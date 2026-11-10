National Education Day 2026: When Is It Celebrated? History, Significance and Legacy of Maulana Azad

National Education Day is observed in India every year on November 11 to mark the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, the country’s first Education Minister. The day recognises his contribution to India’s education system and highlights the importance of providing quality education to all.

The occasion is dedicated to remembering Azad’s role in strengthening educational institutions and promoting scientific learning, higher education and literacy across the country.

National Education Day 2026: History and Background

The Ministry of Human Resource Development, now known as the Ministry of Education, announced on September 11, 2008, that November 11 would be observed as National Education Day every year. The first celebration took place on November 11, 2008.

The decision was taken to recognise Maulana Azad’s contribution to India’s education system and remember his efforts to make education accessible to people across the country. Since then, the day has been observed annually to highlight the role of education in national development.