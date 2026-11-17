JRRSU Admit Card 2026 OUT at jrrsu.in; Direct Link to Download Shiksha Shastri 1st and 2nd Year Exam Hall Ticket Pdf
JRRSU BEd Admit Card 2026 OUT: JRRSU has released the Shiksha Shastri 1st and 2nd Year exam admit cards on its official website- jrrsu.in. Students can check the direct link provided below and the steps to download the JRRSU Shiksha Shastri admit card 2026.
Key Points
- JRRSU released Shiksha Shastri (BEd) 1st & 2nd Year admit cards for 2026 exams.
- Students can download their 2026 admit cards from the official website jrrsuraj.com.
- Admit cards contain personal & exam details; check for errors & report discrepancies.
JRRSU BEd Admit Card 2026: Jagadguru Ramanadacharya Rajasthan Sanskriti University (JRRSU) has released the semester and yearly exam admit cards for various Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) courses. The university recently released the Shiksha Shastri 1st and 2nd Year exam admit cards. Shiksha Shastri course is commonly known as Bachelor of Education (BEd). JRRSU BEd Admit Card 2026 has been released online on the official website- jrrsuraj.com. Students can check and download their JRRSU admit cards using the direct link provided below.
JRRSU Shiksha Shastri Admit Card 2026
Jagadguru Ramanadacharya Rajasthan Sanskriti University released the Shiksha Shastri admit cards for the 1st and 2nd year exams. The students can download their admit cards from the official website- jrrsuraj.com. Here we are also providing the direct link to download the admit card PDF
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JRRSU Admit Card 2026
Steps to Download JRRSU Admit Card 2026 PDF
Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download the Rajasthan Sanskrit University admit card 2026:
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university- jrrsuraj.com
Step 2: Click on the ‘Admit Card’ link.
Step 3: A new window will open, select your course and click on it.
Step 4: Fill in all the details and click on ‘Search’.
Step 5: The Admit Card will appear on the screen.
Step 6: Download and print the admit card PDF.
Details Mentioned on JRRSU Hall Ticket
JRRSU admit card 2026 will contain the student's personal information and examination details. After downloading your JRRSU admit card, check all the information carefully to ensure there are no errors. If you find any discrepancies, contact the examination authority immediately to ensure a timely correction. The admit card will contain the following details of the candidates.
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Name of the Candidates
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Examination Name
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Registration Number
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Photograph and Signature of Candidate
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Roll Number
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Father Name
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Examination Centre
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Examination Date and Time
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Gender
Highlights of Jagadguru Ramanadacharya Rajasthan Sanskriti University
Jagadguru Ramanadacharya Rajasthan Sanskriti University, formerly known as Rajasthan Sanskrit University, is located in Jaipur, Rajasthan. It was established in the year 2001. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
JRRSU affiliates more than 60 colleges of Acharya, Shastri and Shiksha shastri level throughout the state.
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Jagadguru Ramanadacharya Rajasthan Sanskriti University: Highlights
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University Name
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Jagadguru Ramanadacharya Rajasthan Sanskriti University
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Established
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2001
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Location
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Jaipur, Rajasthan
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JRRSU Admit Card Link - Latest
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Accreditations
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NAAC
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Approvals
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UGC
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Gender
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Co-ed
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