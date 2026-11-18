JEE Main 2027 Physics Syllabus :Download PDF, Chapter-Wise Topics, And Other Details
JEE Main 2027 Physics Syllabus: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the JEE Main 2027 Physics Syllabus on jeemain.nta.nic.in. Divided into 20 units covering Class 11 and 12 Mechanics, Electromagnetism, Optics, Modern Physics, and Experimental Skills, the Physics section carries 100 marks across 25 questions. Check the complete unit-wise topics, weightage, and official PDF link below.
JEE Main 2027 Physics Syllabus: JEE Main 2027 Physics Syllabus by the National Testing Agency (NTA) has been officially announced by the exam conducting body through its official exam portal website jeemain.nta.nic.in. The NTA Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) Syllabus is carefully crafted based on the rationalized NCERT Class 11 & 12 Physics syllabus and consists of 20 units where there are 19 units that contain theoretical content, along with 20th unit that is named Experimental Skills. Significantly, the National Testing Agency has not made any additional deletions beyond the last year syllabus; thus, topics such as Communication Systems are not included in the updatedQ2027 syllabus.
In the Paper 1 of JEE Main 2027 examination, 100 marks have been allocated to the Physics section through 25 questions including Section A (20 MCQs) and Section B (5 Numerical Value type), with 4 marks per question being awarded and 1 mark being deducted for wrong answers. Hence, looking at the complete unit-wise syllabus well in advance helps engineering aspirants to focus on important chapters from Mechanics, Electrodynamics, Optics, Thermodynamics, and Modern Physics.
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JEE Main 2027 Physics Syllabus: Key Highlights
Below are the key highlights related to the JEE Main 2027 syllabus:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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National Testing Agency (NTA)
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Exam Name
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Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2027 -Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.)
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Total Physics Units
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20 Units (19 Theoretical Units + Unit 20: Experimental Skills)
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Syllabus Alignment
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Rationalized NCERT Class 11 and Class 12 Physics Curriculum
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Deleted Topic Status
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Communication Systems remains excluded (no additional deletions)
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Total Questions in Physics
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25 Questions (Section A: 20 MCQs | Section B: 5 Numerical Value Questions)
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Total Marks in Physics
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100 Marks (Out of 300 Total Marks in Paper 1)
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Marking Scheme
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+4 Marks for each correct answer; −1 Mark for each incorrect answer
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Exam Mode & Duration
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Computer-Based Test (CBT) | 3 Hours (180 Minutes)
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Official Website
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jeemain.nta.nic.in
Download The JEE Main 2027 Physics Syllabus
The candidates appearing in the engineering entrance examination can easily download the Physics syllabus PDF for JEE Main 2027 on the official website of NTA, jeemain.nta.nic.in. By checking out the entire syllabus, the candidates would be able to get all the twenty units listed in the syllabus including the theories and experimental skills of class 11th and 12th included.
Download: JEE Main 2027 Physics Syllabus PDF
JEE Main 2027 Physics Syllabus: Chapter-Wise Topics
Below mentioned are the JEE Main 2027 Physics Syllabus chapter wise topics:
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Unit No.
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Unit Name
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Chapter-Wise Topics & Subtopics
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Unit 1
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Units and Measurements
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Units of measurements, System of units, SI units, fundamental and derived units, least count, significant figures, errors in measurements, dimensions of physical quantities, dimensional analysis and its applications.
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Unit 2
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Kinematics
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Frame of reference, motion in a straight line, position-time and velocity-time graphs, uniform and non-uniform motion, uniformly accelerated motion, scalars and vectors, vector addition and subtraction, scalar and vector products, unit vector, resolution of a vector, relative velocity, motion in a plane, projectile motion, uniform circular motion.
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Unit 3
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Laws of Motion
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Force and inertia, Newton’s First, Second, and Third Laws of motion, momentum, impulse, law of conservation of linear momentum and its applications, equilibrium of concurrent forces, static and kinetic friction, laws of friction, rolling friction, dynamics of uniform circular motion, centripetal force and its applications (vehicle on a level circular road and banked road).
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Unit 4
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Work, Energy and Power
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Work done by a constant and a variable force, kinetic and potential energies, work-energy theorem, power, potential energy of a spring, conservation of mechanical energy, conservative and non-conservative forces, motion in a vertical circle, elastic and inelastic collisions in one and two dimensions.
