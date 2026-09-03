How Smriti Mandhana Overtook Mithali Raj To Become Women's Cricket Highest Run Scorer?
Indian star Smriti Mandhana broke the world record for the highest run scorer in women's cricket during the Women's Asia Cup 2026. Her 124-run effort against Hong Kong helped her move past legendary teammate Mithali Raj.
Indian batter Smriti Mandhana became the highest run scorer in women's international cricket history during an Asia Cup match in Dubai on September 3rd 2026. The 30 year old Indian opener scored 124 runs off 64 balls against Hong Kong. And the century brought her career total to 10880 runs across Tests, ODIs, and T20s.
The official ICC match records now put Mandhana past former Indian captain Mithali Raj in the ICC Women’s top run scorer standings. Mithali Raj held the previous record of 10868 runs. Her century also powered India to 193/5 and set up a 138-run win in their group match.
How Smriti Mandhana Broke Mithali Raj's Highest Run Record in Dubai
Mandhana needed 113 runs before the match to equal the aggregate total of Mithali. She passed the mark with an aggressive knock that included 14 fours and 7 sixes. Her score of 124 is now the highest individual score in Women's T20 Asia Cup history.
Mithali Raj set the bar, Smriti Mandhana just raised it. 💯🔥— Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 3, 2026
And fittingly, Mithali was on the mic to call the moment. 🎙️
Watch India vs Hong Kong, China LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #DPWorldWomensAsiaCup2026… pic.twitter.com/p5g6nOkEhA
Who are Top 5 Highest Run Scorers in Women’s International Cricket?
Mandhana has surpassed Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu who made 119 against Malaysia in 2024.
|
Rank
|
Highest Run Scorer in Women’s Cricket
|
Country
|
Runs
|
1
|
India
|
10,880
|
2
|
Mithali Raj
|
India
|
10,868
|
3
|
Suzie Bates
|
New Zealand
|
10,740
|
4
|
Charlotte Edwards
|
England
|
10,273
|
5
|
Stafanie Taylor
|
West Indies
|
10,007
She also joined Harmanpreet Kaur as the second Indian woman with multiple T20I centuries adding to her 112 against England in 2025.
Sports Career of Smriti Mandhana and Achievements
Mandhana debuted for India in 2013 at age 16. Since then she has built a long career opening the batting in all three match types.
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ODI Record: Over 3,500 runs in 90+ games with 8 centuries.
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T20 Performance: Over 3,800 runs that include the fastest fifty by an Indian woman (18 balls).
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Test Matches: Scored a century against Australia in pink-ball conditions in 2021.
What This Record Means for India Ahead of Big Clashes
Timing could not have been better for Mandhana’s form as India gets set to face key Asia Cup matches that include forthcoming games against countries like Pakistan. A seasoned opener will definitely make things easier for the batting lineup. Being the holder of top run tally at the age of 30 provides Mandhana with ample time to add to her tally in the future.
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