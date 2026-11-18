Rockstar Games Grand Theft Auto VI: Finally after the long wait of 13 years, the Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) is over, and now on 19th November, 2026, the Rockstor Games is bringing the next chapter of its GTA series at the midnight of 19 November, 2026 at 12:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). The game will take the players to the Vice City and the wider state of Leonida, where Jason and Lucia will be the main characters of GTA 6, where they both find themselves caught in a criminal world. In the world of video game, Rockstar Games Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) is the most awaited video game in 2026, and many players not only from India, across the world want to know when the game will be available officially, how much it will cost, which console will support the GTA 6, and how much storage space this game it need to downloading it.

As per the official Rockstar Games, the GTA 6 will launch on the PlayStation 5 & Xbox Series x|s, but on launching, this game will not be available on PC, and no official release date has been announced yet. Here is everything you all need to know about the GTA 6 launch, including its release date, India launch time, price, pre-load process, storage requirements and supported platforms in detail. Grand Theft Auto VI pre-loading is now available for everyone who has pre-ordered. If you still have yet to pre-order, now’s the time to make sure you're prepared for November 19: https://t.co/LUoPLobocD https://t.co/TLtJUSFBwN — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 10, 2026 GTA 6 Launch Date and Time: When Will Grand Theft Auto VI Be Released? Rockstar Games has officially confirmed that 19 November 2026 is the releasing date of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6).

According to Rockstar Games' launch schedule, the game will become available at midnight local time on November 19 in different regions. This means players in India can expect the game to unlock at 12:00 AM IST on November 19, 2026. Details Information Game Name Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) Developer Rockstar Games Publisher Rockstar Games Release Date November 19, 2026 India Release Time 12:00 AM IST Global Release Schedule Midnight local time Main Location Vice City, Leonida Main Characters Jason and Lucia Supported Consoles PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S PC Release Not announced Important: The launch time is based on Rockstar's official regional release information. Players should also check their console store on launch day for any account or regional differences.

Also Read | GTA 6 Release: Indian Company Declares November 19 Holiday for Employees, Interns and Freelancers GTA 6 Price in India: How Much Will the Game Cost? The Indian price of GTA 6 is now listed on the official PlayStation Store. Players can choose between the Standard Edition and Ultimate Edition. Here are the prices listed on the Indian PlayStation Store: GTA 6 Edition Price in India Standard Edition ₹5,999 Ultimate Edition ₹7,499 What are the Features of the Standard Edition of GTA 6? Each Edition? The Standard Edition of the GTA 6 will be available at ₹5,999 in India, which include the following feature: Grand Theft Auto VI full game.

Vintage Vice City Pack.

One month of GTA+ membership with eligible digital pre-orders. What are the Features of the Ultimate Edition of GTA 6? Each Edition?

The Ultimate Edition of the GTA 6 will be available at ₹7,499 in India, and this edition include everything that Standard edition has, along with, this edition also included in upgraded version with the following additionally upgraded feature given below: Exclusive vehicles and garages.

Special weapons and weapon designs.

Extra outfits, hairstyles and tattoos.

Special vehicle customisation shops.

Additional locations and items connected to Jason and Lucia's story. The Ultimate Edition is mainly for players who want extra in-game items along with the main game. Note: The one-month GTA+ offer has separate claiming conditions and auto-renews into a paid subscription unless cancelled. Check the PlayStation Store terms before claiming it. Where Can You Play GTA 6? Supported Platforms and Consoles

Rockstar Games has confirmed that GTA 6 will be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The game has been developed for current-generation consoles. This means players using older consoles should check the supported platform list before purchasing. Gaming Platform GTA 6 Availability PlayStation 5 Yes PlayStation 5 Pro Yes, enhanced Xbox Series X Yes Xbox Series S Yes PlayStation 4 No Xbox One Not as a native console game PC / Windows No launch date announced Can You Play GTA 6 on PS5 and PS5 Pro? Yes. GTA 6 is designed for PlayStation 5 consoles, including PS5 Pro. PlayStation has also highlighted some features available on its consoles: Better visuals on PS5 Pro: The Pro version supports PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) and ray-traced shadows.

