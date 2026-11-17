The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) will shortly release the MP Police Constable Admit Card on its official website i.e., esb.mp.gov.in. The MPESB will conduct the offline written exam on November 19, 2026, to fill 7500 vacancies of Constable in Special Armed Force (SAF) GD and Non-SAF GD in MP Police. MPESB releases the admit card around 2-3 days before the exam. Therefore, the board will release the MP Police Constable Admit Card on November 17. Candidates who have registered for the MP Police Constable recruitment 2026 can download their admit card from the official website once it is released officially.

MP Police Constable Admit Card 2026 Release Date

The MP Police Constable Admit Card with details of the examination centre will be available to download 2-3 days before the exam. So, candidates are advised to keep checking the official website or this live blog for real-time and authentic updates on the MP Police admit card 2026.

How to Download the MP Police Constable Admit Card 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to download their MP Police Constable admit card for the November 19 exams:

Step 1: Go to the official website of MPESB esb.mp.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the “MP Police Constable 2026 Admit Card” link in the ‘Top Notice’ section.

Step 3: Fill in all the required details and click on submit.

Step 4: View and download the slip for future reference.

MP Police Constable Recruitment 2026 Overview

The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board has released the details of MP Police Constable Recruitment 2026 on its official website. Candidates can check the complete exam details and important information in the table below.