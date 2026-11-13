CBSE Class 12 English Elective Sample Paper 2026-2027, Download PDF Here
CBSE Class 12 English Elective Sample Paper 2026-27 is available on the official website. Check the complete 80-mark paper, section-wise questions, exam pattern and marking scheme.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has prescribed the Class 12 English Elective Sample Question Paper for the 2026-27 academic session, giving students a clear idea of the question paper structure, types of questions and marks distribution for the upcoming board examinations. According to the official sample paper, the examination will carry 80 marks and have a duration of three hours. The paper is divided into three sections: Reading, Applied Grammar and Writing, and Textbook. Students will be assessed on their reading comprehension, language skills, creative writing, literary understanding and ability to analyse texts.
The official sample paper and marking scheme are available on the CBSE Academic website. Here is a detailed explanation of the complete paper to help students understand what each section includes and how they should prepare.
|Particulars
|Details
|Board
|CBSE
|Class
|12
|Subject
|English Elective
|Subject Code
|001
|Academic Session
|2026-27
|Total Marks
|80
|Examination Duration
|3 Hours
|Total Sections
|3
|Question Paper Format
|Reading, Grammar & Writing, Textbook
CBSE Class 12 English Elective Sample Paper 2026-27: General Instructions
Total Time: 3 hours Marks: 80
i. This paper is divided in THREE sections.
A. SECTION A -READING
B. SECTION B – GRAMMAR & WRITING
C. SECTION C- TEXTBOOK
ii. Separate instructions are given with each part and question, wherever necessary. Read the instructions very carefully and follow them faithfully.
iii. Do not exceed the prescribed word limit while answering the questions.
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SECTION A- READING
1. Read the passage given below and answer the questions that follow: 12x1= 12
The Quiet Measure of Success In the early hours of the morning, before the city fully awakened to its usual urgency, the park belonged to a small group of regular visitors. Elderly men walked steadily along familiar paths, their steps measured and unhurried. A woman practised yoga beneath a neem tree, her movements slow and deliberate, flowing with quiet concentration. Nearby, a gardener trimmed hedges with careful precision, shaping growth that would soon go unnoticed by the casual eye. Among them was Raghav, who arrived each day at exactly six o’clock, carrying nothing but a notebook and a quiet, deliberate sense of purpose. He would pause for a moment at the entrance, inhaling the cool morning air, letting the scent of damp earth and dew-laden grass settle into his mind.
Raghav had retired five years earlier after spending nearly four decades in a government office. His career had been steady rather than remarkable, marked by routine responsibilities and modest promotions. He had fulfilled his duties diligently, though without distinction that demanded attention. When he retired, colleagues congratulated him politely, shook his hand, and returned quickly to their desks. There were no speeches celebrating his service, no lingering acknowledgements of lasting contribution. At the time, this absence unsettled him more than he was willing to admit, leaving an unexpected void he had never anticipated.
In the months following his retirement, Raghav struggled with an unfamiliar sense of invisibility. The structured routine that had once governed his life disappeared suddenly, leaving long stretches of unclaimed time. Days blended into one another without clear purpose. He found himself questioning the value of years spent meeting deadlines, filing reports, and following procedures that seemed to vanish from collective memory the moment he stepped away. Success, he felt, had not rejected him openly; it had simply passed him by without recognition. Some evenings, he would sit by his window, watching the city lights blink on one by one, and wonder whether the efforts of a lifetime truly mattered if they left no visible trace.
It was during this uncertain phase that Raghav began visiting the park. Initially, he came only to occupy his mornings, to impose some structure upon otherwise empty hours. Gradually, however, the routine of walking the familiar paths offered him something more enduring. The park revealed a rhythm untouched by ambition or competition. Trees shed their leaves without regret, birds rebuilt their nests season after season, and the gardener returned daily to his work regardless of whether anyone noticed. Dew glistened on blades of grass, reflecting the pink and gold of the rising sun, and even the air seemed to hum with a gentle, unspoken constancy. There was no applause for consistency, yet the park thrived because of it, reminding Raghav that quiet effort could sustain life in subtle, profound ways.
