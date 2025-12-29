CGPSC Admit Card 2025
Focus
Quick Links
News

TRUST Result 2025‑26: DGE TN Rural Students Talent Search Examination Result Soon at dge.tn.gov.in/trust.html

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Dec 29, 2025, 15:33 IST

The Directorate of Government Examinations will soon release the TN TRUST Result 2025‑26 by the end of December 2025. Those Students who had appeared in the trust exam can check their results soon on the official website and download the pdf.


Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
DGE TN Rural Students Talent Search Examination Result Soon
DGE TN Rural Students Talent Search Examination Result Soon
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • DGE Tamil Nadu Rural Talent Search result 2025 to be released online soon
  • Download TRUST TN Result using roll number
  • TRUST TN Results to be released on the official website dge.tn.gov.in

Tamil Nadu Rural Students Talent Search Examination results are expected in the last week of December 2025. As per the schedule, the final answer key was issued on December 24, 2025. Candidates from class 9 who have appeared for the state-level talent search exams can visit the official website to check the results. 

To check the results, students can visit the official website and log in with their login id and password. The link to check the results will be available on the official website dge.tn.gov.in. To check the results, candidates must login with their roll number

TRUST Exam 2025 Result - Click Here

Steps to Check TN Rural Talent Scholarship Result 2025

The link for candidates to check the talent scholarship result will be available on the official website soon. Follow the steps provided below to download the result

Step 1: Visit the official website of DGE Tamil Nadu

Step 2: Click on TN Rural Student Talent Search Examination section

Step 3: Click on the result link

Step 4: Login with the roll number

Step 5: Download the result for further reference

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News