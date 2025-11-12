NIT Warangal Offers Free GATE 2026 Coaching Classes for Aspirants from November 17

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Warangal is providing free coaching for the GATE 2026 exam, managed by its SC-ST support section. These coaching classes are scheduled to start on November 17th and will be held each evening from 5 PM to 9 PM. Applications for the program are open and interested candidates can apply on the official website, nitw.ac.in.
Eligibility is limited to students in the 3rd and final year across every engineering discipline.
Regular tests will be held at NIT Warangal. The scores from these weekly exams will be announced, and high performers will receive awards. Additionally, students who attend 90% to 100% of the classes will be rewarded at the end of the program.
IIT Guwahati will conduct the GATE 2026 exam on four days: February 7, 8, 14, and 15.
The test covers 30 different subjects and will be held in two parts each day:
-
Morning Session: 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM
-
Afternoon Session: 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM
GATE 2026: NIT Warangal's Coaching Classes
Every student will get an ID card that must be used to enter the campus. Attending classes is a must. If you miss 4 classes back-to-back, you will be dropped from the program.
Serious action will be taken under NIT Warangal rules if any poor behavior occurs on campus by visiting students. Personal belongings must be kept safe while inside the college and classrooms. Mobile phone use is strictly banned during classes.
