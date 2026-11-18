All About Raj Shamani: The Indian influencer community has grown by leaps and bounds over the past five years, especially after the COVID-19 lockdown. During this time, several creators started small and gradually built their own identities. One name that stands out is Raj Shamani. From selling dishwashing liquid door-to-door in Indore to becoming one of India's popular entrepreneurs and digital creators, his journey has come a long way. In November 2026, his podcast, Figuring Out with Raj Shamani, crossed 22 million YouTube subscribers. Now, why is this achievement special? His show surpassed international podcasts hosted by Steven Bartlett and Joe Rogan, becoming the world's most-subscribed podcast on YouTube. This milestone has brought his journey, business ventures and growing influence in the global creator economy into the spotlight.

From starting a business at just 16 to interviewing world leaders, Shamani's story is a mix of ambition, business skills and smart decisions. Let's get inspired! Who Is Raj Shamani? Born on July 29, 1997, in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Raj Shamani is an Indian entrepreneur, podcaster, author, angel investor and motivational speaker. He is best known for hosting Figuring Out with Raj Shamani, a podcast that brings conversations about business, finance, technology and personal growth to millions of viewers. An alumnus of Emerald International School and Prestige Institute of Management, Shamani's entrepreneurial journey began at just 16. When his father faced health problems, he stepped into the family business, gaining early experience in sales, manufacturing and entrepreneurship. Little did he know that this would be the beginning of a much bigger journey.

Figuring Out Podcast: How Raj Shamani Became a Global Name Launched in 2021, Figuring Out with Raj Shamani started in a small room in Indore, but the podcast soon found a much bigger audience. That became the game-changer for Shamani. The podcast features conversations with global personalities, including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, French President Emmanuel Macron and actor Aamir Khan. Not just them, the list goes on. Interestingly, he has also hosted several globally known personalities, including Vijay Mallya and many others. The range of guests he started inviting soon grabbed the spotlight. In November 2026, it crossed 22 million YouTube subscribers, overtaking The Diary of a CEO and The Joe Rogan Experience to become the platform's most-subscribed podcast. With approximately eight million subscribers added in 2026, Shamani has turned a small-room recording setup into a global media platform.

Raj Shamani's Early Life And Entrepreneurial Journey A Difficult Beginning (2013): Shamani's entrepreneurial journey began when his father experienced a serious health setback, creating financial difficulties for the family.

First Business at 16: With a borrowed ₹10,000, Raj started manufacturing and selling a dishwashing liquid called Jadugar Drop. He initially made the product himself and went door-to-door, approaching local shopkeepers to sell it.

Shamani Industries (2015): He later combined his venture with his father's chemical trading business, leading to the formation of Shamani Industries, which operates in the household cleaning products segment.

Learning Business Early: His initial experience taught him the basics of manufacturing, sales, distribution and business management, skills that would prove useful in his future entrepreneurial ventures.

Building Beyond Business: What began as a small dishwashing liquid venture eventually became the foundation for his journey into entrepreneurship, content creation and digital media.

Raj Shamani's Business Ventures and Investments Beyond podcasting, Raj Shamani has expanded his entrepreneurial interests across multiple sectors. Here is a look at his key business ventures and investments: Business/Venture Description Shamani Industries His family's business, which he joined as a teenager and helped develop in the household cleaning products segment. House of X A venture co-founded by Shamani that helps digital creators develop and launch their own consumer brands. Figuring Out Media His media venture, focused on podcast production, content distribution and commercial partnerships. Angel Investments He has invested in early-stage startups, particularly in consumer businesses and India's growing startup ecosystem. Blanko A fragrance brand launched in partnership with singer King, marking his entry into the perfume market.