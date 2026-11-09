ICSE ISC Date Sheet 2027: CISCE Class 10, 12 Board Exam Time Table Releasing Soon at cisce.org; Check Expected Exam Dates

News

Key Points CISCE to release ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 date sheet 2027 soon.

Date sheet 2027 likely released Nov 2026, following Nov 13, 2025 trend.

Tentative ICSE exams- mid-to-late Feb to late March 2027, ISC, mid-Feb to early April 2027.

ICSE ISC Date Sheet 2027: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to release the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 date sheet 2027 very soon. Lakhs of students across the country are waiting for the official timetable so that they can plan their final revision. Once released, the ICSE and ISC time table 2027 will be available on the official website, cisce.org, in PDF format. It will include subject-wise exam dates, days and timings. In this article, we have shared the expected release date, tentative exam schedule, steps to download the PDF and other important details for all students. ICSE ISC Date Sheet 2027 Release Date CISCE has not yet announced the official release date of the ICSE and ISC date sheet 2027. However, as per previous trends, the timetable is likely to be released in the third or fourth week of November 2026. Last year, the board published the date sheet on November 13, 2025, almost three months before the exams began. Students are advised to keep checking the official website, cisce.org, for the latest updates. The exam schedule will be shared in PDF format.

ICSE ISC Date Sheet 2027 Highlights Students can check the key details of the ICSE and ISC time table 2027 in the table below. Please note that the exam dates are tentative, based on last year's schedule, and will be confirmed only after CISCE releases the official timetable. Particulars Details Exam Conducting Body Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Exam Names ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) Academic Session 2026-27 Date Sheet Status Awaited Previous Year Release Date November 13, 2025 Tentative ICSE Exam Period Mid-to-late February to late March 2027 Tentative ISC Exam Period Mid-February to early April 2027 Mode of Date Sheet Online (PDF) Official Website cisce.org ICSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2027

CISCE will release the ICSE Class 10 date sheet 2027 on cisce.org in PDF format, and the date is yet to be announced. As per last year's trend, the timetable may come in November 2026. The tentative exam period is mid-to-late February to late March 2027, with practical exams likely in January 2027. The date sheet will mention subject-wise dates, days, timings and paper duration. Students should check only the official website for the final schedule and avoid fake notices. ISC Class 12 Date Sheet 2027 CISCE will publish the ISC Class 12 date sheet 2027 on cisce.org in PDF format, and the official release date is yet to be announced. The timetable is expected in the third or fourth week of November 2026. The tentative exam period is mid-February to early April 2027. The date sheet will cover all streams, including Science, Commerce and Humanities, with subject-wise dates and timings. Students should rely only on the official website for the final schedule.

ICSE ISC Exam Dates 2027 Tentative Schedule The official subject-wise exam dates are not out yet. Students can use last year's schedule to plan their preparation, but the dates below are only estimates and may change once CISCE releases the timetable. Exam 2026 Exam Window Tentative 2027 Window ICSE (Class 10) February 17 to March 30, 2026 Mid-to-late February to late March 2027 ISC (Class 12) February 12 to April 6, 2026 Mid-February to early April 2027 How to Download ICSE Date Sheet 2027 PDF Once CISCE releases the timetable, students can download it online for free. Follow the simple steps given below to get the ICSE and ISC date sheet 2027 PDF. Visit the official website, cisce.org.

Click on the "ICSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2027" or "ISC Class 12 Date Sheet 2027" link on the homepage.

The timetable PDF will open on the screen.

Check the subject-wise dates, timings and instructions carefully.

Download the PDF and take a printout for future reference.