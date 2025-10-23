XLRI FPM & EFPM 2026 Admissions Open: Apply Online by December 5

Applications are now being accepted for the 2026 Ph.D. level programs at XLRI Jamshedpur.

These two programs are:

Residential Fellow Program in Management (FPM): A full-time program.

Executive Fellow Program in Management (EFPM): For working professionals.

The deadline to apply is December 5, 2025. Both doctoral programs (FPM and EFPM) are designed to train scholars for top research, teaching, or leadership positions in business. Since competition is high, it's best to apply right away. This year, XLRI is looking for applicants with strong academic records, good work experience, and a talent for research.

Eligibility Criteria for XLRI Jamshedpur FPM and EFPM Admissions

The Fellow Programme in Management (FPM) at XLRI Jamshedpur offers several ways to meet the admission requirements. For applicants with a B.E. or B.Tech. degree, a minimum of 60% marks (50% for SC/ST) is necessary, along with two or more years of work experience in a relevant field.