PNB LBO Result 2026 (OUT): Direct Link to Download State-Wise Merit List PDF at pnb.bank.in

PNB LBO Result 2026 OUT: Punjab National Bank (PNB) has released the PNB LBO Result 2026 on 11 November 2026 on its official website, pnb.bank.in. The bank had announced 545 Local Bank Officer vacancies, and the online written exam was held on 6 September 2026. The result is a state-wise list of candidates provisionally qualified in the written exam, and 594 candidates have qualified. The recruitment notification was released on 20 July 2026, and the last date to apply was 16 August 2026. Candidates can download the list from the official PNB website. In this article, we share the highlights, download link and steps to check the result.

PNB LBO Result 2026 PDF Download

Punjab National Bank has released the Local Bank Officer result 2026 on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the online written exam can now check the state-wise list of provisionally qualified candidates. Check the direct link given below: