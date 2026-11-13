NLC India Limited Recruitment: NLC India Limited (NLCIL), a Navratna public sector company, has released the recruitment notification for Graduate Executive Trainee (GET) posts. A total of 143 vacancies have been announced across engineering disciplines such as Mechanical, Electrical, Civil and Mining. Selection will be based on GATE 2025 scores. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from November 13 to December 14, 2026 , through the official website, nlcindia.in. Before applying, candidates should check the eligibility criteria, age limit, application dates and selection process carefully. In this article, we have shared all the important details of NLC India GET Recruitment 2026, including vacancy breakup, qualifications, salary, and the simple steps to apply.

NLC India Limited has started the hiring process for Graduate Executive Trainees through GATE 2025 scores. Here are the key details of the recruitment in one place, so candidates can check them quickly before applying.

NLC Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF

NLC India has released the detailed notification PDF for Advertisement No. 10/2026 on its official website. Candidates should read it fully before filling out the application form, because it carries the final rules for the recruitment. The notification PDF is the official document for this recruitment. It gives the final vacancy count, eligibility rules, application process and selection details. Candidates can download it from the direct link given below:

NLC India GET Recruitment 2026 Check Here

NLC India GET 2026 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must meet the eligibility conditions below to apply for NLC India GET Recruitment 2026. They cover the degree, GATE score, minimum marks and age limit. Read each point carefully before filling out the form.