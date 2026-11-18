The Telangana Open School Society (TOSS), Hyderabad, has officially declared the results for the SSC (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) Public Exams of October 2026 today, November 18, 2026. Students who appeared for the October 11 to October 17, 2026 exam can now check their qualifying status and download their provisional marks memo online through the official website at telanganaopenschool.org.

TOSS SSC and Intermediate October 2026 Results Direct Link

Students who appeared for the Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) October 2026 exam can check their results online on the official website. The results have been released for the SSC and Intermediate classes on telanganaopenschool.org. Students can download their results using the admission number or hall ticket number on the official website. Given below is the direct link for the candidates to check their TOSS SSC and Intermediate Result 2026:-