ICSE ISC Date Sheet 2027: CISCE Class 10, 12 Board Exam Time Table Releasing Soon at cisce.org; Check Expected Exam Dates
ICSE ISC Date Sheet 2027: CISCE is expected to release the ICSE and ISC date sheet 2027 in November 2026 at cisce.org. Exams are likely to begin in mid-February 2027. Students should keep checking the official website for the PDF, exact subject-wise dates and timings.
Key Points
- CISCE to release ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 date sheet 2027 soon.
- Date sheet 2027 likely released Nov 2026, following Nov 13, 2025 trend.
- Tentative ICSE exams- mid-to-late Feb to late March 2027, ISC, mid-Feb to early April 2027.
ICSE ISC Date Sheet 2027: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to release the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 date sheet 2027 very soon. Lakhs of students across the country are waiting for the official timetable so that they can plan their final revision. Once released, the ICSE and ISC time table 2027 will be available on the official website, cisce.org, in PDF format. It will include subject-wise exam dates, days and timings. In this article, we have shared the expected release date, tentative exam schedule, steps to download the PDF and other important details for all students.
ICSE ISC Date Sheet 2027 Release Date
CISCE has not yet announced the official release date of the ICSE and ISC date sheet 2027. However, as per previous trends, the timetable is likely to be released in the third or fourth week of November 2026. Last year, the board published the date sheet on November 13, 2025, almost three months before the exams began. Students are advised to keep checking the official website, cisce.org, for the latest updates. The exam schedule will be shared in PDF format.
ICSE ISC Date Sheet 2027 Highlights
Students can check the key details of the ICSE and ISC time table 2027 in the table below. Please note that the exam dates are tentative, based on last year's schedule, and will be confirmed only after CISCE releases the official timetable.
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Particulars
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Details
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Exam Conducting Body
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Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)
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Exam Names
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ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12)
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Academic Session
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2026-27
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Date Sheet Status
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Awaited
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Previous Year Release Date
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November 13, 2025
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Tentative ICSE Exam Period
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Mid-to-late February to late March 2027
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Tentative ISC Exam Period
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Mid-February to early April 2027
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Mode of Date Sheet
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Online (PDF)
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Official Website
ICSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2027
CISCE will release the ICSE Class 10 date sheet 2027 on cisce.org in PDF format, and the date is yet to be announced. As per last year's trend, the timetable may come in November 2026. The tentative exam period is mid-to-late February to late March 2027, with practical exams likely in January 2027. The date sheet will mention subject-wise dates, days, timings and paper duration. Students should check only the official website for the final schedule and avoid fake notices.
ISC Class 12 Date Sheet 2027
CISCE will publish the ISC Class 12 date sheet 2027 on cisce.org in PDF format, and the official release date is yet to be announced. The timetable is expected in the third or fourth week of November 2026. The tentative exam period is mid-February to early April 2027. The date sheet will cover all streams, including Science, Commerce and Humanities, with subject-wise dates and timings. Students should rely only on the official website for the final schedule.
ICSE ISC Exam Dates 2027 Tentative Schedule
The official subject-wise exam dates are not out yet. Students can use last year's schedule to plan their preparation, but the dates below are only estimates and may change once CISCE releases the timetable.
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Exam
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2026 Exam Window
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Tentative 2027 Window
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ICSE (Class 10)
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February 17 to March 30, 2026
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Mid-to-late February to late March 2027
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ISC (Class 12)
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February 12 to April 6, 2026
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Mid-February to early April 2027
How to Download ICSE Date Sheet 2027 PDF
Once CISCE releases the timetable, students can download it online for free. Follow the simple steps given below to get the ICSE and ISC date sheet 2027 PDF.
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Visit the official website, cisce.org.
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Click on the "ICSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2027" or "ISC Class 12 Date Sheet 2027" link on the homepage.
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The timetable PDF will open on the screen.
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Check the subject-wise dates, timings and instructions carefully.
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Download the PDF and take a printout for future reference.
Details Mentioned ISC Date Sheet 2027
The date sheet is an important document for every board exam candidate. Once released, the ICSE and ISC time table 2027 is expected to carry the following details.
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Subject-wise examination dates
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Day of each examination
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Exam timings
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Duration of each paper
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Important instructions for candidates
ICSE ISC Exam Pattern 2027
Students should also understand the exam pattern while waiting for the date sheet. CISCE has already released the specimen papers and answer keys for the 2027 session, which can help students know what to expect in the board exams.
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CISCE has published the ICSE and ISC specimen papers for 2027 and the related answer keys on its official website.
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Competency-based questions are expected to carry about 50% weightage in the board exams, according to the specimen paper announcement.
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Students should solve the specimen papers and previous years' question papers to practise the new question style.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com