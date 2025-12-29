AIIMS INI SS January 2026 Round 1 Seat Allocation Result Today, Download PDF at aiimsexams.ac.in

Key Points
- Download round 1 seat allocation PDF at aiimsexams.ac.in
- Reporting to the allotted institutions from December 30, 2025, to January 6, 2026
- Candidates must carry all relevant documents for the admission and verification process
AIIMS INI SS Seat Allocation: All India Institute of Medical Sciences will be releasing the AIIMS INI SS 2026 Round 2 seat allotment result today, December 29, 2025. Candidates who have applied for the AIIMS INI SS counselling session will be able to download the allotment PDF through the link on the official website.
According to the schedule released, the online acceptance of the allocated institute and the reporting and submission of documents/security deposit have to be completed between December 30, 2026 and January 6, 2026.
A total of 2 rounds of counselling will be conducted. Candidates unable to secure a seat in the first round of counselling can participate in the second round as per the schedule provided. To download the AIIMS INI SS 2026 Round 1 allotment results, students can visit the official website - aiimsexams.ac.in. A direct link to download the round 1 seat allocation PDF will also be provided below.
The link for candidates to download the AIIMS INI SS 2026 rounds 1 allotment PDF will be available on the official portal. To download the PDF, candidates can visit the official website - aiimsexams.ac.in and click on the allotment PDF available on the portal.
According to the details provided on the official notification, the INI SS 2026 round 1 seat allocation PDF will be available on the official website today, December 29. Candidates will be able to download the allocation PDF for round 1 of admissions at aiimsexams.ac.in. Candidates will also be provided with a direct link on this page to download the allotment PDF
AIIMS INI SS January 2026 seat allocation PDF will be available on the official website shortly. The time of release of the PDF has not been confirmed; however, as per the schedule, the allotment result will be available on the official website today, December 29, 2025. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for latest updates
Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the allotment PDF
Step 1: Visit the official website of AIIMS
Step 2: Click on Academic Courses
Step 3: Click on Super Speciality
Step 4: Click on the round 1 seat allocation result
Step 5: Download the allotment PDF for further reference
After the INI SS January 2026 session round 1 allotment PDF is released, candidates allotted seats must first accept the allotment through the link provided. After accepting the allotment, students can report to the allotted institutions for document verification and admission purposes. The admissions will be conducted from December 30 to January 6, 2026.
The AIIMS INI SS January 2026 seat allocation PDF will include the following details
After the round 1 seat allocation result is announced, students allotted seats are required to accept the allotment and complete the reporting and document verification process from December 30, 2025, to January 6, 20256. Students allotted seats are required to report to the allotted institutions with the required documents. Candidates are advised to carry al originals and photocopies of documents to be submitted for admissions.
