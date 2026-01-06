M.Sc. Environmental Studies vs. M.Sc. Environmental Science: Which One to Choose?

If you love the planet but don’t know which degree to choose, don’t worry. Both paths help save the Earth, but they do it in different ways. One focuses on science and experiments, while the other focuses on people and rules.

Example: One is like a doctor who treats a patient (the earth), and the other is like a lawyer or teacher who makes sure the patient is treated fairly.

M.Sc. Environmental Science

This degree is for those who love labs, math, and data. It focuses on the physical world and uses biology, chemistry, and physics to solve problems.