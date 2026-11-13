CBSE Class 12 English Elective Sample Paper 2026-2027, Download PDF Here

SECTION A- READING 1. Read the passage given below and answer the questions that follow: 12x1= 12 The Quiet Measure of Success In the early hours of the morning, before the city fully awakened to its usual urgency, the park belonged to a small group of regular visitors. Elderly men walked steadily along familiar paths, their steps measured and unhurried. A woman practised yoga beneath a neem tree, her movements slow and deliberate, flowing with quiet concentration. Nearby, a gardener trimmed hedges with careful precision, shaping growth that would soon go unnoticed by the casual eye. Among them was Raghav, who arrived each day at exactly six o’clock, carrying nothing but a notebook and a quiet, deliberate sense of purpose. He would pause for a moment at the entrance, inhaling the cool morning air, letting the scent of damp earth and dew-laden grass settle into his mind. Raghav had retired five years earlier after spending nearly four decades in a government office. His career had been steady rather than remarkable, marked by routine responsibilities and modest promotions. He had fulfilled his duties diligently, though without distinction that demanded attention. When he retired, colleagues congratulated him politely, shook his hand, and returned quickly to their desks. There were no speeches celebrating his service, no lingering acknowledgements of lasting contribution. At the time, this absence unsettled him more than he was willing to admit, leaving an unexpected void he had never anticipated. In the months following his retirement, Raghav struggled with an unfamiliar sense of invisibility. The structured routine that had once governed his life disappeared suddenly, leaving long stretches of unclaimed time. Days blended into one another without clear purpose. He found himself questioning the value of years spent meeting deadlines, filing reports, and following procedures that seemed to vanish from collective memory the moment he stepped away. Success, he felt, had not rejected him openly; it had simply passed him by without recognition. Some evenings, he would sit by his window, watching the city lights blink on one by one, and wonder whether the efforts of a lifetime truly mattered if they left no visible trace. It was during this uncertain phase that Raghav began visiting the park. Initially, he came only to occupy his mornings, to impose some structure upon otherwise empty hours. Gradually, however, the routine of walking the familiar paths offered him something more enduring. The park revealed a rhythm untouched by ambition or competition. Trees shed their leaves without regret, birds rebuilt their nests season after season, and the gardener returned daily to his work regardless of whether anyone noticed. Dew glistened on blades of grass, reflecting the pink and gold of the rising sun, and even the air seemed to hum with a gentle, unspoken constancy. There was no applause for consistency, yet the park thrived because of it, reminding Raghav that quiet effort could sustain life in subtle, profound ways. One morning, Raghav noticed a young boy seated alone on a bench, struggling to read from a torn textbook. The child’s lips moved hesitantly over the words, his brow creased with effort and frustration. On impulse, Raghav paused and offered help. The boy hesitated, uncertain, then nodded. What began as a brief explanation soon became a longer conversation, and eventually a daily habit? Within a week, two more children joined them. Over time, the small group grew, forming an informal circle of learning beneath the neem tree, their laughter mingling with the morning birdsong. Raghav would bring stories, illustrations, and small exercises to engage the children’s curiosity. Sometimes he paused to let them explore their surroundings, showing them that learning could be discovered as much in observing the rustling leaves or the path of an ant as in reading books. Raghav did not announce these informal lessons to anyone. He sought no permission, kept no record, and followed no timetable. He simply arrived each morning with his notebook and waited. He explained concepts patiently, repeated ideas without irritation, and treated every small improvement as a quiet achievement. There were no examinations, no rewards—only the slow, visible growth of understanding. Often, he would smile at a child’s tentative progress or quietly encourage a hesitant hand to raise a question. These moments became his quiet triumphs, delicate yet profoundly satisfying. Parents gradually began to notice changes. Children who once avoided books now carried them with tentative pride. Some performed better at school; others showed improvement less measurable but equally significant. Confidence replaced hesitation. Curiosity