One morning, Raghav noticed a young boy seated alone on a bench, struggling to read from a torn textbook. The child’s lips moved hesitantly over the words, his brow creased with effort and frustration. On impulse, Raghav paused and offered help. The boy hesitated, uncertain, then nodded. What began as a brief explanation soon became a longer conversation, and eventually a daily habit? Within a week, two more children joined them. Over time, the small group grew, forming an informal circle of learning beneath the neem tree, their laughter mingling with the morning birdsong. Raghav would bring stories, illustrations, and small exercises to engage the children’s curiosity. Sometimes he paused to let them explore their surroundings, showing them that learning could be discovered as much in observing the rustling leaves or the path of an ant as in reading books.
Raghav did not announce these informal lessons to anyone. He sought no permission, kept no record, and followed no timetable. He simply arrived each morning with his notebook and waited. He explained concepts patiently, repeated ideas without irritation, and treated every small improvement as a quiet achievement. There were no examinations, no rewards—only the slow, visible growth of understanding. Often, he would smile at a child’s tentative progress or quietly encourage a hesitant hand to raise a question. These moments became his quiet triumphs, delicate yet profoundly satisfying.
Parents gradually began to notice changes. Children who once avoided books now carried them with tentative pride. Some performed better at school; others showed improvement less measurable but equally significant. Confidence replaced hesitation. Curiosity replaced fear. When parents thanked him, Raghav listened politely and deflected their gratitude with a gentle smile. Praise, he had discovered, felt less necessary than it once had. He had learned to treasure the process rather than the recognition.
What surprised him most was the shift within himself. The absence of formal recognition no longer troubled him. Satisfaction emerged not from outcomes that could be counted or displayed, but from moments that resisted measurement—a child reading fluently for the first time, a hesitant hand raised with confidence, a question asked without fear of error. These moments, fleeting though they were, carried a sense of permanence.
Raghav began to notice that the smallest gestures—a thoughtful question, a spark of understanding in a child’s eyes— could feel more profound than any accolade he had received in his professional life. Raghav realised that much of his earlier dissatisfaction had come from equating success with visibility. Society, he observed, tended to celebrate achievements that could be displayed, compared, and publicly acknowledged. Quiet contributions, though essential, often remained unnoticed. Yet their impact endured, shaping lives subtly and steadily over time. He reflected on how the steady rhythm of the park, the patience of the gardener, and the persistent growth of the children had taught him that significance often lies beneath the surface.
As seasons changed, the park remained constant. Leaves fell and returned, paths wore smoother under repeated footsteps. The gardener continued trimming hedges, the elderly men walked on, and Raghav arrived each morning, notebook in hand. He no longer thought of himself as retired. He felt engaged— connected to a purpose that did not depend on position or title. Even the changing light of the dawn seemed to mirror his own inner illumination, reminding him that life’s quiet acts carried meaning beyond the world’s notice.
One evening, as Raghav prepared to leave, the gardener looked up briefly and said, “You come every day. That matters.” The remark was simple, almost casual, yet it lingered. In those few words, Raghav recognised a truth he had spent years overlooking: that consistency, care, and quiet commitment often defined success more meaningfully than recognition ever could. He smiled to himself, feeling the subtle, enduring power of ordinary actions, and realised that the park had become both a classroom and a mirror—reflecting the growth of the children and the transformation of his own heart.
