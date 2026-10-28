Karwa Chauth 2026 Date and Time: Check City-wise Moonrise Time, Significance and More
Karwa Chauth 2026 will be celebrated on October 29. Check the date, moonrise time in Delhi, puja muhurat, fasting rituals and significance of the festival.
Karwa Chauth 2026 Date and Time: Karwa Chauth is an important festival which is celebrated all over India. On this day, women observe fasting and pray for the long life, good health, and happiness of their partner. This festival is celebrated in a traditional way by following the rituals.
In 2026, it will be celebrated on Thursday, 29th October, 2026. So, let's explore this article in detail and know the moon's rise time and significance in detail.
Karwa Chauth 2026 Date and Time
Here are the details about the Karwa Chauth 2026 Date and Time given below:
- Date: Thursday, 29 October 2026
- Hindu lunar date: Kartik Krishna Chaturthi
- Chaturthi begins: 1:06 AM on 29 October
- Chaturthi ends: 10:09 PM on 29 October
- Fasting starts: Around 6:31 AM
- Puja Muhurat: 5:38 PM to 6:56 PM
- Expected moonrise in New Delhi: Around 8:17 PM
- Fast is broken: After seeing the moon and finishing the rituals
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Karwa Chauth 2026: Important Details
|
Event
|
Date and Time
|
Karwa Chauth date
|
Thursday, 29 October 2026
|
Day
|
Thursday
|
Hindu lunar date
|
Kartik Krishna Chaturthi
|
Chaturthi begins
|
1:06 AM, 29 October
|
Chaturthi ends
|
10:09 PM, 29 October
|
Puja Muhurat
|
5:38 PM to 6:56 PM
|
Expected Moonrise in New Delhi
|
Around 8:17 PM
What Is the Meaning of Karwa Chauth?
The name Karwa Chauth has two parts. “Karwa” refers to the small earthen pot traditionally used during the rituals, while “Chauth” means the fourth day of the lunar fortnight.
This festival falls on the fourth day of the Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik. Since, the hindu follows the lunar calendar, that's why every year, the date of the Karwa Chauth also differs every year.
Why Is Karwa Chauth Celebrated?
Karwa Chauth is traditionally observed by the Hindu married women who pray for the long life, better health, and prosperity of their partners.
Women usually observe having a fast from sunrise until the moon has not sighted, and after seeing the moon, they drink the water from their partners.
However, this tradition and customs can vary from one family and region to another. This festival is celebrated all over India, but it is more popular in states such as Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, & Madhya Pradesh.
Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time
The evening puja is an important part of Karwa Chauth. Women worship Goddess Parvati, Lord Shiva and Lord Ganesha and listen to the Karwa Chauth Vrat Katha according to their family traditions.
For New Delhi, the expected puja and Moonrise timings are given below.
|
Ritual
|
Time on 29 October 2026
|
Sargi
|
Before sunrise
|
Start of fasting
|
Around 6:31 AM
|
Evening puja
|
5:38 PM to 6:56 PM
|
Expected Moonrise
|
Around 8:17 PM
|
Breaking the fast
|
After sighting the Moon and completing the rituals
The Moon may rise at different times in different cities. Therefore, people should check their local Panchang before planning the puja.
Karwa Chauth 2026 City-wise Moonrise Time
The moon does not rise at the same time in every city. Cities in the east see it earlier, and cities in the west see it later. So the time for Delhi will not be right for everyone. Check the table below for your city.
|City
|Moonrise Time (29 October 2026)
|New Delhi
|8:17 PM
|Noida
|8:16 PM
|Chandigarh
|8:12 PM
|Jaipur
|8:28 PM
|Lucknow
|8:06 PM
|Patna
|7:52 PM
|Kolkata
|7:47 PM
|Ahmedabad
|8:52 PM
|Mumbai
|9:00 PM
|Hyderabad
|8:41 PM
|Chennai
|8:44 PM
|Bengaluru
|8:55 PM
What Is the Significance of Karwa Chauth?
Karwa Chauth has religious, cultural and family significance. Its main importance is explained below.
-
Prayers for a happy life: Women pray for the health, happiness and long life of their husbands.
-
Religious importance: Devotees worship Goddess Parvati, Lord Shiva and Lord Ganesha during the puja.
-
Importance of the Moon: The Moon is worshipped in the evening, and sighting it is an important part of completing the traditional fast.
-
Family traditions: Sargi, mehndi, traditional clothes and the exchange of gifts make the festival special for many families.
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