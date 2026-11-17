A few hours before the closure of BCCI’s stock exchange bell on November 17 all rooms of the IPL franchises are busy crunching numbers with respect to salaries. Incase you are eagerly waiting for the official list of IPL 2027 retainments then here come three questions that are being discussed on forums for fans at the moment:

What is today’s retention time exactly? How many players can you actually retain? And will 45-year-old MS Dhoni pull his jersey up after sitting out due to an injury last season?

What is IPL 2027 Retention Time Today?

If you are refreshing social feeds every ten minutes, take a breath. The BCCI pushed the original November 15 deadline of IPL retention list declaration to today, November 17, to avoid clashing with India’s fifth ODI against New Zealand.

Where to Watch IPL Retention List LIVE Stream Today?

Star Sports and JioHotstar will air the official squad reveals this evening, with live coverage scheduled to start between 5:00 PM and 5:40 PM IST.