Haptic feedback: The DualSense controller gives players a more realistic feel through vibrations.

Adaptive triggers: The controller's triggers can change resistance during gameplay.

3D audio: The game uses Tempest 3D Audio for a more detailed sound experience.

Faster loading: The PS5's SSD helps reduce loading time.

These features are designed to make the gaming experience more immersive. GTA 6 Pre-Load Date: When Can You Download the Game Before Launch? Rockstar Games has opened the pre-load facility for players who have pre-ordered GTA 6 digitally. The pre-load started on November 10, 2026. This allows players to download the game before its official release so that they do not have to wait for the full download on launch day. Here is the pre-load schedule: Platform Pre-Load Date and Time PlayStation 5 November 10, midnight local time Xbox Series X|S November 10, 12:00 AM GMT India – PS5 November 10, 12:00 AM IST India – Xbox November 10, 5:30 AM IST How to Pre-Load GTA 6 on PS5? Players who have purchased GTA 6 through the PlayStation Store can follow these steps: Switch on your PlayStation 5. Sign in using the PlayStation account used to purchase GTA 6. Open the Game Library. Find Grand Theft Auto VI in your purchased games. Open the game page and select the download option. Allow the game to download and install. Keep enough free storage space on your console.

Important: If you want the game to download automatically, enable automatic downloads on your PS5. Your console should be powered on or in Rest Mode for the download to take place. How to Pre-Load GTA 6 on Xbox Series X|S? Xbox players who have pre-ordered the game can also download it before launch. Follow these steps: Switch on your Xbox Series X or Series S. Sign in using the Microsoft account used to purchase the game. Open your games library or the GTA 6 store page. Find Grand Theft Auto VI. Select the download or pre-install option, if available. Allow the download to finish before launch day. Players should also keep automatic updates enabled. Xbox users can keep their console in Sleep mode to support automatic downloads. GTA 6 Storage Requirements: How Much Space Is Needed? Storage is one of the most important things players should check before downloading GTA 6.

According to Rockstar Games' official support page, Grand Theft Auto VI requires up to 212 GB of available storage space, depending on the device. This means players should check their console storage before starting the download. Details Storage Requirement GTA 6 Pre-Load / Installation Space Up to 212 GB Recommended Preparation Keep at least 212 GB free Platforms PS5 and Xbox Series X|S How to Free Up Storage Space on PS5? If your PS5 does not have enough free space, you can: Delete games that you no longer play.

Remove old game recordings and screenshots.

Delete unwanted applications.

Move supported games to an external USB drive.

Check your console storage before starting the GTA 6 download. Remember: The 212 GB figure is the official available-space requirement. Players should not assume that every future update will fit within the same amount of space.

What Is GTA 6 About? Story, Characters and Location Grand Theft Auto VI is the next major game in Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto series. The story takes place in Vice City, located in the fictional US state of Leonida. The game follows two main characters, Jason and Lucia. According to Rockstar Games, both characters find themselves in a difficult situation after an easy money-making plan goes wrong. They become involved in a criminal conspiracy that spreads across Leonida. Key Details About GTA 6 Feature Details Main Characters Jason and Lucia Main Location Vice City Fictional State Leonida Game Type Open-world action-adventure Story Mode Single-player Developer Rockstar Games Publisher Rockstar Games Is GTA 6 a Single-Player or Multiplayer Game?

Rockstar Games has described GTA 6 as a single-player experience. This means players can enjoy the main story by controlling the characters and exploring the game world on their own. The official PlayStation listing also mentions one player and offline play support. However, players should not confuse this with GTA Online. Rockstar has not confirmed a GTA 6 multiplayer release date or detailed its online plans in the cited launch information. Will GTA 6 Be Available on PC? No PC version has been announced for the November 19, 2026 launch. Rockstar Games has listed PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S as the supported platforms for the game. PC players will have to wait for an official announcement from Rockstar Games. There is no confirmed PC release date at present. Players should avoid believing unofficial PC launch dates until the company makes an announcement.