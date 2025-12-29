AIIMS INI SS January 2026 Round 1 Seat Allocation Result Today, Download PDF at aiimsexams.ac.in

AIIMS INI SS Seat Allocation: All India Institute of Medical Sciences will be releasing the AIIMS INI SS 2026 Round 2 seat allotment result today, December 29, 2025. Candidates who have applied for the AIIMS INI SS counselling session will be able to download the allotment PDF through the link on the official website.

According to the schedule released, the online acceptance of the allocated institute and the reporting and submission of documents/security deposit have to be completed between December 30, 2026 and January 6, 2026.

A total of 2 rounds of counselling will be conducted. Candidates unable to secure a seat in the first round of counselling can participate in the second round as per the schedule provided. To download the AIIMS INI SS 2026 Round 1 allotment results, students can visit the official website - aiimsexams.ac.in. A direct link to download the round 1 seat allocation PDF will also be provided below.