PDUSU Result 2025 OUT at shekhauni.ac.in; Direct Link to Download UG Marksheet PDF

PDUSU Result 2025 Released: Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University, formerly Shekhawati University has recently released the 2nd an 3rd year results for various UG programs. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the Shekhawati University results.

Jul 18, 2025, 21:34 IST
PDUSU Result 2025 Released: Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University has recently declared the 2nd and 3rd year results for various programs, including BCom, BCA, BBA, BA, BSc and other exams. Shekhawati University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- shekhauni.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University results using the direct link provided below. To access the shekhauni.ac.in results 2025, the students need to enter their registration number.

Shekhawati University Results 2025

Recently, PDUSU released the 1st and 3rd semester results for various UG programs. Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- shekhauni.ac.in

How to Check PDUSU Results?

Candidates can check their annual results for various UG courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the PDUSU results 2025. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - shekhauni.ac.in

Step 2: Select the ‘Student Corner’ segment given on the menu bar.

Step 3: Click on ‘Result’ section available there.

Step 4: Click on ‘Download Results -2023-24’.

Step 5: Check your course in the list and click on it.

Step 6: Select the result type, enter the roll number and click on the ‘Show Result’ button.

Step 7: Check the results and download it. 

Direct Links to Download PDUSU Marksheet 2025

Check here the direct link for Shekhawati University Result 2025 for various yearly examinations.

Course

Result Date

Result Links

BA 2nd

 July 18, 2025 Click here

BA 3rd

 July 18, 2025 Click here

BSc 2nd

 July 18, 2025 Click here

BSc 3rd

 July 18, 2025 Click here

BCom 2nd

 July 18, 2025 Click here

BCom 3rd

 July 18, 2025 Click here

BBA 2nd

 July 18, 2025 Click here
BBA 3rd July 18, 2025 Click here
BCA 2nd July 18, 2025  Click here 
BCA 3rd July 18, 2025  Click here 
BEd 1st Semester  June 30, 2025  Click here 
BSc BEd 1st Semester June 30, 2025  Click here 

BA BEd 1st Semester 

 June 30, 2025  Click here

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University: Highlights 

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University formerly Shekhawati University is situated in Sikar, Rajasthan. It was established in the year 2012 by Rajasthan Legislative Assembly by passing Shekhawati University, Sikar Act, 2012. The university was renamed in 2014 as Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University. The university is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). 

PDUSU offers numerous UG, PG, and other programs, in various specialisations like Arts, Science, Commerce, Social Science, Education, Law. For students, staff, and faculty members, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University has modern and upgraded facilities.

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University: Highlights

University Name

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University

Established

2012

Location

Sikar, Rajasthan

PDUSU Result Link - Latest

 Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

