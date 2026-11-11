ICSE Class 10 Economics Exam Pattern 2026-27: Check Section-Wise Weightage, Marking Scheme & Passing Criteria

ICSE Class 10 Economics Exam Pattern 2026-27: The ICSE Class 10 Economics Syllabus (Group II Elective) provided by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) familiarizes learners with fundamental concepts related to microeconomics and macroeconomics, such as consumption, production, money, government budget, and the economy. In order to secure good grades in the board exam, it is imperative that candidates have a sound knowledge of the pattern of questions, marking distribution, and distribution of topics.

Economic concepts, understanding, analysis, practical applications of economic concepts, and graphical solutions of economics will be assessed in this exam. Total examination structure will comprise of a 80-mark exam paper conducted externally over 2 hours and a 20-mark internal test.