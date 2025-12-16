CLAT 2026 Result LIVE: NLU Releasing Scorecard Expected Soon at consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Download Final Answer Key PDF here

CLAT 2026 Results: The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLUs) will release the CLAT 2026 results soon. As per several media reports, the CLAT 2026 result and final answer key are expected to be announced tomorrow, December 17, 2025. The link to check the CLAT result online will run live on the official website by 10 AM. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can download the scorecard at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The exam was held on December 7, 2025, in a single shift across the country. Soon after the exams, the board released the CLAT 2026 provisional answer key and question paper sets. The provisional answer key objection window was live until December 12, 2025. The consortium then formed a committee to take the objections raised by candidates into consideration, following which the board will release the updated final answer key.

CLAT 2026 Key Highlights

Check the following table to know the important highlights of CLAT 2026 exam:

Overview Details Event name CLAT 2026 Result Exam name Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) Board name Consortium of National Law Universities (NLU) Academic year 2026-27 Official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in Stream Law Programmes 5-year integrated LLB LLM Levels Undergraduate (UG) Postgraduate (PG) Exam date December 7, 2025 Result date December 17, 2025 (expected)

CLAT Result 2026: Date and Time

According to media reports, the Consortium of NLUs is expected to announce the CLAT results by December 17, 2025. Reports suggest that senior CLAT officials have mentioned that the link for candidates to check their CLAT results will be live by 10 am on the official website. An official notification containing the date and time for the release of the CLAT results will be issued by officials on the website soon.

How to Download the CLAT 2026 Scorecard

Candidates who appeared for the exam will need to follow the mentioned steps to download the CLAT 2026 scorecards online.

Visit the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in Click on login Enter the mobile number and password Click on the CLAT 2026 scorecard link Download the scorecard for further reference

