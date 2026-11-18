Unit No. Unit Name Chapter-Wise Topics & Subtopics

Unit 1 Units and Measurements Units of measurements, System of units, SI units, fundamental and derived units, least count, significant figures, errors in measurements, dimensions of physical quantities, dimensional analysis and its applications.

Unit 2 Kinematics Frame of reference, motion in a straight line, position-time and velocity-time graphs, uniform and non-uniform motion, uniformly accelerated motion, scalars and vectors, vector addition and subtraction, scalar and vector products, unit vector, resolution of a vector, relative velocity, motion in a plane, projectile motion, uniform circular motion.

Unit 3 Laws of Motion Force and inertia, Newton’s First, Second, and Third Laws of motion, momentum, impulse, law of conservation of linear momentum and its applications, equilibrium of concurrent forces, static and kinetic friction, laws of friction, rolling friction, dynamics of uniform circular motion, centripetal force and its applications (vehicle on a level circular road and banked road).

Unit 4 Work, Energy and Power Work done by a constant and a variable force, kinetic and potential energies, work-energy theorem, power, potential energy of a spring, conservation of mechanical energy, conservative and non-conservative forces, motion in a vertical circle, elastic and inelastic collisions in one and two dimensions.

Unit 5 Rotational Motion Centre of mass of a two-particle system and a rigid body, basic concepts of rotational motion, moment of a force, torque, angular momentum, conservation of angular momentum and its applications, moment of inertia, radius of gyration, values of moments of inertia for simple geometrical objects, parallel and perpendicular axes theorems and their applications, equilibrium of rigid bodies, rigid body rotation and equations of rotational motion, comparison of linear and rotational motions.

Unit 6 Gravitation Universal law of gravitation, acceleration due to gravity and its variation with altitude and depth, Kepler’s laws of planetary motion, gravitational potential energy and gravitational potential, escape velocity, motion of a satellite, orbital velocity, time period, and energy of a satellite.

Unit 7 Properties of Solids and Liquids Elastic behaviour, stress-strain relationship, Hooke’s Law, Young’s modulus, bulk modulus, modulus of rigidity; pressure due to a fluid column, Pascal’s law and its applications, effect of gravity on fluid pressure; viscosity, Stokes’ law, terminal velocity, streamline and turbulent flow, critical velocity, Bernoulli’s principle and its applications; surface energy and surface tension, angle of contact, excess pressure across a curved surface, capillary rise; heat, temperature, thermal expansion, specific heat capacity, calorimetry, change of state, latent heat, heat transfer (conduction, convection, and radiation).

Unit 8 Thermodynamics Thermal equilibrium and the concept of temperature, Zeroth Law of Thermodynamics, heat, work and internal energy, First Law of Thermodynamics, isothermal and adiabatic processes, Second Law of Thermodynamics (reversible and irreversible processes).

Unit 9 Kinetic Theory of Gases Equation of state of a perfect gas, work done on compressing a gas, kinetic theory of gases — assumptions, concept of pressure, kinetic interpretation of temperature, RMS speed of gas molecules, degrees of freedom, law of equipartition of energy and applications to specific heat capacities of gases, mean free path, Avogadro’s number.

Unit 10 Oscillations and Waves Oscillations and periodic motion (time period, frequency, displacement as a function of time, periodic functions), Simple Harmonic Motion (SHM) and its equation, phase, oscillations of a spring (restoring force and force constant), energy in SHM (kinetic and potential energies), simple pendulum (derivation of expression for its time period); wave motion, longitudinal and transverse waves, speed of travelling wave, displacement relation for a progressive wave, principle of superposition of waves, reflection of waves, standing waves in strings and organ pipes, fundamental mode and harmonics, beats.

