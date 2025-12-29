TRUST Result 2025‑26: DGE TN Rural Students Talent Search Examination Result Soon at dge.tn.gov.in/trust.html

Tamil Nadu Rural Students Talent Search Examination results are expected in the last week of December 2025. As per the schedule, the final answer key was issued on December 24, 2025. Candidates from class 9 who have appeared for the state-level talent search exams can visit the official website to check the results.

To check the results, students can visit the official website and log in with their login id and password. The link to check the results will be available on the official website dge.tn.gov.in. To check the results, candidates must login with their roll number

TRUST Exam 2025 Result - Click Here

Steps to Check TN Rural Talent Scholarship Result 2025

The link for candidates to check the talent scholarship result will be available on the official website soon. Follow the steps provided below to download the result