Indian batter Smriti Mandhana became the highest run scorer in women's international cricket history during an Asia Cup match in Dubai on September 3rd 2026. The 30 year old Indian opener scored 124 runs off 64 balls against Hong Kong. And the century brought her career total to 10880 runs across Tests, ODIs, and T20s.

The official ICC match records now put Mandhana past former Indian captain Mithali Raj in the ICC Women’s top run scorer standings. Mithali Raj held the previous record of 10868 runs. Her century also powered India to 193/5 and set up a 138-run win in their group match.

How Smriti Mandhana Broke Mithali Raj's Highest Run Record in Dubai

Mandhana needed 113 runs before the match to equal the aggregate total of Mithali. She passed the mark with an aggressive knock that included 14 fours and 7 sixes. Her score of 124 is now the highest individual score in Women's T20 Asia Cup history.