XLRI FPM & EFPM 2026 Admissions Open: Apply Online by December 5

Applications are now being accepted for the 2026 Ph.D. level programs at XLRI Jamshedpur.
These two programs are:
Residential Fellow Program in Management (FPM): A full-time program.
Executive Fellow Program in Management (EFPM): For working professionals.
The deadline to apply is December 5, 2025. Both doctoral programs (FPM and EFPM) are designed to train scholars for top research, teaching, or leadership positions in business. Since competition is high, it's best to apply right away. This year, XLRI is looking for applicants with strong academic records, good work experience, and a talent for research.
Eligibility Criteria for XLRI Jamshedpur FPM and EFPM Admissions
The Fellow Programme in Management (FPM) at XLRI Jamshedpur offers several ways to meet the admission requirements. For applicants with a B.E. or B.Tech. degree, a minimum of 60% marks (50% for SC/ST) is necessary, along with two or more years of work experience in a relevant field.
These are the other qualifications accepted:
A three-year bachelor's degree followed by a Master's or MBA degree with a minimum score of 55% (50% for SC/ST).
A four- or five-year integrated Master's program with a minimum of 55% marks.
A professional qualification such as CA, CS, or ICWA, also requiring a minimum of 55% marks.
The Executive Fellow Program in Management (EFPM) requires a full-time MBA, PGDM, or an equivalent degree with at least 60% marks. A minimum of five years of full-time experience in executive, managerial, teaching, or research positions is also necessary.
These criteria make sure applicants have a solid academic background and important work experience related to the program.
XLRI Jamshedpur FPM/EFPM Admission
The admission process for XLRI Jamshedpur’s FPM and EFPM 2026 is fully online. Applications must be submitted through the official XLRI admission portal before the deadline.
For the FPM program, a valid score in one of the accepted entrance exams is required. This includes the Xavier Scholar Entrance Test (XSET) on January 4, 2026, or other national-level exams like UGC-NET, CSIR-NET, GATE, GMAT, or GRE, as mentioned in the official prospectus.
After the initial application review, the best-qualified candidates will be invited for a personal interview at the XLRI Jamshedpur campus.
The final decision will be based on a combination of:
The applicant's academic history.
The entrance exam score.
Any relevant work experience.
Performance during the interview.
