UGC Approves Universities for ODL and Online Courses for 2025-26

The UGC (University Grants Commission) released a list of colleges and universities that can offer distance learning and online classes for the 2025-26 academic year.

101 universities and 20 top-tier institutions are approved for distance learning, starting in July-August.

113 universities can offer fully online courses.

13 universities will specifically offer programs in Online Learning (OL).

The deadline for admitting students to online or distance education programs, and for submitting that admission information, is October 15.

Institutions have signed legal promises (affidavits) that make them completely responsible if they submit false information or break the UGC's rules for distance learning. The institution alone must deal with all consequences, including any harm to a student's career.