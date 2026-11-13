Microsoft Outage Hits Delhi Flights: 3 Flights Cancelled, 2 Delayed; Check Full List
Several flight disruptions have been reported in India amid the global Microsoft outage, with SpiceJet cancelling 3 flights and delaying 2 others departing from Delhi. Check the complete list of affected routes and the advisories issued by other airlines.
The global Microsoft outage has now affected airline services in India, with several flights being cancelled and a few others delayed on Friday, November 13. SpiceJet cancelled 3 flights departing from Delhi, while 2 other services were delayed due to the Microsoft related disruption.
The outage has triggered disruption across several countries, with users reporting difficulties accessing Microsoft's services and applications.
The disruption has also prompted Indian airlines to issue passenger advisories. Check which flights are delayed and cancelled from Delhi and what other airlines have said about the Microsoft outage.
Which Flights Are Delayed in Delhi Due to Microsoft Outage?
As per the latest available information, SpiceJet has delayed 2 flights departing from Delhi on Friday. These include services operating from Delhi to Darbhanga and Delhi to Mumbai.
Check the details of the delayed flights below.
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Flight Route
|
Status
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Delhi to Darbhanga
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Delayed
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Delhi to Mumbai
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Delayed
Which SpiceJet Flights Are Cancelled From Delhi?
Meanwhile, SpiceJet has also cancelled 3 flights departing from Delhi on Friday morning. These include services operating from Delhi to Pune, Delhi to Leh and Delhi to Mumbai.
Check the complete list below.
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Flight Route
|
Status
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Delhi to Pune
|
Cancelled
|
Delhi to Leh
|
Cancelled
|
Delhi to Mumbai
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Cancelled
What Have Other Airlines Said About Microsoft Outage?
Meanwhile, other airlines have also issued advisories for passengers amid the global Microsoft outage.
“Air India said that its flight operations remained unaffected and that it was closely monitoring the situation.”
We are closely monitoring the ongoing Microsoft outage. Our flight operations remain unaffected, and there is currently no impact on any of our communication channels. To ensure seamless support, we have temporarily rerouted our emails so that every message continues to reach us without interruption, and we are responding to all emails within our usual 24-hour timeline. All channels are functioning as expected: • Voice • AI.g • Social Media • Customer Notifications We remain fully committed to supporting you at every step and will continue to keep a close watch on the situation. #Advisory— Air India Newsroom (@AirIndia_News) November 13, 2026
IndiGo, meanwhile, said that its email support services had been affected by the global Microsoft disruption.
“Due to a global Microsoft service disruption, our email support services are currently impacted, and we may not be able to receive your emails.”
Service Advisory Due to a global Microsoft service disruption, our email support services are currently impacted, and we may not be able to receive your emails. All other support channels remain available. For any urgent assistance, please reach out to 6E Skai through our website or mobile app. We regret the inconvenience and appreciate your patience and understanding.— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) November 13, 2026
Akasa Air also reported delays in its email support services.
“Due to a global Microsoft service disruption, our email support services are currently experiencing delays, and we may be unable to receive your emails.”
#TravelUpdate: Due to a global Microsoft service disruption, our email support services are currently experiencing delays, and we may be unable to receive your emails. For immediate assistance, please contact our 24/7 Akasa Care Centre at +91 9606 112131 or reach out to us through our social media channels. Our team will be happy to assist you. We regret the inconvenience and appreciate your patience and understanding.— Akasa Air (@AkasaAir) November 13, 2026
What Should Passengers Do?
Travelers traveling from Delhi are encouraged to verify the flight status from the official website of the airline or its mobile app before going to the airport.
Passengers who have flights with SpiceJet are requested to contact the airline in case of any cancellation, delay, and rescheduling. Passengers are also recommended to keep track of airline advisories regarding the ongoing Microsoft service disruption.
Senior Executive - Editorial
Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.
He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.
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