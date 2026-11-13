The global Microsoft outage has now affected airline services in India, with several flights being cancelled and a few others delayed on Friday, November 13. SpiceJet cancelled 3 flights departing from Delhi, while 2 other services were delayed due to the Microsoft related disruption.

The outage has triggered disruption across several countries, with users reporting difficulties accessing Microsoft's services and applications.

The disruption has also prompted Indian airlines to issue passenger advisories. Check which flights are delayed and cancelled from Delhi and what other airlines have said about the Microsoft outage.

Which Flights Are Delayed in Delhi Due to Microsoft Outage?

As per the latest available information, SpiceJet has delayed 2 flights departing from Delhi on Friday. These include services operating from Delhi to Darbhanga and Delhi to Mumbai.