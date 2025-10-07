UGC Approves Universities for ODL and Online Courses for 2025-26

The UGC (University Grants Commission) released a list of colleges and universities that can offer distance learning and online classes for the 2025-26 academic year.
101 universities and 20 top-tier institutions are approved for distance learning, starting in July-August.
113 universities can offer fully online courses.
13 universities will specifically offer programs in Online Learning (OL).
The deadline for admitting students to online or distance education programs, and for submitting that admission information, is October 15.
Institutions have signed legal promises (affidavits) that make them completely responsible if they submit false information or break the UGC's rules for distance learning. The institution alone must deal with all consequences, including any harm to a student's career.
For distance learning (ODL) courses, universities must follow rules about where they can offer classes (Territorial Jurisdiction) and where student support centers are located (LSC). They also have to obey UGC rules regarding:
Who can enroll (entry qualification)
How students are admitted
How long the program lasts (minimum and maximum time)
The total credits required
UGC regulations for distance learning
Online programs must not be offered through any franchise setup. Complete ownership of these programs is required.
Offering Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programs is permitted only while Category-1 status is maintained. If that status is lost, program offerings must stop, and this change must be reported to the UGC. Students already enrolled will still be allowed to finish their degrees.
Central, state, and private universities can offer these online or ODL courses (in management, computer applications, and travel/tourism) without getting approval first. However, deemed universities must first get a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from the AICTE before they can start these undergraduate or postgraduate programs.