On the basis of your reading of the above excerpt, choose the correct option to answer the following questions: (Any TWELVE)
I What best describes Raghav’s relationship with his professional life before retirement? 1
A. Emotionally fulfilling and rewarding
B. Competitive and ambitious
C. Stable but lacking public recognition
D. Frustrating and unsuccessful
II The phrase ‘quiet, deliberate sense of purpose’ suggests that Raghav’s actions are___________________. 1
A. impulsive and unplanned
B. driven by external expectations
C. internally motivated and thoughtful
D. uncertain and experimental
III Raghav’s feeling of ‘invisibility’ after retirement primarily arises from 1
A. reduced interaction with colleagues
B. loss of professional relevance and routine
C. lack of financial stability
D. inability to adapt to leisure time
IV How does the description of the gardener contribute to the central idea of the passage? 1
A. It contrasts physical labour with intellectual work
B. It reinforces the idea of unnoticed but meaningful effort
C. It highlights social inequality
D. It introduces a parallel narrative
V The author’s use of recurring daily routines in the park mainly serves to _________. 1
A. create a slow-paced narrative
B. emphasise monotony in retired life
C. suggest consistency as a meaningful form of contribution
D. contrast leisure with responsibility
VI It can be inferred that Raghav’s satisfaction from teaching the children is rooted in________________. 1
A. public appreciation from parents
B. measurable academic improvement
C. personal fulfilment beyond recognition
D. nostalgia for his professional life
VII The statement “Praise, he had discovered, felt less necessary than it once had” implies that Raghav. 1
A. had become indifferent to people
B. valued internal satisfaction over validation
C. was uncomfortable receiving appreciation
D. doubted the sincerity of others
VIII The park, as a setting, symbolically represents: 1
A. retirement and withdrawal
B. social equality
C. continuity independent of ambition
D. freedom from responsibility
IX Assertion (A): Raghav finds fulfilment in activities that are not formally acknowledged. Reason (R): He derives meaning from consistent, small contributions that positively affect others. 1
Choose the correct option:
A. Both A and R are true, and R is the correct explanation of A.
B. Both A and R are true, but R is not the correct explanation of A.
C. A is true, but R is false.
D. Both A and R are false.
X The tone of the passage is best described as _______________. 1
A. argumentative and critical
B. reflective and understated
C. nostalgic and sentimental
D. optimistic and celebratory
XI What change occurs in Raghav’s response to gratitude offered by parents? 1
A. He begins to expect appreciation
B. He feels embarrassed by praise
C. He acknowledges it calmly without relying on it
D. He openly rejects it
XII What is the significance of the gardener’s remark, “You come every day, That matters?” 1
XIII State whether the following statement is TRUE or FALSE: 1
Raghav’s sense of fulfilment in the park depends largely on the recognition and appreciation he receives from others.
XIV What literary device is used in the following phrase? "The absence of formal recognition no longer troubled him. Satisfaction emerged not from outcomes that could be counted or displayed, but from moments that resisted measurement." 1
A. Metaphor
B. Personification
C. Hyperbole
D. Simile
XV Assertion (A): Raghav’s dedication to teaching the children reflects his personal growth after retirement.
Reason (R): Engaging in meaningful work outside formal employment helped him realise the value of consistent effort over public recognition.
Choose the correct option: 1
A. Both A and R are true, and R is the correct explanation of A.
B. Both A and R are true, but R is not the correct explanation of A.
C. A is true, but R is false.
D. Both A and R are false.
2. Read the poem ASPIRATIONS by Emily Dickinson given below: 4x1=4
We never know how high we are Till we are asked to rise;
And then if we are true to plan Our statures touch the skies.
The heroism we recite Would be a daily thing,
Did not ourselves the cubits warp For fear to be a king.
Answer FOUR out of the five questions given below.
I What does the phrase ‘statures touch the skies’ represent in the following line – ‘Our statures touch the skies’? 1
II How does the poet redefine the trait of ‘heroism’? 1
III Identify irony related to human capabilities as highlighted in the poem. 1
A) People only strive for greatness when they are rewarded publicly.
B) Humans possess immense potential but dismiss it out of fear.
C) Heroism is an inherited trait which cannot be developed.
D) The skies are accessible to those who are born into royalty.
