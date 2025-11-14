Happy Children's Day Wishes, Quotes
CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Previous Year Question Papers: Download Last 5 Year Papers

By Apeksha Agarwal
Nov 14, 2025, 11:34 IST

Check here for CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Previous Year Question Papers to understand exam patterns, important topics & improve scores. Download Chemistry PDF and boost your board exam preparation.

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry: For students aiming to conquer the CBSE Class 12 Chemistry 2026 board examination, incorporating Previous Year Question Papers (PYQ) into your study plan is an essential, high-impact strategy. This comprehensive compilation of authentic exam questions from the last five years or more serves as your perfect preparation blueprint, giving you critical insights into the CBSE Class 12 Chemistry syllabus's most crucial concepts, important reactions, key mechanisms, and the application of numerical formulas. 

Systematic practice with these past papers doesn't just refine your conceptual clarity and bolster your problem-solving efficiency; it also simulates the official exam environment. Use these resources to master the official paper pattern, pinpoint high-scoring units like Electrochemistry and Organic Chemistry, and cultivate the exam readiness needed to secure top scores.

CHECK:CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2026

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Previous Year Question Paper

This table provides direct download links for CBSE Class 12 Chemistry previous year question papers, categorized by year. This resource is essential for students to practice with authentic exam questions, understand the examination pattern, and gauge the types of questions asked over the past five years.

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Question Paper

Download PDF

CBSE Class 12th Chemistry Previous Year Question Paper 2025

Download PDF

CBSE Class 12th Chemistry Previous Year Question Paper 2024

Download PDF

CBSE Class 12th Chemistry Previous Year Question Paper 2023

Download PDF

CBSE Class 12th Chemistry Previous Year Question Paper 2022

Download PDF

CBSE Class 12th Chemistry Previous Year Question Paper 2021 (Exam not conducted due to Covid-19 Pandemic) 

Download PDF

CBSE Class 12th Chemistry Previous Year Question Paper 2020

Download PDF

CHECK:CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Exam Pattern 2026

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Exam Pattern 2026

The CBSE Class 12 Chemistry paper for the 2025–26 board exams will maintain the same structure and exam pattern as previous years, applying uniformly. There are no changes expected.

Unit

Unit Name

Weightage (In Terms of Marks)

Unit I

Solutions

7

Unit III

Electrochemistry

9

Unit IV

Chemical Kinetics

7

Unit VIII

D And F Block Elements

7

Unit IX

Coordination Compounds

7

Unit X

Haloalkanes And Haloarenes

6

Unit XI

Alcohols, Phenols And Ethers

6

Unit XII

Aldehydes, Ketones And Carboxylic Acids

8

Unit XIII

Amines

6

Unit XIV

Biomolecules

7

Total Marks (Theory)

70

Total Marks (Internal Assessment)

30

Grand Total

100

