PNB LBO Result 2026 (OUT): Direct Link to Download State-Wise Merit List PDF at pnb.bank.in
PNB LBO Result 2026: PNB LBO Result 2026 has been released on November 11, 2026 on its official website, pnb.bank.in. Candidates who appeared for the online exam can now check their state-wise merit list PDF given in this article.
Key Points
- The PNB LBO Result 2026 was released on 11 November 2026 on pnb.bank.in.
- The online written exam for 545 LBO vacancies was held on 6 September 2026.
- A total of 594 candidates provisionally qualified from the exam held on 6 September 2026.
PNB LBO Result 2026 OUT: Punjab National Bank (PNB) has released the PNB LBO Result 2026 on 11 November 2026 on its official website, pnb.bank.in. The bank had announced 545 Local Bank Officer vacancies, and the online written exam was held on 6 September 2026. The result is a state-wise list of candidates provisionally qualified in the written exam, and 594 candidates have qualified. The recruitment notification was released on 20 July 2026, and the last date to apply was 16 August 2026. Candidates can download the list from the official PNB website. In this article, we share the highlights, download link and steps to check the result.
PNB LBO Result 2026 PDF Download
Punjab National Bank has released the Local Bank Officer result 2026 on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the online written exam can now check the state-wise list of provisionally qualified candidates. Check the direct link given below:
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Punjab Bank LBO Result 2026
PNB LBO Result 2026 Highlights
The table below gives the key details of the PNB LBO recruitment 2026 in one place.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Punjab National Bank (PNB)
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Post Name
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Local Bank Officer (LBO)
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Total Vacancies
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545
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Notification Date
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20 July 2026
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Online Application Start
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20 July 2026
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Last Date to Apply
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16 August 2026
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Online Written Exam Date
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6 September 2026
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Result Date
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11 November 2026
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Result Mode
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State-wise list (PDF)
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Candidates Qualified
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594
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Official Website
Steps to Download PNB LBO Result 2026
Checking the result takes only a few minutes. Follow the steps below to find your name in the state-wise list.
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Visit the official PNB website, pnb.bank.in.
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Go to the "Recruitment" or "Careers" section.
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Click on the link for "PNB LBO Result 2026".
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Open the state-wise list PDF.
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Press Ctrl + F and enter your roll number, registration number or name.
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If your details appear, you are provisionally qualified in the written exam.
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Download and save the PDF for future reference.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com