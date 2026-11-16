IIT Delhi BTech Admission 2027: Check Eligibility Criteria, JEE Advanced Exam Date, Courses, Fees and Admission Process
Check IIT Delhi BTech Admission 2027 details, including JEE Main and Advanced eligibility, admission process, JoSAA counselling, courses, selection criteria and important dates.
The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) has started preparations for its 2027 undergraduate admission cycle, with JEE Advanced 2027 scheduled for May 23, 2027. The institute has officially announced the examination date and launched the JEE Advanced 2027 website, where candidates can check the eligibility requirements and other examination-related information. Students seeking admission to IIT Delhi's Bachelor of Technology (BTech) programmes must qualify for JEE Main, become eligible for JEE Advanced, appear for the examination and participate in the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling process. Admission is based on the candidate's JEE Advanced rank, programme preferences and seat availability.
IIT Delhi BTech Admission 2027: Key Dates
IIT Delhi has announced the JEE Advanced 2027 examination date. However, the complete admission and counselling schedule for the 2027-28 academic session is yet to be released.
|Event
|Date / Status
|JEE Main 2027 Session 1
|Application notification released
|JEE Advanced 2027 eligibility announcement
|November 13, 2026
|JEE Advanced 2027 examination
|May 23, 2027
|JEE Advanced registration
|To be announced
|JEE Advanced result
|To be announced
|JoSAA counselling 2027
|To be announced
|IIT Delhi admission
|After seat allotment
IIT Delhi BTech Eligibility Criteria 2027
Candidates seeking admission to IIT Delhi must first fulfil the eligibility requirements for JEE Advanced 2027. According to the official JEE Advanced website, Indian nationals and OCI/PIO (I) candidates must meet all five eligibility conditions.
The eligibility requirements are explained below:
|Criteria
|Eligibility Requirements
|JEE Main qualification
|Must be among the top 2,50,000 successful candidates in the JEE Main 2027 B.E./B.Tech. paper
|Age limit
|Born on or after October 1, 2002
|Age relaxation
|Five years for SC, ST and PwD candidates; they must be born on or after October 1, 1997
|Number of attempts
|Maximum two attempts in two consecutive years
|Class 12 examination
|Must have appeared for Class 12 for the first time in 2026 or 2027, with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics as compulsory subjects
|Previous IIT admission
|Must not have been previously admitted to an IIT/IISc under the specified academic programmes
Important: Candidates whose Class 12 board declared its 2024-25 results on or after June 12, 2025, are also eligible under the specific exception mentioned in the official rules, subject to fulfilling the remaining conditions.
JEE Main 2027 Qualification for JEE Advanced
JEE Main is the first examination in the admission process for Indian candidates. Students cannot directly appear for JEE Advanced unless they qualify through the prescribed JEE Main ranking criteria.
According to the official eligibility criteria, the top 2,50,000 successful candidates in the B.E./B.Tech. paper of JEE Main 2027 will be shortlisted for JEE Advanced.
The category-wise distribution is as follows:
|Category
|Percentage of shortlisted candidates
|General (OPEN)
|40.5%
|GEN-EWS
|10%
|OBC-NCL
|27%
|SC
|15%
|ST
|7.5%
A horizontal reservation of 5% for PwD candidates is available within each of these five categories. The total number may be slightly higher than 2,50,000 if candidates have tied ranks or scores.
IIT Delhi BTech Courses 2027
IIT Delhi offers undergraduate engineering programmes across several departments. According to its 2026-27 official prospectus, the institute lists the following BTech programmes.
|S.No.
|BTech Specialisation
|1
|Computer Science and Engineering
|2
|Electrical Engineering
|3
|Mechanical Engineering
|4
|Civil Engineering
|5
|Chemical Engineering
|6
|Biochemical Engineering and Biotechnology
|7
|Production and Industrial Engineering
|8
|Electrical Engineering (Power and Automation)
|9
|Energy Science and Engineering
|10
|Engineering and Computational Mechanics
|11
|Materials Engineering
|12
|Mathematics and Computing
|13
|Engineering Physics
|14
|Textile
|15
|Design
The above list is based on the 2026-27 prospectus. Candidates should check the updated 2027-28 programme list when it is released.
Note: IIT Delhi also offers BS and dual-degree programmes. These are different qualifications from a regular four-year BTech degree. BTech in Design has an additional requirement: candidates must qualify in UCEED along with the JEE Main and JEE Advanced admission route.
IIT Delhi BTech Admission Process 2027
Admission to IIT Delhi is conducted through a centralised admission process. Candidates must complete the following steps:
- Appear for JEE Main 2027: Students must register for JEE Main and appear for its B.E./B.Tech. examination
- Qualify for JEE Advanced: Candidates must secure a position within the prescribed top 2,50,000 successful candidates and meet the other eligibility conditions
- Register for JEE Advanced: Eligible candidates must complete the separate JEE Advanced registration and examination fee payment
- Appear for JEE Advanced: Candidates must take the examination scheduled for May 23, 2027
- Check the result: After the declaration of results, candidates can check their ranks and qualifying status
- Participate in JoSAA counselling: Qualified candidates must register on the JoSAA portal and fill in their preferred IITs and courses
- Accept the allotted seat: Candidates allotted a seat at IIT Delhi must complete the prescribed document verification, fee payment and other admission formalities within the given deadlines
What is JoSAA counselling?
JoSAA stands for Joint Seat Allocation Authority. It manages the centralised seat allocation process for IITs, NITs, IIITs and other participating technical institutes. Students select their preferred colleges and courses, and seats are allotted according to their ranks, preferences, category and seat availability.
IIT Delhi BTech Fees 2027
The official fee structure for the 2027-28 academic session has not yet been released.
For reference, IIT Delhi's 2026-27 prospectus mentions a tuition fee of Rs. 1,00,000 per semester for BTech, BDes, BS and dual-degree students. Other charges, hostel fees and applicable concessions are separate.
The institute also provides tuition fee exemptions according to prescribed eligibility conditions. SC, ST and PwD students receive a 100% tuition fee exemption. Income-based tuition fee concessions are also available for eligible students.
Students should refer to the updated fee notification before making payments for 2027 admission.
Official Websites for IIT Delhi Admission 2027
Candidates should regularly check these websites for admission updates, registration notices, results and counselling information.
|Website
|Purpose
|IIT Delhi Official Website
|Institute and admission information
|JEE Main Official Website
|JEE Main registration and results
|JEE Advanced 2027
|Advanced examination and eligibility
|JoSAA Official Website
|Counselling and seat allotment
In conclusion, IIT Delhi BTech Admission 2027 will be based on JEE Advanced performance and JoSAA counselling. Candidates should begin preparing for JEE Main and Advanced while keeping track of the official eligibility requirements, examination dates and counselling announcements. The JEE Advanced 2027 examination is scheduled for May 23, 2027, and further admission-related updates will be available on the official websites.
Executive
Anjali is an education journalist with over a year of experience in digital and business journalism. She has previously worked with BW Businessworld and ANI, where she gained experience in news writing, editing, research, and fact-checking. At Jagran Josh, she writes education news and covers competitive exams and current affairs, with a keen interest in delivering accurate, informative, and reader-focused content. She holds a BA from Miranda House, University of Delhi, and a postgraduate diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). Anjali enjoys reading and exploring new ideas and perspectives through books.