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Unit 5
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Rotational Motion
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Centre of mass of a two-particle system and a rigid body, basic concepts of rotational motion, moment of a force, torque, angular momentum, conservation of angular momentum and its applications, moment of inertia, radius of gyration, values of moments of inertia for simple geometrical objects, parallel and perpendicular axes theorems and their applications, equilibrium of rigid bodies, rigid body rotation and equations of rotational motion, comparison of linear and rotational motions.
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Unit 6
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Gravitation
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Universal law of gravitation, acceleration due to gravity and its variation with altitude and depth, Kepler’s laws of planetary motion, gravitational potential energy and gravitational potential, escape velocity, motion of a satellite, orbital velocity, time period, and energy of a satellite.
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Unit 7
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Properties of Solids and Liquids
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Elastic behaviour, stress-strain relationship, Hooke’s Law, Young’s modulus, bulk modulus, modulus of rigidity; pressure due to a fluid column, Pascal’s law and its applications, effect of gravity on fluid pressure; viscosity, Stokes’ law, terminal velocity, streamline and turbulent flow, critical velocity, Bernoulli’s principle and its applications; surface energy and surface tension, angle of contact, excess pressure across a curved surface, capillary rise; heat, temperature, thermal expansion, specific heat capacity, calorimetry, change of state, latent heat, heat transfer (conduction, convection, and radiation).
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Unit 8
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Thermodynamics
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Thermal equilibrium and the concept of temperature, Zeroth Law of Thermodynamics, heat, work and internal energy, First Law of Thermodynamics, isothermal and adiabatic processes, Second Law of Thermodynamics (reversible and irreversible processes).
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Unit 9
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Kinetic Theory of Gases
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Equation of state of a perfect gas, work done on compressing a gas, kinetic theory of gases — assumptions, concept of pressure, kinetic interpretation of temperature, RMS speed of gas molecules, degrees of freedom, law of equipartition of energy and applications to specific heat capacities of gases, mean free path, Avogadro’s number.
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Unit 10
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Oscillations and Waves
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Oscillations and periodic motion (time period, frequency, displacement as a function of time, periodic functions), Simple Harmonic Motion (SHM) and its equation, phase, oscillations of a spring (restoring force and force constant), energy in SHM (kinetic and potential energies), simple pendulum (derivation of expression for its time period); wave motion, longitudinal and transverse waves, speed of travelling wave, displacement relation for a progressive wave, principle of superposition of waves, reflection of waves, standing waves in strings and organ pipes, fundamental mode and harmonics, beats.
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Unit 11
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Electrostatics
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Electric charges, conservation of charge, Coulomb’s law, forces between multiple charges, superposition principle, continuous charge distribution; electric field, electric field due to a point charge, electric field lines, electric dipole, electric field due to a dipole, torque on a dipole in a uniform electric field; electric flux, Gauss’s law and its applications (infinitely long uniformly charged straight wire, uniformly charged infinite plane sheet, uniformly charged thin spherical shell); electric potential and potential difference, electric potential due to a point charge, dipole, and system of charges, equipotential surfaces, electrical potential energy of a system of two point charges and of an electric dipole in an electrostatic field; conductors and insulators, dielectrics and electric polarization, capacitors and capacitance, combination of capacitors in series and parallel, capacitance of a parallel plate capacitor with and without dielectric medium, energy stored in a capacitor.
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Unit 12
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Current Electricity
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Electric current, drift velocity, mobility and their relation with electric current, Ohm’s law, electrical resistance,
V-
I characteristics (linear and non-linear), electrical energy and power, electrical resistivity and conductivity, temperature dependence of resistance; internal resistance, potential difference and emf of a cell, combination of cells in series and parallel; Kirchhoff’s laws and their applications, Wheatstone bridge, Metre Bridge.
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Unit 13
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Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism
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Biot-Savart law and its application to current-carrying circular loop, Ampere’s law and its applications to infinitely long straight wire and straight solenoid, force on a moving charge in uniform magnetic and electric fields, force on a current-carrying conductor in a uniform magnetic field, force between two parallel current-carrying conductors (definition of ampere), torque experienced by a current loop in a uniform magnetic field, moving coil galvanometer (current sensitivity and conversion to ammeter and voltmeter); current loop as a magnetic dipole and its magnetic dipole moment, bar magnet as an equivalent solenoid, magnetic field lines, magnetic field due to a magnetic dipole along its axis and perpendicular to its axis, torque on a magnetic dipole in a uniform magnetic field, para-, dia-, and ferromagnetic substances with examples, effect of temperature on magnetic properties.
