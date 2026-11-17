SC Students Scholarship 2026: Apply for Top Class Education Scheme Through NSP by November 30
The Central Government is accepting applications under the Top Class Education Scheme for SC Students for the 2026–27 academic year. Eligible students pursuing higher education at notified institutions can apply online before November 30.
The Central Government is inviting applications for the Top Class Education Scheme for SC Students for the academic year 2026–27. Eligible students belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC) communities can apply online through the National Scholarship Portal (NSP) - scholarships.gov.in. The last date to submit the application form is November 30, 2026.
The scheme, officially known as the Central Sector Scholarship of Top Class Education for SC Students, is run by the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. It aims to support students from SC communities in pursuing higher education by providing financial assistance.
According to the NSP, the application process for the 2026–27 academic year opened on June 1, 2026. Students must complete the application process before the deadline to be considered for the scholarship.
Who Can Apply for the SC Scholarship 2026?
The scheme is meant for SC students pursuing studies beyond Class 12 at institutions notified by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. The scholarship is available only at empanelled institutions listed under the scheme guidelines. Students should check the eligibility conditions and the list of approved institutions before applying.
SC Scholarship 2026: Important Dates
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Particulars
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Dates
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Application start date
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June 1, 2026
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Last date to apply
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November 30, 2026
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Defective application verification
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December 15, 2026
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Institute verification
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December 15, 2026
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DNO/SNO/MNO verification
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December 31, 2026
How to Apply for Top Class Education Scheme 2026?
Eligible students can follow these steps to submit their applications:
1. Visit the National Scholarship Portal at scholarships.gov.in.
2. Open the student section and complete the required registration process.
3. Log in using the registered credentials.
4. Find the Central Sector Scholarship of Top Class Education for SC Students.
5. Fill in the application form with the required details.
6. Upload the necessary documents and submit the application.
7. Save a copy of the submitted form for future reference.
Direct Link To Apply For SC Scholarship - 'Click Here'
Students are advised to complete the application well before November 30 to avoid last-minute problems. They should also check their application status and ensure that the required verification is completed within the prescribed dates.
The detailed scheme guidelines and institution list can be checked on the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment’s official website.
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.