CBSE Class 12 History Sample Paper 2026-27, Download Model Paper PDF FREE

SECTION A (Multiple Choice Type Questions) (21x1=21) 1. Read the statements about the Indus Valley Civilisation. Identify which of the following options is correct. 1 I. More than 2000 Harappan archaeological sites have been discovered in the Indian sub-continent. II. Most of the sites are found located between the Indus and the Saraswati River basins. Nearly two-thirds of these settlements are in the Saraswati basin. III. The urban phase of the civilisation, termed as Mature Harappan is the most prosperous phase. IV. Animal bones found at Harappan sites include those of lion, elephant, and giraffe. Options: (A) I, II and III (B) II, III and IV (C) I, II and IV (D) I, III and IV 2. Which of the following sites of Harappan civilization was a source of carnelian? 1 (A) Shortughai (B) Bharuch (C) Kalibangan (D) Banawali 3. Megasthenes mentions a committee with six subcommittees for coordinating military activity in the Mauryan empire. Match the subcommittees listed in Column I with the military divisions given in Column II and select the correct answer. 1 Column I Column II a. Third subcommittee i. Chariots b. Fourth subcommittee ii. Horses c. Fifth subcommittee iii. Foot-soldiers d. Sixth subcommittee iv. Elephants 4. Two statements labelled as Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are given below. Read them carefully and select the correct option: Assertion (A): Mandasor inscription provides a fascinating glimpse of complex social processes and provides insights into the nature of guilds or shrenis. Reason (R): They collectively decided to invest their wealth, earned through their craft, to construct a splendid temple in honour of the Sun God. Options: (A) Both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true and Reason (R) is the correct explanation of the Assertion (A). (B) Both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true, but Reason (R) is not the correct explanation of the Assertion (A). (C) Assertion (A) is true, but Reason (R) is false. (D) Assertion (A) is false, but Reason (R) is true. 5. Name the archaeologist who excavated at a village named Hastinapura in Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) in 1951-52. 1 (A) Rakhal Das Banerji (B) Daya Ram Sahni (C) S.N. Roy (D) B.B. Lal 6. Which of the following is NOT a vow taken by Jaina monks and nuns? 1 (A) To practise non-violence towards all living beings (B) To abstain from taking what is not given (C) To observe complete celibacy (D) To maintain personal property for religious use 7. Read the following lines and identify the source from which these are taken. 1 In five ways should a master look after his servants and employees … by assigning them work according to their strength, by supplying them with food and wages, by tending them in sickness; by sharing delicacies with them and by granting leave at times … Choose the correct option: (A) Sutta Pitaka (B) Ashokavadana (C) Mahavamsa (D) Vinaya Pitaka 8. Read the statements about the traveller. 1 Identify which of the following option is correct. ❖ He was a French jeweller, who travelled to India at least six times. ❖ He was particularly fascinated with the trading conditions in India, and compared India to Iran and the Ottoman empire. (A) Manucci (B) Duarte Barbosa (C) François Bernier (D) Jean-Baptiste Tavernier 9. Choose the correct statement from the following options with reference to Kitab-ul-Hind. 1 (A) It is divided into 90 chapters. (B) It covers various subjects such as astrology etc. (C) Generally, each chapter is beginning with a question, following this up with a description. (D) It is based on Arabic traditions, and concluding with a comparison with other cultures. 10. The terms ‘Great and Little traditions’ were coined by a sociologist named ________. 1 (A) John Marshall (B) Robert Redfield (C) Cyril Radcliffe (D) Francis Buchanan 11. Which of the following Chola ruler had consecrated metal images of Appar, Sambandar and Sundarar in a Shiva temple? 1 (A) Parantaka I (B) Parantaka II (C) Rajaraja Chola I (D) Rajaraja Chola II 12. Look at the image given below and identify it correctly from the given options: (A) A fortified gateway of a medieval South Indian city (B) The Lotus Mahal at Hampi (C) The interior hall of the Meenakshi Temple at Madurai (D) The gopuram or gateway of the Brihadishvara temple at Thanjavur Note: The following question is for the Candidates with Visual Impairment only in lieu of Q. No. 12. The rulers of Vijayanagara were called__________. (A) Gajapati (B) Ashvapati (C) Nayakas (D) Rayas 13. Eighteenth-century records tell us of zamindars in Bengal remunerated blacksmiths, carpenters, even goldsmiths for their work by paying them “a small daily allowance and diet money.” This arrangement later came to be known as the__________. 1 (A) Ryotwari system (B) Jajmani system (C) Mahalwari system (D) Peshkash system 14. Which of the following was NOT a jins-i-kamil crop? 1 (A) Cotton (B) Sugarcane (C) Rice (D) Oilseeds 15. Which of the following tribe was demarcated the area named as Damin-i-Koh? 1 (A) The Mundas (B) The Paharias (C) The Gonds (D) The Santhals 16. Match the following: 1 Column I Column II a. Jotedar i. Rajmahal b. Paharias ii. Rich Peasants c. Sharecroppers iii. Territorial unit d. Taluq iv. Adhiyars 17. Two statements labelled as Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are given below. Read them carefully and select the correct option: 1 Assertion: Deprived of his armed forces, the Nawab became increasingly dependent on the British to maintain law and order within the kingdom. Reason: By the terms of the alliance the Nawab had to disband his military force, allow the British to position their troops within the kingdom, and act in accordance with the advice of the British Resident who was now to be attached to the court. Options: (A) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A (B) Both A and R are true and R is not the correct explanation of A (C) A is true but R is false (D) A is false but R is true 18. Match the following: 1 Column I Column II a. Subsidiary Alliance i. The designation of a representative of the Governor General who lived in a state which was not under direct British rule. b. Resident ii. “A cherry that will drop into our mouth one day.” c. Ishtahars iii. Lord Wellesly d. Awadh iv. Notifications 19. Consider the following statements regarding Mahatma Gandhi and the Indian National Movement. Identify the correct statement(s): 1 I. By 1922, Gandhiji had transformed Indian nationalism, thereby redeeming the promise he made in his BHU speech of February 1916. II. The National movement was no longer a movement of workers and peasants, but of intellectuals and professionals. III. Many venerated Gandhiji, referring to him as their “Mahatma.” Choose the correct option: (A) Only I (B) I and II (C) I and III (D) I, II and III 20. Which of the following statements best describes the significance of 9 December 1946? 1 (A) The first meeting of the Constituent Assembly was held. (B) The Constitution of India came into force. (C) The Objectives Resolution was introduced in the Constituent Assembly. (D) The Constitution of India was signed by the members of the Assembly. 21. Who described separate electorates as a “poison that had entered the body politic of our country”? 1 (A) Jawaharlal Nehru (B) B.R. Ambedkar (C) Sardar Patel (D) Subhash Chandra Bose