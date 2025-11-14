CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Previous Year Question Papers: Download Last 5 Year Papers

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry: For students aiming to conquer the CBSE Class 12 Chemistry 2026 board examination, incorporating Previous Year Question Papers (PYQ) into your study plan is an essential, high-impact strategy. This comprehensive compilation of authentic exam questions from the last five years or more serves as your perfect preparation blueprint, giving you critical insights into the CBSE Class 12 Chemistry syllabus's most crucial concepts, important reactions, key mechanisms, and the application of numerical formulas.
Systematic practice with these past papers doesn't just refine your conceptual clarity and bolster your problem-solving efficiency; it also simulates the official exam environment. Use these resources to master the official paper pattern, pinpoint high-scoring units like Electrochemistry and Organic Chemistry, and cultivate the exam readiness needed to secure top scores.
CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Previous Year Question Paper
This table provides direct download links for CBSE Class 12 Chemistry previous year question papers, categorized by year. This resource is essential for students to practice with authentic exam questions, understand the examination pattern, and gauge the types of questions asked over the past five years.
CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Question Paper
Download PDF
CBSE Class 12th Chemistry Previous Year Question Paper 2025
CBSE Class 12th Chemistry Previous Year Question Paper 2024
CBSE Class 12th Chemistry Previous Year Question Paper 2023
CBSE Class 12th Chemistry Previous Year Question Paper 2022
CBSE Class 12th Chemistry Previous Year Question Paper 2021 (Exam not conducted due to Covid-19 Pandemic)
Download PDF
CBSE Class 12th Chemistry Previous Year Question Paper 2020
CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Exam Pattern 2026
The CBSE Class 12 Chemistry paper for the 2025–26 board exams will maintain the same structure and exam pattern as previous years, applying uniformly. There are no changes expected.
Unit
Unit Name
Weightage (In Terms of Marks)
Unit I
Solutions
7
Unit III
Electrochemistry
9
Unit IV
Chemical Kinetics
7
Unit VIII
D And F Block Elements
7
Unit IX
Coordination Compounds
7
Unit X
Haloalkanes And Haloarenes
6
Unit XI
Alcohols, Phenols And Ethers
6
Unit XII
Aldehydes, Ketones And Carboxylic Acids
8
Unit XIII
Amines
6
Unit XIV
Biomolecules
7
Total Marks (Theory)
70
Total Marks (Internal Assessment)
30
Grand Total
100
