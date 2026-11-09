400 Marks for UG Research: DU Teachers Question Evaluation Rules as Assessment Rises

Delhi University (DU) teachers have approached the university administration seeking immediate, revised evaluation guidelines for the fourth-year undergraduate research programme under the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP). The demand follows a steep increase in the research component’s academic weightage, where credits were increased from six to 10 per semester, automatically elevating the research assessment to 400 marks per semester. In a communication addressed to the Vice-Chancellor, the Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF) pointed out that with the seventh semester nearing its end, students and supervisors remain in the dark regarding how the 400-mark component will be split, evaluated, and moderated.

Teachers Flag Unrealistic Research Expectations

Under the revised credit system, fourth-year students opting for the Honours with Research stream must dedicate nearly half their total semester credits solely to dissertation work. Teachers have also highlighted several operational challenges, such as:-