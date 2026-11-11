Mizoram Board Time Table 2027 OUT: Check HSLC & HSSLC Subject-wise Exam Dates Here

Mizoram Board HSLC & HSSLC Time Table 2027: The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has released the timetable for the 2027 on November 11, 2026, for class 10 High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and class 12 Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examinations. Students of Class 10 and Class 12 can now check the subject-wise exam dates and plan their preparation. With the schedule out, students know exactly when each paper will be held and can divide their study time well. In this article, we share the key details about the MBSE timetable 2027, how to download it, and some helpful exam tips for students and parents.

MBSE HSLC HSSLC Timetable 2027 Highlights

Students can find all the information about MBSE HSLC HSSLC Timetable 2027 in the given below: