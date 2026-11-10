OAVS Recruitment 2026: Last Date Tomorrow, Apply Online for 815 Principal & Teacher Posts, Check Details Here
OAVS Recruitment 2026: The Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan will close online applications for 815 Principal and Teacher posts tomorrow, November 11, at 5:00 PM. Eligible candidates can apply only at oav.edu.in. Check this article for the direct apply link and other details.
Key Points
- OAVS Principal & Teacher online applications close on November 11, 2026, 5 PM.
- 815 Principal and Teacher posts are open for recruitment by OAVS across Odisha.
- Eligibility includes specific degrees, age limits; selection involves CBT, Interview.
OAVS Recruitment 2026 Apply Last Date: The online application process for Principal and Teacher posts under the Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan (OAVS) is set to close tomorrow, November 11, 2026. Candidates who want to join Odisha's well-known Adarsha Vidyalayas as Principal or Teacher and have not yet applied should complete their online form without delay. The last date is very close, and heavy traffic on the website may cause problems in the final hours. Applicants should keep their educational certificates, photograph, signature, and other documents ready before filling out the form. Read the full article below to know the vacancy details, eligibility, age limit, selection process, and the direct application steps.
Check: OAVS Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF
OAVS Recruitment 2026 Highlights
Candidates can find all the information about OAVS Recruitment 2026 in the table given below:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Organisation
|
Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan (OAVS)
|
Advertisement No.
|
01/2026
|
Post Name
|
Principal and Teacher
|
Total Vacancies
|
815
|
Recruitment Type
|
Direct recruitment
|
Schools
|
OAVs and OMAVs across Odisha
|
Mode of Application
|
Online only
|
Registration Start Date
|
12 October 2026
|
Last Date to Apply
|
11 November 2026, 5:00 PM
|
Selection Process
|
CBT, Interview and Performance Test
|
Official Website
OAVS Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must meet the age and educational requirements for the post they are applying to. Check the complete post-wise eligibility criteria below:
Principal
-
Master's degree with at least 50% marks, B.Ed., and relevant administrative or teaching experience
-
Age limit is 32 to 50 years
-
Age relaxation is 5 years for SC/ST/SEBC/Women/Ex-servicemen and 10 years for PwD
PGT and TGT
-
Age limit is 21 to 38 years
-
Candidates should be able to teach in both Odia and English medium
-
Knowledge of Computer Applications is desirable
-
TGT candidates must also qualify OSSTET, OTET Paper-II or CTET Paper-II
-
General conditions
-
Age is counted as on 1 January 2026
-
Candidates with Special B.Ed or D.Ed are not eligible for Principal, PGT and TGT posts
OAVS Recruitment 2026 Apply Online Link
With the last date just a day away, candidates who have not yet applied for Principal and Teacher posts should use the official link given below. The online registration window closes at 5:00 PM on November 11, 2026, and no other mode of application will be accepted, so submit well before the deadline.
|
Apply for OAVS Principal and Teacher Recruitment 2026
Steps to Apply for OAVS Recruitment 2026
Candidates can apply online for OAVS Recruitment 2026 by following the steps given below:
-
Visit the official website, oav.edu.in.
-
Open the Principal and Teacher recruitment link for Advertisement No. 01/2026.
-
Register with your name, mobile number and email ID.
-
Fill in your personal, educational and other details.
-
Upload your photograph, signature and required documents.
-
Pay the application fee online, if applicable to your category.
-
Submit the form and save a printout of the confirmation page.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com