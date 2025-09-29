IIT Madras EMBA 2026 Applications: Check Eligibility & Dates

The IIT Madras Executive MBA Program is now accepting applications. This course is designed to train professionals who are in the middle of their careers so they can effectively lead modern businesses. This two-year, in-person degree gives mid-career professionals the necessary management knowledge and a full business perspective for modern leadership. Classes are only held on alternate weekends, making attendance easy around full-time work. Also check: Test Your Knowledge: Major Indian Entrance Tests The application deadline for this program is October 19, 2025. Applications are submitted through this link: https://doms.iitm.ac.in/admission/ The course structure is practical, allowing knowledge to be gained through three real-world capstone projects. The project work provides hands-on experience, making it possible for lessons learned in the program to be applied to study a specific business problem.

Eligibility and Selection Process To be eligible, a Bachelor's Degree in any subject is required, with a score of 60% or higher. A minimum of three years of work experience after the undergraduate degree is also mandatory. Candidates who meet these requirements will be shortlisted and must attend the selection process at the IIT Madras Campus on November 8 and 9, 2025. This process includes a written aptitude test and a personal interview. The written aptitude test will cover: Business Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, Quantitative Ability, and Verbal Ability. Results will be released by December 2025, and the program will start in January 2026. According to Professor Saji K Mathew, Head of DoMS IIT Madras, the Executive MBA offers three main benefits: Technology Focus: The program uses IIT Madras's strength in technology. This is crucial because technology is becoming so important in business. Weekend Classes: It's an in-person program but classes are held only on weekends, making it possible for working professionals to attend easily. Global Experience: The course is designed for global business management. Students gain international exposure, including through an optional trip abroad (last year's trip was to the IESEG School of Management in Paris).

This program is unique because it focuses on how professionals can immediately use the tools they learn in the EMBA. Also, the course covers many different business topics, which is very helpful for working executives. Teaching mainly uses the case study approach. Real-world examples, including famous cases from schools like Harvard, are used by the faculty. This gives participants a realistic environment to study business problems, learn best practices, and practice making key decisions. EMBA International Immersion Learning Program A new feature added to the EMBA course is the International Immersion Learning Program. This program provides a 10-day, hands-on learning opportunity at a top international school, like the IESEG School of Management in Paris. The main focus of this experience is Global Leadership and Cultural Intelligence.