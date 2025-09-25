BPSC AEDO Apply Online 2025 Last Date Tomorrow, Register now for 935 Posts at bpsconline.bihar.gov.in - More Details Here

BPSC AEDO Apply Online 2025 Last Date: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the notification to fill 935 vacant positions of Assistant Education Development Officer (AEDO). The application process was started on 27 August and is going to end soon on 26 September 2025. Candidates can apply for the BPSC AEDO recruitment through bpsconline.bihar.gov.in.

BPSC AEDO Apply Online 2025

The BPSC is soon going to close the application window for the recruitment drive for 935 AEDO posts. The last date to apply online is 26 September 2025. Candidates are advised to not wait for the last moment and register yourself as soon as possible to avoid the last minute technical glitches.

Download the BPSC AEDO Syllabus

BPSC AEDO 2025 Apply Online Link

Candidates who wish to apply for the BPSC AEDO recruitment drive can visit the official website at bpsc.bihar.gov.in and look for the application link. Alternately, the link to apply has been provided below: