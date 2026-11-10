UGC NET December 2026 Application Form Correction Process and Important Instructions

The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET), provides a correction facility to candidates who have submitted their application forms but made mistakes while entering their details. For the December 2026 examination, NTA opened the correction window on its official website, allowing registered candidates to correct selected information in their submitted application forms. However, this facility was available only for a limited period, and candidates could not make changes to every field. The correction process was particularly important for candidates because details entered in the application form are used for examination-related records and further verification. Candidates were advised to check their information carefully and make the permitted changes before the deadline.

Which Details Can Be Edited in UGC NET December 2026 Application Form? As per the correction instructions reported for the December 2026 examination, candidates could make corrections in selected personal details. NTA permitted candidates to modify only one of the following three fields: Editable details What candidates could correct Candidate's name Spelling mistakes or errors in the candidate's name Father's name Incorrect spelling or other mistakes in the father's name Mother's name Incorrect spelling or other mistakes in the mother's name Candidates should understand that they were not allowed to change all three details together. They could select only one field from the permitted list for correction. The revised information should also match the candidate's official documents to avoid discrepancies during future verification.

UGC NET December 2026: Details That Cannot Be Changed NTA also specified certain details that candidates could not modify during the correction period. These details were locked and remained unchanged even when the correction window was open. Details not allowed for correction Explanation Mobile number Registered mobile number could not be changed Email address Candidates could not replace their registered email ID Permanent address No changes were allowed in the permanent address Present address Candidates could not edit their present residential address Photograph The uploaded photograph could not be replaced Signature The uploaded signature could not be changed Candidates were advised to check these details carefully while completing the original application form because NTA did not provide an opportunity to modify them through this correction facility.

How to Make Corrections in UGC NET December 2026 Application Form? Candidates who wanted to correct their application details could follow the steps given below during the correction window: Visit the official UGC NET website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Find and click on the UGC NET December 2026 Application Form Correction link under the Candidate Activity section

Enter the required login details, such as the application number and password, to access the submitted application form

Open the application form and carefully check all the information entered during registration

Select the permitted field that requires correction

Make the necessary changes according to the correction rules prescribed by NTA

Review the updated information before submitting the corrected application form

Pay the additional fee, if applicable, through the available online payment methods

Submit the corrected application form and save or download the confirmation page for future reference

Candidates were allowed to submit corrections only once. After submitting the corrected form, the application was frozen, which means no further changes could be made. Is There Any Fee for UGC NET December 2026 Form Correction? NTA has clarified that candidates may have to pay an additional fee if their corrections result in an increase in the applicable examination fee. The fee payment rules are explained below: Candidates must pay the additional amount if the correction increases the applicable examination fee

The additional payment can be made through Credit Card, Debit Card, Net Banking or UPI

If the correction requires an additional fee, it will be considered effective only after successful payment

The examination fee already paid by candidates will not be refunded if the revised details result in a lower applicable fee

Therefore, candidates were advised to check the revised fee carefully before submitting their corrected application forms. Important Instructions for UGC NET December 2026 Candidates Candidates should keep the following instructions in mind: The correction facility was provided only once

Candidates could submit their corrections only once during the correction period

Only the fields permitted by NTA could be modified

Candidates could change any one of their names, father's name or mother's name, not all three

Examination city preferences could be changed based on permanent and present addresses. However, NTA was not bound to allot the examination city selected by the candidate

The PwBD/sub-category field could be changed only if it had not been verified through the UDID portal

No correction requests were accepted after November 4, 2026, at 11:50 PM

These instructions were part of NTA's official public notice dated November 2, 2026. What If Candidates Have Queries Regarding UGC NET Form Correction? Candidates who have questions or face difficulties regarding the application correction process can contact the National Testing Agency through its official helpdesk. Contact details Information Official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in Helpdesk number 011-40759000 Email ID ugcnet@nta.ac.in Candidates should use the official website for verified examination updates and avoid relying on unofficial websites for important information. UGC NET December 2026 Form Correction Dates Candidates can check the important dates related to the application correction facility in the table below. Particulars Dates Correction window opening date November 2, 2026 Last date for correction November 4, 2026 Closing time 11:50 PM Official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in Current status Closed