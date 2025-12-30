MPSC Group C Exam Pattern 2025: Check Pattern and Marking Scheme Here

Bihar Police Driver Result 2025
Dec 30, 2025, 19:19 IST

The MPSC Group C Prelims 2025 exam will be held on January 11, 2026. The prelims exam consists of 100 questions from topics like History, Geography, Economy, Current Affairs, Political Science, etc. Check the MPSC Group C Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme.

MPSC Group C Exam Pattern
MPSC Group C Exam Pattern

MPSC Group C Exam Pattern 2025: The Maharashtra Group-C Services Combined Preliminary Examination 2025 will take place on January 11, 2026. Candidates who are planning to appear in the exam should check the MPSC Group C exam pattern. This will improve their familiarity with exam requirements and help them avoid any last-minute surprises. The MPSC Group C prelims are a general aptitude test. It consists of 100 objective-type questions worth 100 marks. Scroll down to find the latest MPSC Group C exam pattern and marking scheme on this page.

MPSC Group C Exam Pattern 2025

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission aims to fill 938 vacancies for the Group C services. This includes posts like Industry Inspector, Technical Assistant, Tax Assistant, and Clerk Typist. The written exam has two stages: prelims and mains. As the exam is near, candidates should analyse the MPSC Group C exam pattern outlined by the authorities. It provides insights into question type, maximum marks, total questions, marking scheme, and other details. The MPSC Group C Prelims exam carries 100 marks, while the mains exam will be conducted for 400 marks. There will be negative marking for wrong answers in both phases. Thus, candidates should refrain from guesswork to avoid losing marks in the MPSC Group C exam.

MPSC Group C Exam Pattern 2025 Overview

Candidates should review the MPSC Group C exam pattern for prelims and mains. It helps them understand the distribution of marks and the scoring system. Here is the overview of the paper pattern for the MPSC Group C recruitment:

Particular

Details

Exam Conducting Body

Maharashtra Public Service Commission

Exam Name

Group-C Services Combined Examination 2025

Vacancies

938

Post Name

Industry Inspector, Technical Assistant, Tax Assistant, and Clerk Typist

Selection Process

Prelims & Mains

Maximum Marks

Prelims: 100

Mains: 400

Negative Marking

Yes

MPSC Group C Prelims Exam Pattern 2025

The preliminary exam is the first stage of the MPSC Group C selection process. It is a general aptitude test that carries a total of 100 objective-type questions. The maximum marks shall be 100. The medium of the question paper shall be Marathi and English. The exam duration shall be 60 minutes. Given below is the MPSC Group C prelims exam pattern for reference purposes.

Subject

Number of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

History

Geography

Economy

Current Affairs

Political Science

General Science

Arithmetic

Intelligence Test

100

100

60 minutes

MPSC Group C Mains Exam Pattern 2025

Candidates who are declared successful in the prelims test will be called to appear in the MPSC Group C Mains exam. All the questions asked in this exam shall be objective-type. This exam comprises two papers: Paper 1 and Paper 2. The question paper will be set in Marathi and English. This examination carries a total of 400 marks. The exam duration shall be 1 hour for each paper. Check below the MPSC Group C Mains Exam Pattern:

Paper

Subject

Maximum Marks

Exam Duration

Paper 1

Marathi

200 marks

1 hour

English

Paper 2

General Studies & Intelligence Test

200 marks

1 hour

Total

400 marks

MPSC Group C Marking Scheme 2025

The MPSC Group C marking scheme is quite straightforward. Understanding the marking scheme can help you avoid losing marks in the test. There shall be a penalty for incorrect answers. Both prelims and mains exam consists of objective-type questions with multiple choice options. A negative marking of 25% or a 1/4th mark shall be applicable for every incorrect answer. Hence, candidates must carefully scan the question paper at the beginning and attempt only those questions they are confident about.

