UNSW Future of Change Scholarship: Check Details Here

UNSW Future of Change Scholarship: The UNSW Future of Change Scholarship provides high-achieving Indian students enrolled in full-time undergraduate or graduate programs with AU $10,000 annually for tuition. UNSW must make an unconditional offer in order to be eligible, and selection is determined by exceptional academic achievement.

UNSW Future of Change Scholarship

UNSW Future of Change Scholarship: The UNSW Future of Change Scholarship is a renowned and competitive financial support program provided by the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Sydney, Australia. This program specifically aims at high-achieving Indian students, intending to eliminate financial obstacles and enable outstanding talent to access top-tier education. Acknowledging the opportunity for future leadership and creativity, the scholarship provides financial support across diverse academic fields, encouraging exceptional students from India to enroll in one of the globe's foremost research and educational institutions.

By investing in these students, UNSW aims not only to nurture a new generation of global leaders but also to significantly strengthen the educational and cultural relationship between India and Australia. This scholarship exemplifies UNSW's dedication to diversity, global involvement, and the development of change-makers who will benefit both their home nation and the larger global community. Its primary goal is to assist students who exhibit both academic brilliance and the capacity to significantly advance society or technology.

How To Apply For the UNSW Future of Change Scholarship?

The UNSW Future of Change Scholarship application process is connected with the regular university admissions procedure. Take these actions:

  • Apply for UNSW Admission: Use the official UNSW admission portal to submit your full application for a full-time undergraduate or graduate degree at UNSW Sydney.

  • Get Program Offer: Before the scholarship deadline, obtain an unconditional or conditional offer of admission from UNSW for the degree program of your choice.

  • Automatic Consideration: No further application form is usually needed; eligible Indian students who have applied to UNSW and received an offer are immediately considered for the scholarship.

  • Meet Academic Requirements: Make sure you fulfill any English language requirements set forth by UNSW for the award, as well as the particular academic merit criteria (such as high school grades and a bachelor's CGPA).

  • Await Notification: Shortly after the deadline, the scholarship selection committee will contact the successful beneficiaries after evaluating applicants based on the merit of their admission applications.

  • Accept Offer and Scholarship: Within the time frame specified in your official scholarship letter, formally accept the Future of Change Scholarship as well as your UNSW program offer.

UNSW Future of Change Scholarship: Eligibility And Fee

High-achieving Indian students are the target audience for this esteemed scholarship, which is mainly merit-based and linked to gaining admission to the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Sydney.

Criterion

Details

Description

Target Student

Indian citizens residing in India.

Applicants must hold an Indian passport and typically be applying directly from India.

Academic Level

Full-time Undergraduate or Postgraduate Coursework degree program at UNSW.

Includes most faculties and disciplines, but excludes Executive programs and non-award courses.

Admission Status

Must receive an unconditional or conditional Letter of Offer from UNSW.

Selection is based on the superior academic merit demonstrated in the admission application.

Financial Benefit

AU $10,000 per annum for the minimum duration of the degree program.

Paid directly towards the tuition fees. The benefit is renewable each year, subject to maintaining satisfactory academic progress.

Exclusions

Students currently studying at UNSW or those applying for certain specific programs.

Check the official UNSW scholarship terms and conditions for a full list of excluded programs.

