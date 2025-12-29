TRUST Result 2025‑26: DGE TN Rural Students Talent Search Examination Result Soon at dge.tn.gov.in/trust.html

Key Points
- DGE Tamil Nadu Rural Talent Search result 2025 to be released online soon
- Download TRUST TN Result using roll number
- TRUST TN Results to be released on the official website dge.tn.gov.in
Tamil Nadu Rural Students Talent Search Examination results are expected in the last week of December 2025. As per the schedule, the final answer key was issued on December 24, 2025. Candidates from class 9 who have appeared for the state-level talent search exams can visit the official website to check the results.
To check the results, students can visit the official website and log in with their login id and password. The link to check the results will be available on the official website dge.tn.gov.in. To check the results, candidates must login with their roll number
TRUST Exam 2025 Result - Click Here
Steps to Check TN Rural Talent Scholarship Result 2025
The link for candidates to check the talent scholarship result will be available on the official website soon. Follow the steps provided below to download the result
Step 1: Visit the official website of DGE Tamil Nadu
Step 2: Click on TN Rural Student Talent Search Examination section
Step 3: Click on the result link
Step 4: Login with the roll number
Step 5: Download the result for further reference