IV What could be the possible reason behind individuals failing to tap their heroic potential as per the second stanza? 1
V Comment on the tone of the poet in the poem. 1
3. Read the passage given below :- 4x1 =4
The world of women’s sports is undergoing a game-changing transformation, capturing unprecedented attention and recognition. The Paris Olympics will be the most gender-equal in history. Girls and Sport - Girls who play sports develop self- esteem, confidence, resilience and learn to work in teams. They tend to stay in school longer, delay pregnancy, and get better jobs. - Eighty per cent of female Fortune 500 CEOs played sports in their formative years, emphasising the profound impact of early exposure to sports on women’s development and ability to reach their full potential. - Ninety- two per cent of global audiences surveyed by Parity Now agree it’s important for girls to play sports growing up, with 61 per cent deeming it “very important”. -Despite the evidence of clear benefits, by the age of 14 girls drop out of sports at twice the rate of boys due to several factors, such as social expectations, lack of investment in quality programmes, and more.
Table 1: Media Coverage and Influence Growth
AUDIENCE AND ATTENDANCE RECORDS
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Based on your reading, answer any FOUR of the questions given below.
I Which of the following statements accurately reflects a major obstacle identified in the passage despite the documented benefits of sports for girls? 1
(A) The influence of pro-women athletes as role models is still limited to less than 50% of young women.
(B) The gender-equal status of the Paris Olympics has not yet led to increased investment in quality grassroots programs.
(C) The rate of girls dropping out of sports is nearly 200% higher than the rate for boys by the age of 14.
(D) Media coverage of women's sports is stagnant, reflecting the three decades prior to 2019.
II The passage suggests that the growth of women's sports viewership is a relatively new phenomenon. By what percentage of total fans has the audience grown within the last three years? 1
III State TRUE or FALSE - The increase in female commentators for the Paris 2024 Olympics is only a marginal improvement, reflecting less than double the percentage from Rio 2016. 1
IV Explain the symbolic significance of the world record for the largest attendance for a women's sports event being set by a volleyball doubleheader in the US, rather than a globally dominant sport like football. 1
V The passage implies that the long-term professional success of women is correlated with early sports participation because: 1
(A) Sports programs offer specialised networking opportunities not available in academic environments.
(B) The historical lack of investment forced early athletes to become resourceful managers of their careers.
(C) Early exposure to sports guarantees better job placement immediately after graduation.
(D) The skills developed—such as resilience, teamwork, and confidence—are critical determinants of leadership ability.
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SECTION-B APPLIED GRAMMAR & WRITING
I "Why didn't you send the application on time?" the manager asked the clerk. (Start with - The manager asked…) 1
II He was very tired. He could not complete the work. (Start with - Being too tired…) 1
III He is an author. He has won several national awards. (Combine the sentence using ‘who’.) 1
IV The man was arrested yesterday. He is a notorious thief. (Start with - The man who…) 1
V As soon as the thief saw the policeman, he ran away. (Begin with - No sooner…) 1
VI He will succeed. I am confident of this. (Combine the sentence using ‘that’.) 1
VII The master appointed him as the manager. (Start with - He was appointed…) 1
VIII She finished her work. She left the office. (Begin the sentence using - Having…) 1
IX Besides being a singer, she is a painter. (Rewrite the sentence using - Not only…but also…) 1
X ‘’Bravo! You have played exceptionally well," said the coach to the players. (Begin with - The coach applauded…) 1
5 Attempt any THREE of the following four questions in 120-150 words each. 3x5=15
I You recently returned from a trip where you deliberately chose to avoid all digital navigation tools (GPS, online maps, hotel apps) and relied only on locals and paper maps. Write a discursive essay describing the challenges you faced and the unique connections you made. Also, detail out the impressions of Digital Fasting.
II Draft a reflective Essay on the theme: ‘The Weight of Expectations: Navigating Personal Desire vs. Societal Norms.’ Evaluating its effect on youth and the outcomes it leads to, share an anecdote or example to illustrate your point.
III Artificial Intelligence is the defining architect of the 21st century. Analyse the impact of AI on diverse fields of study and justify the proposal to introduce it as a mandatory subject in the high school curriculum for Arts, Commerce, and Science students alike in the form of an analytical essay.
IV The recent triumph of the Women’s Football Team in the World Cup has been hailed as a ‘watershed moment’ for the nation. Write an Expository Essay in discussing how such international sporting successes contribute to social engineering and the redefinition of gender roles in traditional societies. Use the recent victory as a case study to argue whether sporting glory is sufficient to bridge the gender gap in professional opportunities.
