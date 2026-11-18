The Odisha School and Mass Education Department has revised the annual examination pattern for Class 5 and Class 8 students for the 2026-27 academic session. The revised assessment system will place greater emphasis on students’ understanding of subjects and their ability to apply concepts. According to the revised guidelines issued through a resolution dated November 15, the weightage of the annual examination for Class 5 has been increased from 40 per cent to 50 per cent. The question paper pattern for Class 8 has also been changed to give more importance to conceptual understanding. Odisha Class 5, 8 Exam Pattern 2026-27: What’s New? Under the revised assessment system, both Class 5 and Class 8 students will have 50 per cent weightage for internal assessment and 50 per cent for the annual examination.

Earlier, Class 5 students had 60 per cent weightage for internal assessment and 40 per cent for the annual examination. The new arrangement brings the assessment structure in line with the 50:50 pattern already followed for Class 8. The internal assessment will carry 50 marks, divided equally between formative assessment and teacher observation, with 25 marks allocated to each. Changes in Class 8 Question Paper Pattern The department has also revised the distribution of questions in Class 8 examinations. The new pattern will focus more on conceptual understanding rather than only testing students’ knowledge. The revised distribution is as follows: Question Category Earlier Weightage New Weightage Knowledge 30 per cent 20 per cent Understanding 40 per cent 50 per cent Application and Higher-Order Thinking 30 per cent 30 per cent

For Class 5, the distribution of questions will remain unchanged, with 30 per cent allocated to knowledge, 40 per cent to understanding and 30 per cent to application-based and higher-order thinking questions. Class 5 and 8 Annual Exam Marks Distribution The annual examination structure will also differ slightly for the two classes. Class 5: The annual examination will carry 50 marks, including 10 marks for the oral test and 40 marks for the written examination.

Class 8: Students will appear for a written examination carrying 50 marks. The syllabus coverage will also be different. Class 5 annual examination questions will cover the content taught after Term-I. For Class 8, 30 per cent of the questions will be based on lessons covered before Term-I, while the remaining 70 per cent will come from the syllabus taught after Term-I.