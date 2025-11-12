NIT Warangal Offers Free GATE 2026 Coaching Classes for Aspirants from November 17

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Warangal is providing free coaching for the GATE 2026 exam, managed by its SC-ST support section. These coaching classes are scheduled to start on November 17th and will be held each evening from 5 PM to 9 PM. Applications for the program are open and interested candidates can apply on the official website, nitw.ac.in.

Eligibility is limited to students in the 3rd and final year across every engineering discipline.

Regular tests will be held at NIT Warangal. The scores from these weekly exams will be announced, and high performers will receive awards. Additionally, students who attend 90% to 100% of the classes will be rewarded at the end of the program.