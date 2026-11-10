OAVS Recruitment 2026: Last Date Tomorrow, Apply Online for 815 Principal & Teacher Posts, Check Details Here

Key Points OAVS Principal & Teacher online applications close on November 11, 2026, 5 PM.

815 Principal and Teacher posts are open for recruitment by OAVS across Odisha.

Eligibility includes specific degrees, age limits; selection involves CBT, Interview.

OAVS Recruitment 2026 Apply Last Date: The online application process for Principal and Teacher posts under the Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan (OAVS) is set to close tomorrow, November 11, 2026. Candidates who want to join Odisha's well-known Adarsha Vidyalayas as Principal or Teacher and have not yet applied should complete their online form without delay. The last date is very close, and heavy traffic on the website may cause problems in the final hours. Applicants should keep their educational certificates, photograph, signature, and other documents ready before filling out the form. Read the full article below to know the vacancy details, eligibility, age limit, selection process, and the direct application steps. Check: OAVS Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF OAVS Recruitment 2026 Highlights

Candidates can find all the information about OAVS Recruitment 2026 in the table given below: Particulars Details Organisation Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan (OAVS) Advertisement No. 01/2026 Post Name Principal and Teacher Total Vacancies 815 Recruitment Type Direct recruitment Schools OAVs and OMAVs across Odisha Mode of Application Online only Registration Start Date 12 October 2026 Last Date to Apply 11 November 2026, 5:00 PM Selection Process CBT, Interview and Performance Test Official Website oav.edu.in OAVS Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria Candidates must meet the age and educational requirements for the post they are applying to. Check the complete post-wise eligibility criteria below: Principal Master's degree with at least 50% marks, B.Ed., and relevant administrative or teaching experience

Age limit is 32 to 50 years

Age relaxation is 5 years for SC/ST/SEBC/Women/Ex-servicemen and 10 years for PwD

PGT and TGT Age limit is 21 to 38 years

Candidates should be able to teach in both Odia and English medium

Knowledge of Computer Applications is desirable

TGT candidates must also qualify OSSTET, OTET Paper-II or CTET Paper-II

General conditions

Age is counted as on 1 January 2026

Candidates with Special B.Ed or D.Ed are not eligible for Principal, PGT and TGT posts OAVS Recruitment 2026 Apply Online Link With the last date just a day away, candidates who have not yet applied for Principal and Teacher posts should use the official link given below. The online registration window closes at 5:00 PM on November 11, 2026, and no other mode of application will be accepted, so submit well before the deadline. Apply for OAVS Principal and Teacher Recruitment 2026 Click Here