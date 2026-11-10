UGC NET December 2026 Application Form Correction Process and Important Instructions
Check the UGC NET December 2026 application form correction process, how to edit details, important instructions, correction fee and steps to submit the revised form.
The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET), provides a correction facility to candidates who have submitted their application forms but made mistakes while entering their details.
For the December 2026 examination, NTA opened the correction window on its official website, allowing registered candidates to correct selected information in their submitted application forms. However, this facility was available only for a limited period, and candidates could not make changes to every field.
The correction process was particularly important for candidates because details entered in the application form are used for examination-related records and further verification. Candidates were advised to check their information carefully and make the permitted changes before the deadline.
Which Details Can Be Edited in UGC NET December 2026 Application Form?
As per the correction instructions reported for the December 2026 examination, candidates could make corrections in selected personal details. NTA permitted candidates to modify only one of the following three fields:
|Editable details
|What candidates could correct
|Candidate's name
|Spelling mistakes or errors in the candidate's name
|Father's name
|Incorrect spelling or other mistakes in the father's name
|Mother's name
|Incorrect spelling or other mistakes in the mother's name
Candidates should understand that they were not allowed to change all three details together. They could select only one field from the permitted list for correction.
The revised information should also match the candidate's official documents to avoid discrepancies during future verification.
UGC NET December 2026: Details That Cannot Be Changed
NTA also specified certain details that candidates could not modify during the correction period. These details were locked and remained unchanged even when the correction window was open.
|Details not allowed for correction
|Explanation
|Mobile number
|Registered mobile number could not be changed
|Email address
|Candidates could not replace their registered email ID
|Permanent address
|No changes were allowed in the permanent address
|Present address
|Candidates could not edit their present residential address
|Photograph
|The uploaded photograph could not be replaced
|Signature
|The uploaded signature could not be changed
Candidates were advised to check these details carefully while completing the original application form because NTA did not provide an opportunity to modify them through this correction facility.
How to Make Corrections in UGC NET December 2026 Application Form?
Candidates who wanted to correct their application details could follow the steps given below during the correction window:
- Visit the official UGC NET website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in
- Find and click on the UGC NET December 2026 Application Form Correction link under the Candidate Activity section
- Enter the required login details, such as the application number and password, to access the submitted application form
- Open the application form and carefully check all the information entered during registration
- Select the permitted field that requires correction
- Make the necessary changes according to the correction rules prescribed by NTA
- Review the updated information before submitting the corrected application form
- Pay the additional fee, if applicable, through the available online payment methods
- Submit the corrected application form and save or download the confirmation page for future reference
Candidates were allowed to submit corrections only once. After submitting the corrected form, the application was frozen, which means no further changes could be made.
Is There Any Fee for UGC NET December 2026 Form Correction?
NTA has clarified that candidates may have to pay an additional fee if their corrections result in an increase in the applicable examination fee.
The fee payment rules are explained below:
- Candidates must pay the additional amount if the correction increases the applicable examination fee
- The additional payment can be made through Credit Card, Debit Card, Net Banking or UPI
- If the correction requires an additional fee, it will be considered effective only after successful payment
- The examination fee already paid by candidates will not be refunded if the revised details result in a lower applicable fee
Therefore, candidates were advised to check the revised fee carefully before submitting their corrected application forms.
Important Instructions for UGC NET December 2026 Candidates
Candidates should keep the following instructions in mind:
- The correction facility was provided only once
- Candidates could submit their corrections only once during the correction period
- Only the fields permitted by NTA could be modified
- Candidates could change any one of their names, father's name or mother's name, not all three
- Examination city preferences could be changed based on permanent and present addresses. However, NTA was not bound to allot the examination city selected by the candidate
- The PwBD/sub-category field could be changed only if it had not been verified through the UDID portal
- No correction requests were accepted after November 4, 2026, at 11:50 PM
These instructions were part of NTA's official public notice dated November 2, 2026.
What If Candidates Have Queries Regarding UGC NET Form Correction?
Candidates who have questions or face difficulties regarding the application correction process can contact the National Testing Agency through its official helpdesk.
|Contact details
|Information
|Official website
|ugcnet.nta.nic.in
|Helpdesk number
|011-40759000
|Email ID
|ugcnet@nta.ac.in
Candidates should use the official website for verified examination updates and avoid relying on unofficial websites for important information.
UGC NET December 2026 Form Correction Dates
Candidates can check the important dates related to the application correction facility in the table below.
|Particulars
|Dates
|Correction window opening date
|November 2, 2026
|Last date for correction
|November 4, 2026
|Closing time
|11:50 PM
|Official website
|ugcnet.nta.nic.in
|Current status
|Closed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. When did the UGC NET December 2026 correction window open?
The correction window opened on November 2, 2026, and closed on November 4, 2026, at 11:50 PM.
2. Can candidates change their examination city?
Yes. Candidates were allowed to change their examination city preferences based on their permanent and present addresses. However, NTA was not required to allot the preferred city.
3. Can candidates change their subject during the correction window?
Yes. Candidates were permitted to change their examination subject during the correction period.
4. Can candidates change their photograph and signature?
No. NTA did not allow changes to the uploaded photograph and signature.
5. Will NTA open the correction window again?
According to the official notice, the correction facility was provided only once. NTA stated that no further opportunity would be provided after November 4, 2026.
Executive
Anjali is an education journalist with over a year of experience in digital and business journalism. She has previously worked with BW Businessworld and ANI, where she gained experience in news writing, editing, research, and fact-checking. At Jagran Josh, she writes education news and covers competitive exams and current affairs, with a keen interest in delivering accurate, informative, and reader-focused content. She holds a BA from Miranda House, University of Delhi, and a postgraduate diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). Anjali enjoys reading and exploring new ideas and perspectives through books.