IIT Kanpur Introduces New Online Master's and PG Diploma Programs

IIT Kanpur has started new online Master's (M.Tech, M.Sc) and PG Diploma courses. This offers quality education to students and working people across India who are too busy for full-time classes.

Application process starts: October 5, 2025

Applications for the new online courses at IIT Kanpur started on October 5, 2025. The institute says this step will help it offer new, innovative programs and reach more people. Now, professionals all over India can earn degrees and diplomas from IIT without having to quit their jobs or move to the campus.

List of Courses for Admission

The online courses from IIT Kanpur cover many technical and data subjects.