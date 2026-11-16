KP Constable Admit Card 2026 at wbpolice.gov.in: Download Hall Ticket PDF Direct Link soon

KP Constable Admit Card 2026: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) is all set to release the KP Constable Admit Card 2026 on November 20, 2026, on its official website. The written exam for the Constables/Lady Constables in Kolkata Police – 2024 is scheduled to be held on November 29, 2026, from 12:00 Noon to 01:00 PM across the state. The e-Admit Cards download link will be activated from November 20, 2026 on the websites including West

Bengal Police Recruitment Board (https://prb.wb.gov.in), West Bengal Police (https://wbpolice.gov.in) and Kolkata Police (https://kolkatapolice.gov.in).

WBP Constable Admit Card 2026 Release Date

The KP Constable Admit Card 2026 for the posts of Constables/Lady Constable in Kolkata Police will be released on November 20, 2026. Candidates appearing in the written exam scheduled to be held on November 29, 2026 will be able to download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at websites including West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (https://prb.wb.gov.in), West Bengal Police (https://wbpolice.gov.in) and Kolkata Police (https://kolkatapolice.gov.in). Candidates are advised to check regularly the official website for updates regarding the release. Once available, the admit card must be downloaded and printed, as it is mandatory to carry a hard copy to the examination centre.