6 Read the questions below and attempt ANY ONE of the following in 120-150 words each. 1x5=5
I As the Cultural Secretary of your school, write a Report for the annual school bulletin on the inauguration of the new 'Community Story-Telling Club.' Include details about the club's objective, the inaugural interactive session, and the student turnout.
II Write an Article for a youth magazine on the topic: ‘The Future of Work is Freelance: Preparing Students for the Gig Economy.’ Focus on the skills needed (adaptability, time management, networking) and the mindset shift required.
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SECTION C-TEXTBOOK
(A) Read the extracts given below and answer the questions that follow.
Dr. Solomon Margolin was one of the two hundred guests. Although he was a physician, he had the appearance of a Talmudic scholar who had strayed into modern life. His face was pale, his beard sparse and red, his eyes blue and vague. He wore a tuxedo, but his bow tie was askew. His trousers were too long and his shoes looked too large. When he began to dance, he did it with the gravity of a man performing a religious duty. The bride, Gertrude, whom he had delivered fifteen years ago, was getting married. Dr. Margolin was a widower; his wife, the former Bronia Tyszowiec, had died ten years ago in an automobile accident. But as he watched the young couple-the bride pale and shy, the groom dark and confident-he had the absurd notion that Bronia was here, among the guests. He searched for her face, his eyes sweeping the room. It was true that the mind played tricks. (A Wedding in Brownsville)
I. State True or FalseDr. Margolin was able to attend the wedding immediately after having delivered the bride, Gertrude.
II. Describe the appearance of Dr. Solomon.
III. How did his wife die?
IV. Share one evidence to show that he was still not a part of the modern world.
V. Which tricks are being mentioned here?
VI. Which word is a perfect antonym of vague?
A. foggy
B. precise
C. confusion
D. pending
OR
(B) Read the extracts given below and answer the questions that follow.
PRAKRITI: I want him. All unlooked for- he came, and taught me this marvellous truth, that even my service will count with the God who guides the world. O words of great wonder! That I may serve, I, a flower sprung from a poison-plant! Let him raise that truth, that flower from the dust, and take it to his bosom. (Chandalika)
I. Who is the ‘him’ referred to in the opening line?
II. What does the ‘dust’ symbolize in the context of Prakriti’s social standing?
III. What ‘marvellous truth’ has the speaker discovered about human nature?
IV. Why does Prakriti use the contrasting images of a ‘flower’ and a ‘poisonplant’? V. Identify the poetic device used in ‘dust’. VI. The speaker's tone in this extract can best be described as:
(A) Arrogant and demanding of attention.
(B) Transformed, reverent, and spiritually awakened.
(C) Sceptical and doubtful of the monk's intentions.
(D) Indifferent to the social norms of her community.
7 (II) Attempt any ONE of the two extracts (A) and (B) given below: 1x6=6
(A) Read the extracts given below and answer the questions that follow: In Xanadu did Kubla Khan A stately pleasure-dome decree: Where Alph, the sacred river, ran Through caverns measureless to man Down to a sunless sea. So twice five miles of fertile ground With walls and towers were girdled round: And there were gardens bright with sinuous rills, Where blossomed many an incense-bearing tree; And here were forests ancient as the hills, Enfolding sunny spots of greenery. (Kubla Khan)
I. What is the central structure decreed by Kubla Khan, and where is it located?
II. What is the significance of the river Alph running "Through caverns measureless to man"?
III. What contrast in the environment is established by the final two lines of the extract?
IV. The description of the gardens as ‘girdled round’ suggests a sense of _____. 1
(A) Boundless freedom and natural spontaneity.
(B) Artificial enclosure and controlled perfection.
(C) Spiritual openness and accessibility.
(D) Threatening wildness and danger.
V. Identify the figure of speech in the phrase ‘Down to a sunless sea.’ VI. Find a word in the extract that means 'ordered' or 'commanded.'
