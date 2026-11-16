The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed the host countries and dates for upcoming major men's cricket tournaments until 2035. While the hosts for some editions are yet to be decided, their dates have been finalised.

The announcement was made following a meeting of ICC members in Bali, Indonesia, on Sunday, November 15.

Currently, men's international cricket features 4 major ICC tournaments: the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, ICC Champions Trophy and ICC World Test Championship.

Explore the confirmed hosts and dates for all upcoming editions of these major ICC tournaments until 2035.

ICC Men's Major Tournaments: Hosts and Dates Till 2035

1. ICC Men's Cricket World Cup

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup is the most prestigious tournament in cricket history. It takes place every 4 years. The next edition of this iconic tournament will take place on the African continent, jointly hosted by South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe.