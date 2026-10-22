NICL Assistant Mains Admit Card 2026 OUT at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in, Direct Link to Download Call Letter PDF

NICL Assistant Mains Admit Card 2026: The National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) has released the NICL Assistant Mains Admit Card 2026 on October 22, 2026 for candidates who cleared the Phase I Prelims exam. The Mains exam will be held on 30 October 2026 as part of the recruitment drive for 500 Assistant (Class III) posts. Shortlisted candidates can now download their call letter from the official website, nationalinsurance.nic.co.in, using their registration number and password or date of birth. The admit card carries important details such as roll number, exam date, shift, reporting time, and test centre. Candidates must carry a printed copy to the exam hall along with photo ID.

NICL Assistant Mains Admit Card 2026 Out @nationalinsurance.nic.co.in

The NICL Assistant Mains Call Letter has been released on October 22, 2026, on its official website, nationalinsurance.nic.co.in. This call letter is for the Phase 2 Mains Exam held on October 30, 2026. Candidates must verify all details on the NICL Assistant Mains Admit Card PDF before going to the center.