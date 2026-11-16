IIT Delhi BTech Admission 2027: Check Eligibility Criteria, JEE Advanced Exam Date, Courses, Fees and Admission Process

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) has started preparations for its 2027 undergraduate admission cycle, with JEE Advanced 2027 scheduled for May 23, 2027. The institute has officially announced the examination date and launched the JEE Advanced 2027 website, where candidates can check the eligibility requirements and other examination-related information. Students seeking admission to IIT Delhi's Bachelor of Technology (BTech) programmes must qualify for JEE Main, become eligible for JEE Advanced, appear for the examination and participate in the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling process. Admission is based on the candidate's JEE Advanced rank, programme preferences and seat availability. IIT Delhi BTech Admission 2027: Key Dates IIT Delhi has announced the JEE Advanced 2027 examination date. However, the complete admission and counselling schedule for the 2027-28 academic session is yet to be released.

Event Date / Status JEE Main 2027 Session 1 Application notification released JEE Advanced 2027 eligibility announcement November 13, 2026 JEE Advanced 2027 examination May 23, 2027 JEE Advanced registration To be announced JEE Advanced result To be announced JoSAA counselling 2027 To be announced IIT Delhi admission After seat allotment IIT Delhi BTech Eligibility Criteria 2027 Candidates seeking admission to IIT Delhi must first fulfil the eligibility requirements for JEE Advanced 2027. According to the official JEE Advanced website, Indian nationals and OCI/PIO (I) candidates must meet all five eligibility conditions. The eligibility requirements are explained below: Criteria Eligibility Requirements JEE Main qualification Must be among the top 2,50,000 successful candidates in the JEE Main 2027 B.E./B.Tech. paper Age limit Born on or after October 1, 2002 Age relaxation Five years for SC, ST and PwD candidates; they must be born on or after October 1, 1997 Number of attempts Maximum two attempts in two consecutive years Class 12 examination Must have appeared for Class 12 for the first time in 2026 or 2027, with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics as compulsory subjects Previous IIT admission Must not have been previously admitted to an IIT/IISc under the specified academic programmes

Important: Candidates whose Class 12 board declared its 2024-25 results on or after June 12, 2025, are also eligible under the specific exception mentioned in the official rules, subject to fulfilling the remaining conditions. JEE Main 2027 Qualification for JEE Advanced JEE Main is the first examination in the admission process for Indian candidates. Students cannot directly appear for JEE Advanced unless they qualify through the prescribed JEE Main ranking criteria. According to the official eligibility criteria, the top 2,50,000 successful candidates in the B.E./B.Tech. paper of JEE Main 2027 will be shortlisted for JEE Advanced. The category-wise distribution is as follows: Category Percentage of shortlisted candidates General (OPEN) 40.5% GEN-EWS 10% OBC-NCL 27% SC 15% ST 7.5%

A horizontal reservation of 5% for PwD candidates is available within each of these five categories. The total number may be slightly higher than 2,50,000 if candidates have tied ranks or scores. IIT Delhi BTech Courses 2027 IIT Delhi offers undergraduate engineering programmes across several departments. According to its 2026-27 official prospectus, the institute lists the following BTech programmes. S.No. BTech Specialisation 1 Computer Science and Engineering 2 Electrical Engineering 3 Mechanical Engineering 4 Civil Engineering 5 Chemical Engineering 6 Biochemical Engineering and Biotechnology 7 Production and Industrial Engineering 8 Electrical Engineering (Power and Automation) 9 Energy Science and Engineering 10 Engineering and Computational Mechanics 11 Materials Engineering 12 Mathematics and Computing 13 Engineering Physics 14 Textile 15 Design

The above list is based on the 2026-27 prospectus. Candidates should check the updated 2027-28 programme list when it is released. Note: IIT Delhi also offers BS and dual-degree programmes. These are different qualifications from a regular four-year BTech degree. BTech in Design has an additional requirement: candidates must qualify in UCEED along with the JEE Main and JEE Advanced admission route. IIT Delhi BTech Admission Process 2027 Admission to IIT Delhi is conducted through a centralised admission process. Candidates must complete the following steps: Appear for JEE Main 2027: Students must register for JEE Main and appear for its B.E./B.Tech. examination Qualify for JEE Advanced: Candidates must secure a position within the prescribed top 2,50,000 successful candidates and meet the other eligibility conditions Register for JEE Advanced: Eligible candidates must complete the separate JEE Advanced registration and examination fee payment Appear for JEE Advanced: Candidates must take the examination scheduled for May 23, 2027 Check the result: After the declaration of results, candidates can check their ranks and qualifying status Participate in JoSAA counselling: Qualified candidates must register on the JoSAA portal and fill in their preferred IITs and courses Accept the allotted seat: Candidates allotted a seat at IIT Delhi must complete the prescribed document verification, fee payment and other admission formalities within the given deadlines

What is JoSAA counselling? JoSAA stands for Joint Seat Allocation Authority. It manages the centralised seat allocation process for IITs, NITs, IIITs and other participating technical institutes. Students select their preferred colleges and courses, and seats are allotted according to their ranks, preferences, category and seat availability. IIT Delhi BTech Fees 2027 The official fee structure for the 2027-28 academic session has not yet been released. For reference, IIT Delhi's 2026-27 prospectus mentions a tuition fee of Rs. 1,00,000 per semester for BTech, BDes, BS and dual-degree students. Other charges, hostel fees and applicable concessions are separate. The institute also provides tuition fee exemptions according to prescribed eligibility conditions. SC, ST and PwD students receive a 100% tuition fee exemption. Income-based tuition fee concessions are also available for eligible students.