CLAT 2026 Result LIVE: NLU Releasing Scorecard Expected Soon at consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Download Final Answer Key PDF here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Dec 16, 2025, 12:48 IST

The Consortium of National Law Universities is set to release the CLAT 2026 Result on December 17, 2025. Candidates can download the scorecard and access the CLAT final answer key PDF at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Read live updates on the release of the CLAT 2026 scorecard and final answer key here.

CLAT 2026 Result LIVE Updates
CLAT 2026 Result LIVE Updates

HIGHLIGHTS

  • CLAT 2026 Result and Final Answert Key expected to be released tomorrow, December 17, 2025
  • Candidates will be able to download CLAT 2026 scorecard at consortiumofnlus.ac.in by 10 AM.
  • Students will be able to estimate their scores using the CLAT 2026 final answer key before the release of the results.

CLAT 2026 ResultsThe Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLUs) will release the CLAT 2026 results soon. As per several media reports, the CLAT 2026 result and final answer key are expected to be announced tomorrow, December 17, 2025. The link to check the CLAT result online will run live on the official website by 10 AM. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can download the scorecard at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The exam was held on December 7, 2025, in a single shift across the country. Soon after the exams, the board released the CLAT 2026 provisional answer key and question paper sets. The provisional answer key objection window was live until December 12, 2025. The consortium then formed a committee to take the objections raised by candidates into consideration, following which the board will release the updated final answer key.

CLAT 2026 Key Highlights

Check the following table to know the important highlights of CLAT 2026 exam: 

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

CLAT 2026 Result

Exam name 

Common Law Admission Test (CLAT)

Board name 

Consortium of National Law Universities (NLU)

Academic year 

2026-27

Official website 

consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Stream 

Law 

Programmes 

5-year integrated LLB 

LLM

Levels 

Undergraduate (UG)

Postgraduate (PG)

Exam date 

December 7, 2025

Result date 

December 17, 2025 (expected)

CLAT Result 2026: Date and Time

According to media reports, the Consortium of NLUs is expected to announce the CLAT results by December 17, 2025. Reports suggest that senior CLAT officials have mentioned that the link for candidates to check their CLAT results will be live by 10 am on the official website. An official notification containing the date and time for the release of the CLAT results will be issued by officials on the website soon. 

How to Download the CLAT 2026 Scorecard

Candidates who appeared for the exam will need to follow the mentioned steps to download the CLAT 2026 scorecards online.

  1. Visit the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in
  2. Click on login
  3. Enter the mobile number and password
  4. Click on the CLAT 2026 scorecard link
  5. Download the scorecard for further reference

DIRECT LINK - CLAT 2026 Result (Soon)

LIVE UPDATES
Click here to refresh
  • Dec 16, 2025, 12:48 IST

    CLAT 2026 website not working

    The official CLAT website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in isn't working

  • Dec 16, 2025, 12:46 IST

    CLAT 2026 Result at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

    More than 92,000 candidates registered for CLAT 2026, out of which only 96% percent, around 88,657 appeared for the exam. The candidates who appeared included 75,009 for the undergraduate test and 17,335 for the postgraduate examination.

  • Dec 16, 2025, 12:39 IST

    CLAT Final Answer Key 2026: How to reach out to CLAT 2026 officials?

    In case the students find an error or have any discrepancies in the CLAT 2026 result scorecard or in the final answer key, they are encouraged to reach out to the board officials online via email at clat@consortiumofnlus.ac.in or call the helpline number at 08047162020 from Monday to Saturday, 10:00 A.M. to 05:00 P.M. 

  • Dec 16, 2025, 12:12 IST

  • Dec 16, 2025, 11:52 IST

    What after release of CLAT 2026 Results?

    After the results are announced, the Consortium of NLUs will start registrations for CLAT 2026 counselling. Candidates who have qualified will need to register online, fill their course and college preferences, pay the online fee, and appear for seat allotment counselling. This will conclude the admission process. 

  • Dec 16, 2025, 11:04 IST

    CLAT 2026 Scorecard Date and Time

    CLAT 2026 Result scorecard is expected to be released tomorrow, December 17, 2025 online on the official website. Students who appeared for the law exam will need to keep their CLAT admit cards readily available to check their scores once the board releases it. According to past year trends, the result is expected to be released in morning, around 10 am. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of CNLUs to download the scorecard as soon as possible.

  • Dec 16, 2025, 10:21 IST

    CLAT Result 2026 Details

    CLAT 2026 result will carry the following details:

    • Candidate’s Name
    • Roll Number
    • Application Number
    • Marks achieved
    • Overall Rank
    • Category Rank 
  • Dec 16, 2025, 10:18 IST

    CLAT Result 2026: Where to check CLAT Result 2026?

    Candidates will need to visit the official website to check for the CLAT Result 2026 at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

