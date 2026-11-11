Mizoram Board Time Table 2027 OUT: Check HSLC & HSSLC Subject-wise Exam Dates Here
Mizoram Board Time Table 2027: The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has released the HSLC and HSSLC timetable for 2027. Class 10 and Class 12 students can download the subject-wise exam dates PDF from mbse.edu.in and plan their preparation before the board examinations begin.
Key Points
- MBSE released HSLC and HSSLC 2027 exam timetables on November 11, 2026.
- HSSLC Class 12 theory exams are scheduled from Feb 8, 2027 to March 15, 2027.
- HSLC Class 10 theory exams are scheduled from Feb 10, 2027 to March 4, 2027.
Mizoram Board HSLC & HSSLC Time Table 2027: The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has released the timetable for the 2027 on November 11, 2026, for class 10 High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and class 12 Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examinations. Students of Class 10 and Class 12 can now check the subject-wise exam dates and plan their preparation. With the schedule out, students know exactly when each paper will be held and can divide their study time well. In this article, we share the key details about the MBSE timetable 2027, how to download it, and some helpful exam tips for students and parents.
MBSE HSLC HSSLC Timetable 2027 Highlights
Students can find all the information about MBSE HSLC HSSLC Timetable 2027 in the given below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Board Name
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Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE)
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Exams
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HSLC (Class 10) and HSSLC (Class 12)
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Exam Session
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2027
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Timetable Status
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Released (reported on November 10–11, 2026)
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Official Website
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Timetable Format
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PDF, subject-wise
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Theory Exam Dates
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HSSLC (Class 12): 8 February 2027 to 15 March 2027
HSLC (Class 10): 10 February 2027 to 4 March 2027
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Practical Exam Dates
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HSSLC (Class 12): 1 February 2027 & 9 February 2027
HSLC (Class 10): 4 February 2027
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Exam Timings
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Theory Exams: 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM
Practical Exams: 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM
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Admit Card
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Expected to be issued by schools in February 2027 before the exams
Also Read: Manipur Board HSLC HSE Date Sheet 2027 OUT: Check Class 10 & 12 Exam Dates Here
MBSE HSLC (Class 10) Timetable 2027
Class 10 students of Mizoram can now see the subject-wise schedule for the HSLC exams in the official timetable. Knowing the date of each paper helps students divide their time among subjects and plan revision in the right order. Below is the complete subject-wise exam dates for Class 10.
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Subjects
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Exam Date
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MIL: Hindi, Manipuri, Mizo, Nepali, Bengali, Alternative English
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February 10
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Social Science
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February 19
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English
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February 25
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Science (Theory)
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February 23
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Mathematics
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March 1
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Home Science, Introductory Information Technology, Commercial Studies, Civics & Economics
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March 4
MBSE HSSLC (Class 12) Timetable 2027
Class 12 students of Mizoram can now check the HSSLC exam schedule in the official timetable. The board issues one date sheet that covers the Arts, Science and Commerce streams. Students should find their own subjects in it and plan revision around the gaps between papers.
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Subjects
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Exam Date
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English
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February 8
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M.I.L. (Mizo/Hindi/Nepali)
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February 12
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Political Science, Public Administration, Business Studies, Physics
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February 17
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Education, Psychology, Chemistry, Accountancy
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February 22
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Geography, Biology
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February 26
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History, Mathematics, Business Mathematics
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March 3
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Economics, Geology
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March 8
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Sociology
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March 11
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Computer Science (T), Home Science (T)
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March 15
Also Check: CBSE Date Sheet 2027 OUT:Check Class 10 & 12 Exam Schedule Here
How to Download MBSE HSLC, HSSLC Timetable 2027 PDF
Students can download the timetable PDF from the official Mizoram Board website. Follow the simple steps below to save the subject-wise date sheet on your phone or computer.
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Go to the official website, mbse.edu.in.
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On the homepage, open the Examination menu and click Routine.
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Select HSLC 2027 for Class 10 or HSSLC 2027 for Class 12.
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The timetable PDF will open on your screen.
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Download the PDF and take a printout for your study table.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com