As the New Year 2026 is almost here. People have started to find out what will be open and closed on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. And from past experiences, it won't be wrong to say that New Year’s in the United States can be a little confusing. When it comes to store hours and services, there is no short answer. Most places stay open on New Year’s Eve but close early, while New Year’s Day is a federal holiday, meaning several essential services shut down or run on limited hours. If you’re planning last-minute shopping or errands, here’s what you need to know.

Are Businesses Closed on New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day?

New Year’s Eve (31 December) is not a public holiday in the U.S. Businesses usually operate as normal, though many close earlier than usual.

New Year’s Day (1 January) is a federal holiday, so expect widespread closures, especially for government services and banks.