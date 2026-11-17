The Central Government is inviting applications for the Top Class Education Scheme for SC Students for the academic year 2026–27. Eligible students belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC) communities can apply online through the National Scholarship Portal (NSP) - scholarships.gov.in. The last date to submit the application form is November 30, 2026.

The scheme, officially known as the Central Sector Scholarship of Top Class Education for SC Students, is run by the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. It aims to support students from SC communities in pursuing higher education by providing financial assistance.

According to the NSP, the application process for the 2026–27 academic year opened on June 1, 2026. Students must complete the application process before the deadline to be considered for the scholarship.