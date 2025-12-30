MPSC Group C Exam Pattern 2025: Check Pattern and Marking Scheme Here

MPSC Group C Exam Pattern 2025: The Maharashtra Group-C Services Combined Preliminary Examination 2025 will take place on January 11, 2026. Candidates who are planning to appear in the exam should check the MPSC Group C exam pattern. This will improve their familiarity with exam requirements and help them avoid any last-minute surprises. The MPSC Group C prelims are a general aptitude test. It consists of 100 objective-type questions worth 100 marks. Scroll down to find the latest MPSC Group C exam pattern and marking scheme on this page. MPSC Group C Exam Pattern 2025 The Maharashtra Public Service Commission aims to fill 938 vacancies for the Group C services. This includes posts like Industry Inspector, Technical Assistant, Tax Assistant, and Clerk Typist. The written exam has two stages: prelims and mains. As the exam is near, candidates should analyse the MPSC Group C exam pattern outlined by the authorities. It provides insights into question type, maximum marks, total questions, marking scheme, and other details. The MPSC Group C Prelims exam carries 100 marks, while the mains exam will be conducted for 400 marks. There will be negative marking for wrong answers in both phases. Thus, candidates should refrain from guesswork to avoid losing marks in the MPSC Group C exam.

MPSC Group C Exam Pattern 2025 Overview Candidates should review the MPSC Group C exam pattern for prelims and mains. It helps them understand the distribution of marks and the scoring system. Here is the overview of the paper pattern for the MPSC Group C recruitment: Particular Details Exam Conducting Body Maharashtra Public Service Commission Exam Name Group-C Services Combined Examination 2025 Vacancies 938 Post Name Industry Inspector, Technical Assistant, Tax Assistant, and Clerk Typist Selection Process Prelims & Mains Maximum Marks Prelims: 100 Mains: 400 Negative Marking Yes MPSC Group C Prelims Exam Pattern 2025 The preliminary exam is the first stage of the MPSC Group C selection process. It is a general aptitude test that carries a total of 100 objective-type questions. The maximum marks shall be 100. The medium of the question paper shall be Marathi and English. The exam duration shall be 60 minutes. Given below is the MPSC Group C prelims exam pattern for reference purposes.

Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Duration History Geography Economy Current Affairs Political Science General Science Arithmetic Intelligence Test 100 100 60 minutes MPSC Group C Mains Exam Pattern 2025 Candidates who are declared successful in the prelims test will be called to appear in the MPSC Group C Mains exam. All the questions asked in this exam shall be objective-type. This exam comprises two papers: Paper 1 and Paper 2. The question paper will be set in Marathi and English. This examination carries a total of 400 marks. The exam duration shall be 1 hour for each paper. Check below the MPSC Group C Mains Exam Pattern: Paper Subject Maximum Marks Exam Duration Paper 1 Marathi 200 marks 1 hour English Paper 2 General Studies & Intelligence Test 200 marks 1 hour Total 400 marks