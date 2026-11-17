Rajasthan CET 12th Level Exam Date 2026 Out at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in: Check Shift Timings & Mandatory OMR Rules
Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has issued the official exam dates and mandatory OMR rules for CET (Senior Secondary Level) 2026, to be held on December 1, 2, and 3, 2026. Read the complete details below.
Key Points
- CET-Senior Secondary Level 2026 exams are on Dec 1, Dec 2, and Dec 3, 2026.
- Unanswered questions require darkening 'E' option; 10% blank leads to disqualification.
- Penalties for cheating include fines up to Rs 10 Cr and 10 years to life imprisonment.
The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB), Jaipur, has issued a detailed public notification confirming the shift-wise exam timetable and mandatory exam day instructions for the Common Eligibility Test (CET-Senior Secondary Level) 2026 under the advertisement number 08/2026. According the official notification, the state-level examination will be conducted across six shifts on December 1, December 2, and December 3, 2026. The admit card dates for the e-admit cards and updated dress-code guidelines will be notified soon on rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
Rajasthan CET (Seinor Secondary Level) 2026 Exam Date and Shift Timimgs
The Rajasthan CET 2026 exam will be conducted from December 1 to 3, 2026. The exam will be conducted in two shifts each day, that is morning and evening. The first shift will start from 10:00 AM and the second shift will start from 3:00 PM. Check the complete Rajasthan CET exam schedule 2026 from below:-
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Exam Date
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Shift 1
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Shift 2
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Paper Type
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December 1, 2026
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10:00 AM to 12:30 PM
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3:00 PM to 5:30 PM
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Paper 1 (Offline-OMR)
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December 2, 2026
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10:00 AM to 12:30 PM
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3:00 PM to 5:30 PM
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Paper 1 (Offline-OMR)
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December 3, 2026
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10:00 AM to 12:30 PM
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3:00 PM to 5:30 PM
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Paper 1 (Offline-OMR)
What is the Mandatory Fifth-Option (‘E’) OMR Rule & Extra 10 Minutes?
Candidates who will be appearing for the examination must strictly follow the RSSB’s fiver-option OMR protocol using a blue ballpoint pen:-
- Five Options per Question:- Options A, B, C, and D are related to answers, whole the fifth circle ‘E; will denote ‘Unanswered Question’.
- Penalty for Leaving All Circles Blank:- If a candidate does not wish to attempt a question, darkening the bubble ‘E’ is compulsory. Leaving all the five circles blank will attract one-thirf mark deduction for that question.
- Disqualification Clause:- Leaving more than 10% of the total questions completely unanswered will result in the disqualification of the candidate appearing for the exam.
- 10 Minutes Extra Time:- Every candidate will be granted 10 additional minutes specifically to verify that at least one bubble (A,B,C,D or E) has been darkened for each question.
Also check, RSSB CET Admit Card 2026 at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
Photo ID Update and Strict Anti-Cheating Punishments for Rajasthan CET 12th Exam 2026
To avoid entry denials at exam centres, RSSB has directed candidates to updated their original photo identity card, such as Aadhaar, if the photograp on it is three years old or older, making sure a clear visual match with their face and admit card photo. Additionally, the board has also issued a stern warning against unfair means under the Rajasthan Public Examination (Measures for Prevention of Unfair Means in Recruitment) Act, 2022 and Amendment Act, 2023: Individuals who are involved in paper leaks, impersonation, or cheating will face fines ranging from Rs. 10 Lakh to Rs. 10 crore, imprisonment from 10 years up to life and permanent debarment from future exams.
Executive - Editorial
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