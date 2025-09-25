BPSC AEDO Apply Online 2025 Last Date Tomorrow, Register now for 935 Posts at bpsconline.bihar.gov.in - More Details Here

BPSC AEDO Apply Online 2025 Last Date: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the notification to fill 935 vacant positions of Assistant Education Development Officer (AEDO). The application process was started on 27 August and is going to end soon on 26 September 2025. Candidates can apply for the BPSC AEDO recruitment through bpsconline.bihar.gov.in.
BPSC AEDO Apply Online 2025
The BPSC is soon going to close the application window for the recruitment drive for 935 AEDO posts. The last date to apply online is 26 September 2025. Candidates are advised to not wait for the last moment and register yourself as soon as possible to avoid the last minute technical glitches.
Download the BPSC AEDO Syllabus
BPSC AEDO 2025 Apply Online Link
Candidates who wish to apply for the BPSC AEDO recruitment drive can visit the official website at bpsc.bihar.gov.in and look for the application link. Alternately, the link to apply has been provided below:
BPSC AEDO 2025 Apply Online
Steps to Apply for the BPSC AEDO 2025
Candidates can follow the steps given below to apply for the BPSC AEDO recruitment 2025:
Visit the official website- bpsconline.bihar.gov.in.
On the homepage, navigate to the Online Applications section.
Complete the OTR registration and generate the login credentials.
Login to your account using the login credentials.
Look for “Apply Online for AEDO Recruitment 2025” (Advt. No. 87/2025).
Fill the BPSC AEDO application form with all the necessary details.
Submit the application fee via online mode.
Preview the application form and submit the application.
Save it for future reference.
BPSC AEDO Application Fee
Candidates are required to pay the application fee in order to do the final submission of the BPSC AEDO application form. The application fee can be paid in online mode through internet banking, credit card/ debit card, UPI, etc.
Category
Application Fee
All Applicants
₹100
Without Aadhaar
₹200 biometric fee
