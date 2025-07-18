PDUSU Result 2025 OUT at shekhauni.ac.in; Direct Link to Download UG Marksheet PDF

PDUSU Result 2025 Released: Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University has recently declared the 2nd and 3rd year results for various programs, including BCom, BCA, BBA, BA, BSc and other exams. Shekhawati University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- shekhauni.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University results using the direct link provided below. To access the shekhauni.ac.in results 2025, the students need to enter their registration number.
Shekhawati University Results 2025
Recently, PDUSU released the 1st and 3rd semester results for various UG programs.
|
How to Check PDUSU Results?
Candidates can check their annual results for various UG courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the PDUSU results 2025.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - shekhauni.ac.in
Step 2: Select the ‘Student Corner’ segment given on the menu bar.
Step 3: Click on ‘Result’ section available there.
Step 4: Click on ‘Download Results -2023-24’.
Step 5: Check your course in the list and click on it.
Step 6: Select the result type, enter the roll number and click on the ‘Show Result’ button.
Step 7: Check the results and download it.
Direct Links to Download PDUSU Marksheet 2025
Check here the direct link for Shekhawati University Result 2025 for various yearly examinations.
|
Course
|
Result Date
|
Result Links
|
BA 2nd
|July 18, 2025
|Click here
|
BA 3rd
|July 18, 2025
|Click here
|
BSc 2nd
|July 18, 2025
|Click here
|
BSc 3rd
|July 18, 2025
|Click here
|
BCom 2nd
|July 18, 2025
|Click here
|
BCom 3rd
|July 18, 2025
|Click here
|
BBA 2nd
|July 18, 2025
|Click here
|BBA 3rd
|July 18, 2025
|Click here
|BCA 2nd
|July 18, 2025
|Click here
|BCA 3rd
|July 18, 2025
|Click here
|BEd 1st Semester
|June 30, 2025
|Click here
|BSc BEd 1st Semester
|June 30, 2025
|Click here
|
BA BEd 1st Semester
|June 30, 2025
|Click here
Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University: Highlights
Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University formerly Shekhawati University is situated in Sikar, Rajasthan. It was established in the year 2012 by Rajasthan Legislative Assembly by passing Shekhawati University, Sikar Act, 2012. The university was renamed in 2014 as Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University. The university is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
PDUSU offers numerous UG, PG, and other programs, in various specialisations like Arts, Science, Commerce, Social Science, Education, Law. For students, staff, and faculty members, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University has modern and upgraded facilities.
|
Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University: Highlights
|
University Name
|
Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University
|
Established
|
2012
|
Location
|
Sikar, Rajasthan
|
PDUSU Result Link - Latest
|Click here
|
Accreditations
|
NAAC
|
Approvals
|
UGC
|
Gender
|
Co-ed
