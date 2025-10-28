IIM Calcutta Hits 100% Internship Placement with a Highest Stipend of 6 Lakh

The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM Calcutta) recently hit a major milestone by achieving 100% placement for summer internships for its 62nd MBA batch, securing spots for every student in the class of 2026. This incredible feat was accomplished in a lightning-fast seven days, during which 154 companies visited the campus and collectively made over 520 job offers to the 465 students. Also check: IIT Expands Globally with New Campus in Nigeria The institute shared that the entire hiring process was done using a mix of online and in-person methods (hybrid mode). A total of 183 companies took part in the placements, including many new recruiters along with their regular partners. The institute credits this success to its organized placement model (called the structured cluster-cohort model) and special rules like the ‘dream offer’ policy. These systems were key in making sure the job offers perfectly matched what the students wanted and what the companies needed, resulting in a great outcome for everyone involved.

Average Stipend: Rs 1.85 Lakh per Month IIM Calcutta reports an average monthly stipend of Rs 1.85 lakh and a median stipend of Rs 2 lakh for the summer placement season. The domestic stipend peaked at Rs 4.5 lakh monthly, while the international stipend hit a high of Rs 6 lakh per month. The highest-earning students (the top 5%) were offered a huge monthly average stipend of Rs 3.4 lakh. This shows how much demand there is in the job market for IIM Calcutta's talented MBA students. Industry Updates IIM Calcutta's report shows that job offers came from a huge variety of business fields, including major areas like consulting, finance, consumer goods (FMCG), manufacturing, medicine (pharmaceuticals), and technology. The institute was popular with its usual hiring partners, but it also attracted many new companies this year, both from India and abroad.