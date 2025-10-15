IIT Kanpur Introduces New Online Master's and PG Diploma Programs

IIT Kanpur has started new online Master's (M.Tech, M.Sc) and PG Diploma courses. This offers quality education to students and working people across India who are too busy for full-time classes.
Application process starts: October 5, 2025
Applications for the new online courses at IIT Kanpur started on October 5, 2025. The institute says this step will help it offer new, innovative programs and reach more people. Now, professionals all over India can earn degrees and diplomas from IIT without having to quit their jobs or move to the campus.
List of Courses for Admission
The online courses from IIT Kanpur cover many technical and data subjects.
|
M.Tech Courses
|
Wireless Networks and Machine Learning
|
RF Engineering
|
Microelectronics and VLSI
|
M.Sc Courses
|
Economics
|
Data Analytics
|
PG Diploma Courses
|
Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
|
Cyber Security
|
Renewable Energy Technologies
Course Details
The courses are designed to fit easily into a professional's schedule.
-
M.Tech and M.Sc Degrees: Take 2 to 4 years, based on how a candidate wants to study.
-
PG Diploma: Takes 1-2 years.
Courses will be delivered completely online, involving live sessions, assignments, and guidance from instructors. A degree or diploma, approved by the IIT Kanpur Senate, is given at the institute's official graduation ceremony after the course is successfully completed.
Admission Process and Eligibility
Admission to these IIT Kanpur courses requires a minimum score of 55% marks or a 5.5 CPI. Applications can be submitted using scores from standard tests like GATE, JAM, CEED, CAT, GRE, or GMAT. The institute will also hold its own online entrance test. However, the entrance exam requirement can be waived for applicants with over five years of experience or those officially nominated by a government or defense organization.
The course structure was designed by IIT Kanpur to allow an easy balance between work and studies. Each program includes practical assignments, live group discussions, and projects covering different fields. This gives real-world experience and technical knowledge at the same time.
IIT Kanpur's Aim and India's Goals
The goal of these programs, as noted by the IIT Kanpur Outreach Office, is to make high-quality advanced education available to more people in India. This effort is expected to boost skill development, upskilling, and reskilling nationwide, helping to create a highly skilled Indian workforce.
