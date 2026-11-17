The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB), Jaipur, has issued a detailed public notification confirming the shift-wise exam timetable and mandatory exam day instructions for the Common Eligibility Test (CET-Senior Secondary Level) 2026 under the advertisement number 08/2026. According the official notification, the state-level examination will be conducted across six shifts on December 1, December 2, and December 3, 2026. The admit card dates for the e-admit cards and updated dress-code guidelines will be notified soon on rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan CET (Seinor Secondary Level) 2026 Exam Date and Shift Timimgs

The Rajasthan CET 2026 exam will be conducted from December 1 to 3, 2026. The exam will be conducted in two shifts each day, that is morning and evening. The first shift will start from 10:00 AM and the second shift will start from 3:00 PM. Check the complete Rajasthan CET exam schedule 2026 from below:-