IGNOU Hall Ticket December 2026: Direct Link to Download TEE Admit Card PDF Soon at ignou.ac.in

Key Points IGNOU will soon release December 2026 TEE admit cards for UG/PG courses.

Admit cards expected around Nov 16, 2026; exams begin Nov 25, 2026.

Students can download admit cards from ignou.ac.in or the Samarth portal.

IGNOU Admit Card 2026: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will shortly released the IGNOU December 2026 Term-End Exam admit cards for various Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) courses. The IGNOU Hall Ticket will be released for various Open and Distance Learning (OLD) progrmas like BA, BSc, BCom, MA, MSc, MCom and other exams. The students can download it online from the official website- ignou.ac.in once released officially. IGNOU Admit Card 2026 Release Date The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) normally releases the hall ticket PDF 12-10 days before the exam. So it is expected that the IGNOU can release the IGNOU Hall Ticket PDF today for the exam scheduled to be held on November 25. However, the IGNOU has not officially announced the admit card release date, but the previous year trends also suggest the same timeline.

TEE Session Exam Start Date Admit Card / Hall Ticket Release Date Gap June 2024 TEE 7 June 2024 14 May 2024 24 December 2024 TEE 2 December 2024 12 November 2024 20 June 2025 TEE 1 June 2025 15 May 2025 17 December 2025 TEE 1 December 2025 21 November 2025 10 June 2026 TEE 1 June 2026 21 May 2026 11 December 2026 TEE November 25 2026 November 16 2026 (Expected) 10 (Expected) IGNOU Admit Card 2026 IGNOU will soon release the December 2026 TEE admit cards for the session 2026-27. The students can download their ignou.ac.in admit cards from the Samarth portal or official website- ignou.ac.in IGNOU Admit Card 2026 Click here IGNOU Exam Date 2026 The IGNOU exam datesheet has been released by the exam conducting authority. As per the revised tentative datesheet PDF, the December 2026 TEE will start from November 25 and finish on January 14, 2026. The students can check the course-wise exam date sheet provided below.

IGNOU Exam Date Sheet 2026 Download here How to Download IGNOU Admit Card PDF. Candidates can download the admit card for various UG and PG courses online at the Samarth Portal. Follow the steps below to know how to download the IGNOU admit card 2026: Step 1: Visit the official website of the university- ignou.ac.in Step 2: Click on the link of ‘Samarth Portal’ given on the menu bar. Step 3: Fill in all the details and click on ‘Login’. Step 4: The IGNOU Admit Card will appear on the screen. Step 5: Download and print the admit card PDF. Details Mentioned on IGNOU Hall Ticket The IGNOU admit card 2026 will contain the student's personal information and examination details. The admit card will contain the following details of the candidates. Name of the Candidates

Examination Name

Registration Number

Photograph and Signature of Candidate

Roll Number

Father Name

Examination Centre

Examination Date and Time

Gender