OR
(B) Read the extracts given below and answer the questions that follow. One day you look up and see one of them eyeless, silent, a zigzag sky showing through the knocked-out clockwork, after a riot, a peace-march time bomb, or a precise act Of nature in a night of lightnings. (Time and Time Again)
I. Identify the poetic device used in the phrase ‘eyeless, silent.’
II. How does the poet distinguish between human-made chaos and natural chaos in this extract?
III. What is the significance of the word ‘precise’ when describing the act of nature?
IV. The ‘knocked-out clockwork’ and the ‘zigzag sky’ through the eyeless tower symbolise ____________.
(A) The technological advancement of a modern city.
(B) The triumph of human engineering over nature.
(C) The vulnerability of human structures to the chaos of violence.
(D) A celebration of a successful peaceful protest.
V. Find a word in the extract which means ‘crooked’.
VI. Explain the irony in the phrase ‘peace-march time bomb.’
8 Answer ANY ONE of the following two questions in 30-40 words each. 1x2=2
I Why did the protagonist in the short story Eveline ultimately choose not to leave Dublin with Frank? (Eveline)
II In ‘I Sell My Dreams’, what is the significance of the woman's ability to interpret and sell dreams?
9 Answer ANY ONE of the following two questions in 40-50 words each. 1x3=3
I Explain the key contrast that the speaker draws between himself and the fiftynine swans in the fourth stanza of the poem. (The Wild Swans at Coole)
II Explain what Amartya Sen means by the term "argumentative tradition" in the context of Indian history, and briefly state one significant positive consequence he attributes to this tradition. (The Argumentative Indian)
10 Answer ANY ONE of the following two questions in 120-150 words each. 1x5=5
I Critically analyse John Donne's 'A Lecture Upon the Shadow.' How does the poet use the metaphor of shadows to explore the phases and vulnerabilities of love?
II Virginia Woolf, in 'The Mark on the Wall,' delves into the 'stream of consciousness' technique. Discuss how this narrative style helps the author explore the themes of war, gender, and the limitations of conventional thought.
11 Answer ANY ONE of the following questions in 30-40 words each. 1x2=2
I Why does the Master decide to lock himself and the Tiger in the small cage? (A Tiger for Malgudi)
II What is Margayya's initial motivation for wanting to raise his social standing in Malgudi? (The Financial Expert)
12 Answer ANY ONE of the following questions in 40-50 words. 1x3=3
I Describe the significance of the villagers’ reaction when Raja first appears in Malgudi. (A Tiger for Malgudi)
II What specific ritualistic objects did Margayya procure and use in his attempt to secure wealth and prosperity, and what does this reliance on ritual suggest about his approach to finance? (The Financial Expert)
13 Answer ANY ONE of the following questions in 120-150 words. 1x5=5
I In ‘A Tiger for Malgudi’, R.K.Narayan explores the theme of freedom and captivity through different stages of Raja's life. How does true freedom, according to the novel, relate to self-realisation? Substantiate through various examples.
II Margayya’s life is defined by cycles of gain and catastrophic loss, often linked directly to his son, Balu. Analyse the symbolic significance of Balu's presence in the narrative, arguing how the relationship between father and son functions as a metaphor for the inherent instability and moral cost of Margayya's greed. (The Financial Expert)
CBSE Class 12 English Elective Marking Scheme 2026-27
Students can utilize a marking scheme to identify the marking criteria for English Elective subjects. This will help students to understand the 2027 question pattern and section based marking to help answer the questions accordingly.
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CBSE Class 12 English Elective Marking Scheme 2026-27 Downlaod PDF
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Anjali is an education journalist with over a year of experience in digital and business journalism. She has previously worked with BW Businessworld and ANI, where she gained experience in news writing, editing, research, and fact-checking. At Jagran Josh, she writes education news and covers competitive exams and current affairs, with a keen interest in delivering accurate, informative, and reader-focused content. She holds a BA from Miranda House, University of Delhi, and a postgraduate diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). Anjali enjoys reading and exploring new ideas and perspectives through books.