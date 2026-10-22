NICL Assistant Mains Admit Card 2026 OUT at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in, Direct Link to Download Call Letter PDF
NICL Assistant Mains Admit Card 2026 OUT: NICL Assistant Mains Admit Card 2026 has been released on October 22, 2026, on its official website,nationalinsurance.nic.co.in. Candidates who qualified in the prelims examination can now download their call letter for Phase 2. Check this article for the direct link to download the call letter PDF and other exam details.
Key Points
- NICL Assistant Mains Admit Card 2026 released on October 22, 2026.
- The NICL Assistant Mains exam is scheduled for October 30, 2026.
- Prelims-qualified candidates can download their admit card from nationalinsurance.nic.co.in.
NICL Assistant Mains Admit Card 2026: The National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) has released the NICL Assistant Mains Admit Card 2026 on October 22, 2026 for candidates who cleared the Phase I Prelims exam. The Mains exam will be held on 30 October 2026 as part of the recruitment drive for 500 Assistant (Class III) posts. Shortlisted candidates can now download their call letter from the official website, nationalinsurance.nic.co.in, using their registration number and password or date of birth. The admit card carries important details such as roll number, exam date, shift, reporting time, and test centre. Candidates must carry a printed copy to the exam hall along with photo ID.
NICL Assistant Mains Admit Card 2026 Out @nationalinsurance.nic.co.in
The NICL Assistant Mains Call Letter has been released on October 22, 2026, on its official website, nationalinsurance.nic.co.in. This call letter is for the Phase 2 Mains Exam held on October 30, 2026. Candidates must verify all details on the NICL Assistant Mains Admit Card PDF before going to the center.
NICL Assistant Mains Call Letter Download Link
The NICL Assistant Mains Admit Card download Link is active now on the official website, nationalinsurance.nic.co.in. Candidates can now download the call letter PDF by entering the Application No. / Registration No. and Date of Birth or Password. Once logged in, they should verify details, venue address, shift timings, and security guidelines before downloading the hall ticket. It is recommended to have at least 2 to 3 hard copies of the NICL Assistant Mains Call Letter for verification.
|
NICL Assistant Mains Admit Card 2026 OUT
NICL Assistant Phase 2 Admit Card 2026 Overview
The NICL Assistant Mains Admit Card 2026 is now available for candidates who qualified in the Phase I Prelims. Here are the key details of the exam and the admit card.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
National Insurance Company Limited (NICL)
|
Post Name
|
Assistant (Class III Cadre)
|
Total Vacancies
|
500 Vacancies (UR: 255, SC/ST/OBC/EWS: 245)
|
Prelims (Phase-I) Exam Date
|
27 August 2026
|
Prelims Result Declaration Date
|
08 October 2026
|
Mains Call Letter Status
|
Active / Released (Requires Registration No. & Password / DOB)
|
Mains (Phase-II) Exam Date
|
30 October 2026
|
Selection Process
|
Phase-I Prelims Phase-II Mains Regional Language Test (Qualifying)
|
Official Website
What Are The Steps to Download NICL Assistant Mains Admit Card 2026?
Candidates who cleared the Prelims can download the Mains call letter by following the steps given below. Keep your registration number and password or date of birth ready before you start.
-
Visit the official NICL website, nationalinsurance.nic.co.in.
-
Go to the "Recruitment" or "Careers" section on the homepage.
-
Open the NICL Assistant Recruitment 2026 notice.
-
Click on the "Phase II (Mains) Call Letter" link.
-
Enter your registration number and password or date of birth.
-
Submit the details, and your admit card will appear on the screen.
-
Check all the details carefully, then download it and take a printout.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com