KP Constable Admit Card 2026 at wbpolice.gov.in: Download Hall Ticket PDF Direct Link soon
KP Constable Admit Card 2026 for the posts of Constables/Lady Constable in Kolkata Police will be released on November 20, 2026, on the official website. The written exam for the Constables/Lady Constable in Kolkata Police – 2024 is scheduled to be held on November 29, 2026 from 12:00 Noon to 01:00 PM. Check the hall ticket download link and more details here.
KP Constable Admit Card 2026: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) is all set to release the KP Constable Admit Card 2026 on November 20, 2026, on its official website. The written exam for the Constables/Lady Constables in Kolkata Police – 2024 is scheduled to be held on November 29, 2026, from 12:00 Noon to 01:00 PM across the state. The e-Admit Cards download link will be activated from November 20, 2026 on the websites including West
Bengal Police Recruitment Board (https://prb.wb.gov.in), West Bengal Police (https://wbpolice.gov.in) and Kolkata Police (https://kolkatapolice.gov.in).
WBP Constable Admit Card 2026 Release Date
The KP Constable Admit Card 2026 for the posts of Constables/Lady Constable in Kolkata Police will be released on November 20, 2026. Candidates appearing in the written exam scheduled to be held on November 29, 2026 will be able to download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at websites including West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (https://prb.wb.gov.in), West Bengal Police (https://wbpolice.gov.in) and Kolkata Police (https://kolkatapolice.gov.in). Candidates are advised to check regularly the official website for updates regarding the release. Once available, the admit card must be downloaded and printed, as it is mandatory to carry a hard copy to the examination centre.
Steps to Download the Kolkata Police e-Admit Card 2026?
The candidates are advised to provide their login credentials, including Application Serial No. and Date of Birth to download the e-Admit Card to the link at the official website. After submitting the required information, candidates will get an OTP on their Aadhaar-linked mobile number and registered e-mail Id. You can follow the simple steps to download the hall ticket given below-
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Visit the official website of WBPRB, i.e-prb.wb.gov.in
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Move to he latest news section, look for the notification titled Download e-Admit Cards for written exam for recruitment to the post of constables.
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Click on the link: Download Admit Card for written exam for Constable posts.
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Provide your login credentials, including application number and date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY, and submit.
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Download the e-Admit Card and save the same for future reference.
Documents To Carry With KP Constable Admit Card 2026
The candidates appearing in the written exam for Constable and Lady Constable posts will have to produce the printout of their e-Admit cards and other documents at the exam venue. Apart from the original Admit Card, you are required to carry
the original copy of Aadhaar Card as proof of identity. The photograph and digital attendance of the candidates will be captured at their examination venues. This process is mandatory so all candidates are required to ensure capturing of their photograph and digital attendance before entering the examination halls as per the guidelines mentioned in the notification.
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Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.