replaced fear. When parents thanked him, Raghav listened politely and deflected their gratitude with a gentle smile. Praise, he had discovered, felt less necessary than it once had. He had learned to treasure the process rather than the recognition. What surprised him most was the shift within himself. The absence of formal recognition no longer troubled him. Satisfaction emerged not from outcomes that could be counted or displayed, but from moments that resisted measurement—a child reading fluently for the first time, a hesitant hand raised with confidence, a question asked without fear of error. These moments, fleeting though they were, carried a sense of permanence. Raghav began to notice that the smallest gestures—a thoughtful question, a spark of understanding in a child’s eyes— could feel more profound than any accolade he had received in his professional life. Raghav realised that much of his earlier dissatisfaction had come from equating success with visibility. Society, he observed, tended to celebrate achievements that could be displayed, compared, and publicly acknowledged. Quiet contributions, though essential, often remained unnoticed. Yet their impact endured, shaping lives subtly and steadily over time. He reflected on how the steady rhythm of the park, the patience of the gardener, and the persistent growth of the children had taught him that significance often lies beneath the surface. As seasons changed, the park remained constant. Leaves fell and returned, paths wore smoother under repeated footsteps. The gardener continued trimming hedges, the elderly men walked on, and Raghav arrived each morning, notebook in hand. He no longer thought of himself as retired. He felt engaged— connected to a purpose that did not depend on position or title. Even the changing light of the dawn seemed to mirror his own inner illumination, reminding him that life’s quiet acts carried meaning beyond the world’s notice. One evening, as Raghav prepared to leave, the gardener looked up briefly and said, “You come every day. That matters.” The remark was simple, almost casual, yet it lingered. In those few words, Raghav recognised a truth he had spent years overlooking: that consistency, care, and quiet commitment often defined success more meaningfully than recognition ever could. He smiled to himself, feeling the subtle, enduring power of ordinary actions, and realised that the park had become both a classroom and a mirror—reflecting the growth of the children and the transformation of his own heart. On the basis of your reading of the above excerpt, choose the correct option to answer the following questions: (Any TWELVE) I What best describes Raghav’s relationship with his professional life before retirement? 1 A. Emotionally fulfilling and rewarding B. Competitive and ambitious C. Stable but lacking public recognition D. Frustrating and unsuccessful II The phrase ‘quiet, deliberate sense of purpose’ suggests that Raghav’s actions are___________________. 1 A. impulsive and unplanned B. driven by external expectations C. internally motivated and thoughtful D. uncertain and experimental III Raghav’s feeling of ‘invisibility’ after retirement primarily arises from 1 A. reduced interaction with colleagues B. loss of professional relevance and routine C. lack of financial stability D. inability to adapt to leisure time IV How does the description of the gardener contribute to the central idea of the passage? 1 A. It contrasts physical labour with intellectual work B. It reinforces the idea of unnoticed but meaningful effort C. It highlights social inequality D. It introduces a parallel narrative V The author’s use of recurring daily routines in the park mainly serves to _________. 1 A. create a slow-paced narrative B. emphasise monotony in retired life C. suggest consistency as a meaningful form of contribution D. contrast leisure with responsibility VI It can be inferred that Raghav’s satisfaction from teaching the children is rooted in________________. 1 A. public appreciation from parents B. measurable academic improvement C. personal fulfilment beyond recognition D. nostalgia for his professional life VII The statement “Praise, he had discovered, felt less necessary than it once had” implies that Raghav. 1 A. had become indifferent to people B. valued internal satisfaction over validation C. was uncomfortable receiving appreciation D. doubted the sincerity of others VIII The park, as a setting, symbolically represents: 1 A. retirement and withdrawal B. social equality C. continuity independent of ambition D. freedom from responsibility IX Assertion (A): Raghav finds fulfilment in activities that are not formally acknowledged. Reason (R): He derives meaning from consistent, small contributions that positively affect others. 1 Choose the correct option: A. Both A and R are true, and R is the correct explanation of A. B. Both A and R are true, but R is not the correct explanation of A. C. A is true, but R is false. D. Both A and R are false. X The tone of the passage is best described as _______________. 