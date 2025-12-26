As the New Year 2026 is almost here. People have started to find out what will be open and closed on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. And from past experiences, it won't be wrong to say that New Year’s in the United States can be a little confusing. When it comes to store hours and services, there is no short answer. Most places stay open on New Year’s Eve but close early, while New Year’s Day is a federal holiday, meaning several essential services shut down or run on limited hours. If you’re planning last-minute shopping or errands, here’s what you need to know.
Are Businesses Closed on New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day?
New Year’s Eve (31 December) is not a public holiday in the U.S. Businesses usually operate as normal, though many close earlier than usual.
New Year’s Day (1 January) is a federal holiday, so expect widespread closures, especially for government services and banks.
Is Walmart Open on New Year’s Day?
Yes. Walmart is open on both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, though hours may be reduced on 1 January. Most locations open later in the morning and close earlier in the evening, so checking your local store is smart.
Are Target Stores Open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day?
Target is a big question every year, and the answer is usually yes.
-
New Year’s Eve: Target stores are open but may close early
-
New Year’s Day: Most Target locations are open with reduced hours
If you’re searching for Target New Year’s Eve hours or Target hours on New Year’s Day, remember that timings vary by location.
Is the Stock Market Open on New Year’s Eve?
Yes, but with limits.
-
New Year’s Eve: U.S. stock markets (NYSE and Nasdaq) close early at 1 p.m. ET
-
New Year’s Day: Markets are fully closed
Bond markets follow a similar holiday schedule.
What’s Open and Closed on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day?
|
Category
|
New Year’s Eve (Dec 31)
|
New Year’s Day (Jan 1)
|
Grocery Stores
|
Open, may close early
|
Open (reduced hours)
|
Walmart
|
Open
|
Open
|
Target
|
Open, early close
|
Open (short hours)
|
Costco
|
Open, early close
|
Closed
|
Aldi
|
Limited hours
|
Closed
|
Trader Joe’s
|
Limited hours
|
Closed
|
Pharmacies (CVS, Walgreens)
|
Open, modified hours
|
Open, limited hours
|
Banks
|
Open
|
Closed
|
Post Office (USPS)
|
Open
|
Closed
|
Stock Market
|
Open, closes early
|
Closed
Is New Year’s Eve a Public Holiday in the USA?
No. New Year’s Eve is a normal working day. Only New Year’s Day is officially recognised as a federal holiday.
What to Know About Banks, Mail and Trash Pickup in Georgia
In states like Georgia, banks and post offices close on New Year’s Day, while trash pickup may be delayed by one day, depending on your local council. Private services can vary, so checking city announcements helps avoid surprises.
Key Takeaway
New Year’s Eve is business-as-usual with earlier closing times. Therefore, New Year’s Day brings more closures, especially for banks, government offices and postal services. When in doubt, check official store websites or call ahead,and holiday hours can change by location.
