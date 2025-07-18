PDUSU Result 2025 OUT at shekhauni.ac.in; Direct Link to Download UG Marksheet PDF

Recently, PDUSU released the 1st and 3rd semester results for various UG programs. Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- shekhauni.ac.in

PDUSU Result 2025 Released: Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University has recently declared the 2nd and 3rd year results for various programs, including BCom, BCA, BBA, BA, BSc and other exams. Shekhawati University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- shekhauni.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University results using the direct link provided below. To access the shekhauni.ac.in results 2025, the students need to enter their registration number.

Shekhawati University Result 2025 Click here

How to Check PDUSU Results?

Candidates can check their annual results for various UG courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the PDUSU results 2025.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - shekhauni.ac.in

Step 2: Select the ‘Student Corner’ segment given on the menu bar.

Step 3: Click on ‘Result’ section available there.

Step 4: Click on ‘Download Results -2023-24’.

Step 5: Check your course in the list and click on it.

Step 6: Select the result type, enter the roll number and click on the ‘Show Result’ button.

Step 7: Check the results and download it.

Direct Links to Download PDUSU Marksheet 2025

Check here the direct link for Shekhawati University Result 2025 for various yearly examinations.