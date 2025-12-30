What is the Capital of Louisiana? Check History, Population & Key Facts!

There are 50 states in the United States of America, but in this article, we will learn about the capital of Louisiana. Through this article, we have described the history, culture, and identity of the Capital of Louisiana.

Among all the U.S. states, it is a state with a profound history and cities that have shaped American life in very unique ways. The state is known for jazz-filled streets, historic riverfronts, political landmarks and educational centres.

It has more than one city that stands out. But when it comes to leadership, governance, and statewide influence, one city holds a special place. Through this article, explore the capital city with its importance and the role it plays in the state today.

What is the Capital of Louisiana?

The capital of Louisiana is Baton Rouge. It has served as the state capital since 1849 and is the centre of Louisiana’s government, education, and political activities. It took the place of New Orleans as the capital of the state.