NLC India Limited Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Begins for 145 GET Posts; Check Eligibility & Direct Link Here
NLC India Limited: NLC India Limited has invited online applications for Graduate Executive Trainee posts through GATE 2025 scores. Candidates with a relevant B.E./B. Tech degree can apply on nlcindia.in from 13 November to 14 December 2026. Check the official notification PDF and the direct apply link here.
Key Points
- NLC India Limited announced 143 Graduate Executive Trainee (GET) vacancies.
- Selection for GET posts will be based on valid GATE 2025 scores.
- Online applications open Nov 13, 2026, and close on Dec 14, 2026.
NLC India Limited Recruitment: NLC India Limited (NLCIL), a Navratna public sector company, has released the recruitment notification for Graduate Executive Trainee (GET) posts. A total of 143 vacancies have been announced across engineering disciplines such as Mechanical, Electrical, Civil and Mining. Selection will be based on GATE 2025 scores. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from November 13 to December 14, 2026, through the official website, nlcindia.in. Before applying, candidates should check the eligibility criteria, age limit, application dates and selection process carefully. In this article, we have shared all the important details of NLC India GET Recruitment 2026, including vacancy breakup, qualifications, salary, and the simple steps to apply.
NLC India GET Recruitment 2026 Highlights
NLC India Limited has started the hiring process for Graduate Executive Trainees through GATE 2025 scores. Here are the key details of the recruitment in one place, so candidates can check them quickly before applying.
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Particulars
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Details
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Organization
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NLC India Limited (NLCIL)
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Post Name
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Graduate Executive Trainee (GET)
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Advertisement No.
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10/2026
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Total Vacancies
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143 (Revised from 145 via corrigendum)
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Disciplines
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Mechanical, Electrical, Civil, and Mining (Computer discipline included in the initial notice)
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Educational Qualification
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Full-time B.E. / B.Tech. / B.Sc. (Engineering) degree in the relevant discipline with a valid GATE 2025 score
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Upper Age Limit
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30 years for UR/EWS (Age relaxation: +3 yrs OBC-NCL, +5 yrs SC/ST, +10 yrs PwBD)
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Selection Basis
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Shortlisting based on GATE 2025 score (80% weightage) followed by Personal Interview (20% weightage)
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Notification Date
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24 September 2026
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Online Application Starts
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13 November 2026
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Last Date to Apply
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14 December 2026
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Mode of Application
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Online only
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Application Fee
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UR / EWS / OBC (NCL): ₹854 (₹500 application fee + ₹354 processing fee including GST)
SC / ST / PwBD / Ex-Servicemen: ₹354 (Application fee exempted; processing fee only)
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Pay Scale & Grade
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During 1-Year Training: E-2 Grade, ₹50,000 – ₹1,60,000 (Initial Basic Pay: ₹50,000)
After Absorption: E-3 Grade, ₹60,000 – ₹1,80,000
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Official Website
NLC Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF
NLC India has released the detailed notification PDF for Advertisement No. 10/2026 on its official website. Candidates should read it fully before filling out the application form, because it carries the final rules for the recruitment. The notification PDF is the official document for this recruitment. It gives the final vacancy count, eligibility rules, application process and selection details. Candidates can download it from the direct link given below:
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NLC India GET Recruitment 2026
NLC India GET 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must meet the eligibility conditions below to apply for NLC India GET Recruitment 2026. They cover the degree, GATE score, minimum marks and age limit. Read each point carefully before filling out the form.
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Post: Graduate Executive Trainee in Mechanical, Electrical, Civil and Mining, selected through GATE 2025 scores.
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Educational qualification: A B.E./B.Tech degree in the relevant engineering discipline. Mechanical candidates can also hold an AMIE in Mechanical Engineering.
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GATE score: A qualifying GATE 2025 score in the relevant paper is required.
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Minimum marks: 60% for UR/EWS/OBC (NCL) candidates and 50% for SC/ST candidates.
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Age limit: The upper age limit is 30, 33 or 35 years, depending on category. The minimum age is 18 years.
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Age relaxation: The maximum age after all relaxations must not exceed 58 years on the crucial date.
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Cut-off date: 1 November 2026.
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Certificates: Candidates must hold valid category or disability certificates to claim relaxation.
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Unreserved vacancies: SC/ST candidates applying against unreserved posts must meet the unreserved qualification standard.
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Computer discipline: The detailed advertisement lists no Computer Science vacancy.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com