Won 3–2
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Group Stage
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Maldives
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Won 1–0
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Semi-final
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Bhutan
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Won 2–1
Pakistan, meanwhile, lost only one game in the tournament against India earlier in the group stage before defeating Bangladesh 1–0 in the semi-final to secure their spot in the final.
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Stage
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Opponent
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Result
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Group Stage
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India
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Lost 2–3
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Group Stage
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Maldives
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Won 3–0
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Semi-final
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Bangladesh
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Won 1–0
IND vs PAK: Head-to-Head Record in Football
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Total Matches: 30
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India Won: 17
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Pakistan Won: 4
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Draw: 9
Squads
India Squad: Arsh Anwer Shaikh, Mohanraj K, Priyansh Dubey, Abdul Rabeeh, Bijoy Varghese, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Muhammed Uvais, Nathan Rodrigues, Ronney Kharbudon, Sandip Mandi, Abhishek Suryavanshi, Adison Singh Thokchom, Brison Fernandes, Ebindas Yesudasan, Farukh Choudhary, Macarton Nickson, Manglenthang Kipgen, Nikhil Prabhu, Noufal PN, Ricky John Shabong, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Irfan Yadwad, Liston Colaco, Muhammad Suhail, Vishnu PV, Suhail Ahmad Bhat
Pakistan Squad: Saqib Hanif, Hassan Ali, Yousuf Butt, Abdul Rehman, Abdullah Iqbal, Ali Khan Niazi, Easah Suliman, Haris Zeb, Haseeb Ahmed Khan, Mamoon Moosa Khan, Mohibullah Afridi, Waqar Ehtisham Baloch, Junaid Shah, Adil Nabi, Ali Uzair Mahmood, Hayyaan Khattak, Tufail Khan Shinwari, Zainul Abideen Ishaque, Muhammad Junaid, Ali Akbar Khan, Abdul Samad Arshad, Alamgir Ghazi, Kaleemullah, McKeal Abdullah, Najeebullah, Shayak Dost, Umar Nawaz
India vs Pakistan Football Match Today: Where to Watch Live
Fans can enjoy the live action of the India vs Pakistan football match on the Veto app. The match will be available for live streaming on the platform. However, there will be no live telecast of the tournament in India.
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Senior Executive - Editorial
Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.
He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.
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