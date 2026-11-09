400 Marks for UG Research: DU Teachers Question Evaluation Rules as Assessment Rises
DU teachers have requested the administration to issue revised evaluation norms for 4th-year FYUP students after the research credits rose to 10 per semester, increasing the assessment marks to 400.
Delhi University (DU) teachers have approached the university administration seeking immediate, revised evaluation guidelines for the fourth-year undergraduate research programme under the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP). The demand follows a steep increase in the research component’s academic weightage, where credits were increased from six to 10 per semester, automatically elevating the research assessment to 400 marks per semester. In a communication addressed to the Vice-Chancellor, the Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF) pointed out that with the seventh semester nearing its end, students and supervisors remain in the dark regarding how the 400-mark component will be split, evaluated, and moderated.
Teachers Flag Unrealistic Research Expectations
Under the revised credit system, fourth-year students opting for the Honours with Research stream must dedicate nearly half their total semester credits solely to dissertation work. Teachers have also highlighted several operational challenges, such as:-
- In the absence of official marking schemes (such as internal progress vs. final dissertation vs. viva voce), grading 400 marks per semester risks arbitrary evaluation across different colleges.
- Teachers noted that expecting full-fledged, high-impact journal publications within a brief undergraduate semester is disproportionate and places undue psychological pressure on students.
- College departments, particularly in smaller institutions, face severe limitations in research infrastructure, high-end computational tools, and licensed database access required for intensive 10-credit projects.
The teachers’ body has also emphasised that the assessment framework must balance the duration of student engagement, the actual depth of undergraduate inquiry, and practical feasibility rather than applying rigid postgraduate or doctoral benchmarks.
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Declining Student Interest in FYUP Fourth Year
The scrutiny over research rules comes amid broader concerns regarding student participation in the optional fourth year. Data flagged by the Delhi University Principals Association (DUPA) indicates a noticeable drop in fourth-year continuation:-
- Only around 30% of eligible students have opted to enroll in the fourth year during the 2025-26 academic cycle.
- A similarly limited interest has been reported for the 2026-27 session, as many students prefer exiting after three years with a standard bachelor's degree to prepare for competitive examinations or pursue professional master’s degrees.
Why Clarity on the 400-mark Rubric is Urgent for Students?
Clarity on the 400-mark rubric is urgent for students because:-
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Because 10 credits represent a huge portion of the semester’s Grade Point Average (GPA), ambiguity or delay in assessment criteria directly affects final degree classifications and cumulative rankings.
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Students aiming for postgraduate admissions in India and abroad rely on provisional transcripts. Without standardised evaluation benchmarks for their dissertations, semester completion and transcript generation could face administrative delays.
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