1 A. argumentative and critical B. reflective and understated C. nostalgic and sentimental D. optimistic and celebratory XI What change occurs in Raghav’s response to gratitude offered by parents? 1 A. He begins to expect appreciation B. He feels embarrassed by praise C. He acknowledges it calmly without relying on it D. He openly rejects it XII What is the significance of the gardener’s remark, “You come every day, That matters?” 1 XIII State whether the following statement is TRUE or FALSE: 1 Raghav’s sense of fulfilment in the park depends largely on the recognition and appreciation he receives from others. XIV What literary device is used in the following phrase? "The absence of formal recognition no longer troubled him. Satisfaction emerged not from outcomes that could be counted or displayed, but from moments that resisted measurement." 1 A. Metaphor B. Personification C. Hyperbole D. Simile XV Assertion (A): Raghav’s dedication to teaching the children reflects his personal growth after retirement. Reason (R): Engaging in meaningful work outside formal employment helped him realise the value of consistent effort over public recognition. Choose the correct option: 1 A. Both A and R are true, and R is the correct explanation of A. B. Both A and R are true, but R is not the correct explanation of A. C. A is true, but R is false. D. Both A and R are false. 2. Read the poem ASPIRATIONS by Emily Dickinson given below: 4x1=4 We never know how high we are Till we are asked to rise; And then if we are true to plan Our statures touch the skies. The heroism we recite Would be a daily thing, Did not ourselves the cubits warp For fear to be a king. Answer FOUR out of the five questions given below. I What does the phrase ‘statures touch the skies’ represent in the following line – ‘Our statures touch the skies’? 1 II How does the poet redefine the trait of ‘heroism’? 1 III Identify irony related to human capabilities as highlighted in the poem. 1 A) People only strive for greatness when they are rewarded publicly. B) Humans possess immense potential but dismiss it out of fear. C) Heroism is an inherited trait which cannot be developed. D) The skies are accessible to those who are born into royalty. IV What could be the possible reason behind individuals failing to tap their heroic potential as per the second stanza? 1 V Comment on the tone of the poet in the poem. 1 3. Read the passage given below :- 4x1 =4 The world of women’s sports is undergoing a game-changing transformation, capturing unprecedented attention and recognition. The Paris Olympics will be the most gender-equal in history. Girls and Sport - Girls who play sports develop self- esteem, confidence, resilience and learn to work in teams. They tend to stay in school longer, delay pregnancy, and get better jobs. - Eighty per cent of female Fortune 500 CEOs played sports in their formative years, emphasising the profound impact of early exposure to sports on women’s development and ability to reach their full potential. - Ninety- two per cent of global audiences surveyed by Parity Now agree it’s important for girls to play sports growing up, with 61 per cent deeming it “very important”. -Despite the evidence of clear benefits, by the age of 14 girls drop out of sports at twice the rate of boys due to several factors, such as social expectations, lack of investment in quality programmes, and more. Table 1: Media Coverage and Influence Growth Metre Percentage Context/Comparison Female Commentators (PARIS 2024) Nearly 40% Nearly 80% increase compared to Tokyo 2020. Women’s Sports Coverage Share (2022) 16% Tripled since 2019, up from a stagnant 5% for three decades. Projected Coverage Share 20% Expected by 2025 if current growth rate continues. Social Media Conversation Share(2022) 18.5% Marks a 2.53% average annual increase in share. Impactful Role Models 88% Regard pro women athletes as impactful role models for young women. WNBA Airing Prime -time in 2024 2nd consecutive year in the US. AUDIENCE AND ATTENDANCE RECORDS Aspect Details / Statistics Year / Date Global viewership of women’s sports FIFA Women’s World Cup- most viewed women’s sports event- nearly 2 billion viewers worldwide 2023 Largest attendance at a women’s sports event 92,003 spectators attended a volleyball doubleheader in Lincoln, Nebraska 30 August 2023 Previous attendance record 91,648 spectators at Camp Nou, Spain, for Barcelona vs Wolfsburg (UEFA Women’s Champions League semi-final) 20 April 2022 Overall audience reach 7 out of 10 people watch women’s sports. Recent years Frequency of viewership 73% watch women’s sports at least a few times a year; 81% watch men’s sports with the same frequency Recent years New audience growth 54% of women’s sports fans began watching within the last three years Last 3 years