TOSS SSC, Intermediate October 2026 Results Out: Check Direct Link and Download Marks Memo
TOSS has released the SSC and Intermediate October 2026 results on November 18. Check the direct result link and marks memo details.
Key Points
- Telangana Open School Society TOSS declared SSC and Inter results on November 18, 2026.
- Results are for SSC and Inter Public Exams held from October 11 to 17, 2026.
- Students can check their results online at telanganaopenschool.org.
The Telangana Open School Society (TOSS), Hyderabad, has officially declared the results for the SSC (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) Public Exams of October 2026 today, November 18, 2026. Students who appeared for the October 11 to October 17, 2026 exam can now check their qualifying status and download their provisional marks memo online through the official website at telanganaopenschool.org.
TOSS SSC and Intermediate October 2026 Results Direct Link
Students who appeared for the Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) October 2026 exam can check their results online on the official website. The results have been released for the SSC and Intermediate classes on telanganaopenschool.org. Students can download their results using the admission number or hall ticket number on the official website. Given below is the direct link for the candidates to check their TOSS SSC and Intermediate Result 2026:-
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TOSS SSC October 2026 Result
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TOSS Intermediate October 2026 Result
TOSS SSC and Intermediate October 2026 Results Key Highlights
Given below are some of the important key highlights of the TOSS SSC and Intermediate October 2026 results:-
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Telangana Open School Society (TOSS), Hyderabad
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Exams Covered
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SSC (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12)- October Session 2026
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Theory Exam Date
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October 11 to 17, 2026
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Result Declaration Date
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November 18, 2026
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Login Credentials
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Admission Number or Roll Number
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Official Website
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telanganaopenschool.org
How to Check TOSS October 2026 Results and Download Marks Memo?
Given below are the simple steps that the candidates can follow to check and download the TOSS October 2026 result marks memo from the official website:-
- Go to the official website of the TOSS website, i.e., telanganaopenschool.org.
- Look for the ‘Results’ or ‘Latest News or Announcements’ section on the homepage.
- Click on the active link for ‘Results of SSC (TOSS) Public Examinations October 2026’ or ‘Results of Intermediate (TOSS) Public Examination October 2026’.
- Enter the admission number or roll number in the login field and click Submit.
- The subject-wise marks, grade or result status, and overall score will appear on the screen.
- Download and print a copy of the provisional marks memo for admission and record purposes.
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Important Points for Students of TOSS 2026
Students are advised to carefully check their name, roll number, district code, and subject marks on the downloaded scorecard to ensure that there is no discrepancy in the Memorandum of Marks. If any error is found, it must be reported to the TOSS Director through the study centre coordinator within 10 days of result declaration. Candidates who are dissatisfied with their scores can apply online for recounting or re-verification or photocopy of answer scripts through telanganaopenschool.org or Mee Seva centres once the official schedule starts.
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Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.