ICC Announces Cricket Tournament Schedule Till 2035: When Will India Host the Next World Cup?
Following its meeting in Bali, Indonesia, on November 15, the ICC has announced the host countries and tournament windows for major men's cricket events until 2035. With India set to host 2 events, check out details.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed the host countries and dates for upcoming major men's cricket tournaments until 2035. While the hosts for some editions are yet to be decided, their dates have been finalised.
The announcement was made following a meeting of ICC members in Bali, Indonesia, on Sunday, November 15.
Currently, men's international cricket features 4 major ICC tournaments: the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, ICC Champions Trophy and ICC World Test Championship.
Explore the confirmed hosts and dates for all upcoming editions of these major ICC tournaments until 2035.
ICC Men's Major Tournaments: Hosts and Dates Till 2035
1. ICC Men's Cricket World Cup
The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup is the most prestigious tournament in cricket history. It takes place every 4 years. The next edition of this iconic tournament will take place on the African continent, jointly hosted by South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe.
The tournament will then move to the Indian subcontinent, where India and Bangladesh will jointly host the 2031 edition.
|
Year
|
Host Countries
|
Dates
|
2027
|
South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe
|
October–November 2027
|
2031
|
India, Bangladesh
|
October 9–November 23, 2031
|
2035
|
To be decided
|
October 2–November 18, 2035
2. ICC Men's T20 World Cup
One of the most exciting short-format tournaments in cricket, the ICC Men's T20 World Cup takes place every 2 years. It features the highest number of participating teams among the major ICC men's tournaments.
India hosted the 2026 edition alongside Sri Lanka. The next edition will be jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand in 2028.
|
Year
|
Host Countries
|
Dates
|
2028
|
Australia, New Zealand
|
October 12–November 12, 2028
|
2030
|
England, Ireland, Scotland
|
July 4–August 4, 2030
|
2032
|
To be decided
|
October 14–November 14, 2032
|
2034
|
To be decided
|
July 6–August 6, 2034
3. ICC World Test Championship
The latest addition to the list of ICC tournaments, the World Test Championship is a competition involving the longest format of cricket. The WTC Final takes place every 2 years, with England hosting all the finals so far. The country will continue to host the upcoming finals until 2031.
|
Year
|
Host Country
|
Dates
|
2029
|
England
|
June 8–12, 2029
|
2031
|
England
|
June 12–16, 2031
|
2033
|
To be decided
|
June 9–13, 2033
|
2035
|
To be decided
|
June 7–11, 2035
4. ICC Champions Trophy
The ICC Champions Trophy is a tournament featuring the top 8 ranked teams in ODI cricket. There is no fixed tenure for this tournament, and it takes place according to the window available in the ICC calendar.
The last edition was held in 2025, with India winning the title. The next edition will take place in 2029, with India hosting the tournament.
|
Year
|
Host Country
|
Dates
|
2029
|
India
|
October 9–28, 2029
|
2033
|
To be decided
|
October 2–23, 2033
When Will India Host the Next ICC Cricket World Cup?
India will co-host the next ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in 2031 alongside Bangladesh. The tournament will take place from October 9 to November 23, 2031.
Also READ: ICC ODI World Cup 2027 Schedule: Check Complete Fixtures, Teams, Groups and India vs Pakistan Match
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