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Unit 14
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Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents
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Electromagnetic induction, Faraday’s law, induced emf and current, Lenz’s Law, Eddy currents, self and mutual inductance; alternating currents, peak and RMS value of alternating current/voltage, reactance and impedance, LCR series circuit, resonance, power in AC circuits, wattless current, AC generator and transformer.
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Unit 15
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Electromagnetic Waves
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Displacement current, electromagnetic waves and their characteristics, transverse nature of electromagnetic waves, electromagnetic spectrum (radio waves, microwaves, infrared, visible, ultraviolet, X-rays, gamma rays), applications of e.m. waves.
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Unit 16
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Optics
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Ray Optics: Reflection of light, spherical mirrors, mirror formula, refraction of light at plane and spherical surfaces, thin lens formula and lens maker formula, total internal reflection and its applications, magnification, power of a lens, combination of thin lenses in contact, refraction of light through a prism, microscope and astronomical telescope (reflecting and refracting) and their magnifying powers.
Wave Optics: Wavefront and Huygens’ principle, laws of reflection and refraction using Huygens’ principle, interference, Young’s double-slit experiment and expression for fringe width, coherent sources and sustained interference of light, diffraction due to a single slit, width of central maximum, polarization, plane-polarized light, Brewster’s law, uses of plane-polarized light and Polaroid.
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Unit 17
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Dual Nature of Matter and Radiation
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Dual nature of radiation, Photoelectric effect, Hertz and Lenard’s observations, Einstein’s photoelectric equation, particle nature of light, matter waves (wave nature of particle, de-Broglie relation).
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Unit 18
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Atoms and Nuclei
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Alpha-particle scattering experiment, Rutherford’s model of atom, Bohr model, energy levels, hydrogen spectrum; composition and size of nucleus, atomic masses, mass-energy relation, mass defect, binding energy per nucleon and its variation with mass number, nuclear fission and fusion.
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Unit 19
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Electronic Devices
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Semiconductors, semiconductor diode (
I-
V characteristics in forward and reverse bias), diode as a rectifier,
I-
V characteristics of LED, photodiode, solar cell, and Zener diode (Zener diode as a voltage regulator), logic gates (OR, AND, NOT, NAND, and NOR).
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Unit 20
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Experimental Skills
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Familiarity with basic approach and observations of 18 core Physics experiments: Vernier Calipers, Screw Gauge, Simple Pendulum, Metre Scale (principle of moments), Young’s Modulus, Surface Tension (capillary rise), Coefficient of Viscosity (terminal velocity), Speed of Sound (resonance tube), Specific Heat Capacity (method of mixtures), Resistivity using Metre Bridge, Resistance using Ohm’s Law, Galvanometer (half-deflection method), Focal Length (convex mirror, concave mirror, convex lens), Triangular Prism (angle of deviation), Refractive Index of glass slab (travelling microscope), p-n Junction Diode characteristics, Zener Diode reverse breakdown, and Identification of diode, LED, resistor, and capacitor.
JEE Main Physics Exam Pattern 2027
The JEE Main 2027 physics section is worth 100 marks and consists of 25 questions. The section is divided into two parts; section A has 20 MCQs, whereas section B has 5 numerical value questions. 4 marks are awarded for each correct question, and 1 mark is deducted for each incorrect question.
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Particulars
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Details
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Subject
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Physics
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Section A
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20 multiple choice questions
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Section B
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5 numerical value questions (all compulsory)
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Total questions
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25
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Marks per correct answer
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+4
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Negative marking
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1 for every wrong answer (both sections)
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Unattempted questions
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0 marks
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Total marks for Physics
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100
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Paper 1 total
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75 questions, 300 marks
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Duration
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3 hours (180 minutes)
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Mode of exam
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Computer-based test
Also Read: JEE Main 2027 Eligibility Criteria
How to Prepare for JEE Main 2027 Physics?
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Study the NCERT Physics books of Class 11 and 12 well to strengthen your basics.
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Give preference to those topics which have weightage, for example Optics, Electrostatics, Modern Physics, Current Electricity, etc.
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Solve JEE Main question papers of previous years to learn about the numerical pattern that repeats every year.
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Do one Numerical Value Question daily to increase your speed as well as accuracy in solving questions.
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Learn Unit 20 Experimental Skills very well and practice with Vernier Calipers and errors.
Also Read: JEE Main 2027 Chemistry Syllabus
JEE Main 2026 Last 30 Days Study Plan
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