Unit 11 Electrostatics Electric charges, conservation of charge, Coulomb’s law, forces between multiple charges, superposition principle, continuous charge distribution; electric field, electric field due to a point charge, electric field lines, electric dipole, electric field due to a dipole, torque on a dipole in a uniform electric field; electric flux, Gauss’s law and its applications (infinitely long uniformly charged straight wire, uniformly charged infinite plane sheet, uniformly charged thin spherical shell); electric potential and potential difference, electric potential due to a point charge, dipole, and system of charges, equipotential surfaces, electrical potential energy of a system of two point charges and of an electric dipole in an electrostatic field; conductors and insulators, dielectrics and electric polarization, capacitors and capacitance, combination of capacitors in series and parallel, capacitance of a parallel plate capacitor with and without dielectric medium, energy stored in a capacitor.

Unit 12 Current Electricity Electric current, drift velocity, mobility and their relation with electric current, Ohm’s law, electrical resistance, V- I characteristics (linear and non-linear), electrical energy and power, electrical resistivity and conductivity, temperature dependence of resistance; internal resistance, potential difference and emf of a cell, combination of cells in series and parallel; Kirchhoff’s laws and their applications, Wheatstone bridge, Metre Bridge.

Unit 13 Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism Biot-Savart law and its application to current-carrying circular loop, Ampere’s law and its applications to infinitely long straight wire and straight solenoid, force on a moving charge in uniform magnetic and electric fields, force on a current-carrying conductor in a uniform magnetic field, force between two parallel current-carrying conductors (definition of ampere), torque experienced by a current loop in a uniform magnetic field, moving coil galvanometer (current sensitivity and conversion to ammeter and voltmeter); current loop as a magnetic dipole and its magnetic dipole moment, bar magnet as an equivalent solenoid, magnetic field lines, magnetic field due to a magnetic dipole along its axis and perpendicular to its axis, torque on a magnetic dipole in a uniform magnetic field, para-, dia-, and ferromagnetic substances with examples, effect of temperature on magnetic properties.

Unit 14 Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents Electromagnetic induction, Faraday’s law, induced emf and current, Lenz’s Law, Eddy currents, self and mutual inductance; alternating currents, peak and RMS value of alternating current/voltage, reactance and impedance, LCR series circuit, resonance, power in AC circuits, wattless current, AC generator and transformer.

Unit 15 Electromagnetic Waves Displacement current, electromagnetic waves and their characteristics, transverse nature of electromagnetic waves, electromagnetic spectrum (radio waves, microwaves, infrared, visible, ultraviolet, X-rays, gamma rays), applications of e.m. waves.

Unit 16 Optics Ray Optics: Reflection of light, spherical mirrors, mirror formula, refraction of light at plane and spherical surfaces, thin lens formula and lens maker formula, total internal reflection and its applications, magnification, power of a lens, combination of thin lenses in contact, refraction of light through a prism, microscope and astronomical telescope (reflecting and refracting) and their magnifying powers.

Wave Optics: Wavefront and Huygens’ principle, laws of reflection and refraction using Huygens’ principle, interference, Young’s double-slit experiment and expression for fringe width, coherent sources and sustained interference of light, diffraction due to a single slit, width of central maximum, polarization, plane-polarized light, Brewster’s law, uses of plane-polarized light and Polaroid.

Unit 17 Dual Nature of Matter and Radiation Dual nature of radiation, Photoelectric effect, Hertz and Lenard’s observations, Einstein’s photoelectric equation, particle nature of light, matter waves (wave nature of particle, de-Broglie relation).

Unit 18 Atoms and Nuclei Alpha-particle scattering experiment, Rutherford’s model of atom, Bohr model, energy levels, hydrogen spectrum; composition and size of nucleus, atomic masses, mass-energy relation, mass defect, binding energy per nucleon and its variation with mass number, nuclear fission and fusion.

Unit 19 Electronic Devices Semiconductors, semiconductor diode ( I- V characteristics in forward and reverse bias), diode as a rectifier, I- V characteristics of LED, photodiode, solar cell, and Zener diode (Zener diode as a voltage regulator), logic gates (OR, AND, NOT, NAND, and NOR).