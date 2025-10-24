IIT Expands Globally with New Campus in Nigeria

A meeting was recently held between the Federal Government of Nigeria and the Indian High Commission in Nigeria to discuss collaboration and plans for establishing a Nigerian campus of the globally recognized Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). Also check: IIT Kanpur Introduces New Online Master's and PG Diploma Programs The Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, shared this information during a visit from India's High Commissioner to Nigeria, His Excellency Abhishek Singh, at the Ministry's office in Abuja. The Nigerian Federal Ministry of Education announced on 'X' (Twitter) that educational cooperation with India is growing, with plans to establish the first Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) campus in Nigeria. This new campus, situated at the Federal Government Academy in Suleja, aims to advance training in science, technology, and innovation.

Both Nigeria and India agreed that IIT Nigeria should be a worldwide example of top-quality academics, innovation, and teamwork. The Nigerian Education Minister called the plan a "huge step" in the partnership between Nigeria and India in education. He said it's a major achievement for President Tinubu's goal of improving the country's workforce. He added that having an IIT campus in Nigeria fits the government's promise to provide world-class education and establish Nigeria as the leading center for technological excellence in the region. The Minister emphasized that Nigeria is a willing and eager partner in this plan. He said the IITs are more than just schools—they are globally excellent institutions. This initiative will greatly improve the quality of technical and scientific education in Nigeria and serve as a strong symbol of the friendship between India and Nigeria.

The Nigerian government has chosen the Federal Government Academy (FGA) in Suleja (also known as the Nigerian Academy for the Gifted) as the location for the new IIT campus. The Academy, which currently educates very talented students, is being transformed into an independent center of excellence. With upgrades and help from private companies, the school will soon be good enough to meet the high standards of the IIT. Dr. Alausa praised India for its ongoing help in training Nigeria's workforce. He specifically mentioned the ITEC Program, which has trained over 27,000 Nigerians, and the ICCR scholarships. He also thanked the historic contribution of Indian teachers who worked in Nigerian schools (both city and village) and motivated many students in subjects like mathematics, chemistry, and physics across generations.